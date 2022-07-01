Outdoor cinema in Killarney next month to screen these classic family friendly films

The 1995 hit Pixar film 'Toy Story' will be one of three films screened at an outdoor cinema night taking place at Killarney Racecourse on Saturday August 6th.

The weather might be all sorts of terrible right now but we live in hope of brighter and dryer days ahead and no-one is hoping for this more than the organisers of the upcoming outdoor cinema that is set to take place at Killarney Racecourse next month on Saturday August 6.

A number of classic family flicks will be screened over the course of the including ‘Toy Story’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Grease’ so this is certainly not a day out that you will want to miss.

Whether you bring a picnic, a blanket or a camp chair, or choose sit in our VIP section with a comfy seat, everyone will enjoy seeing these movies on the big screen, outdoors in the fresh summer air.

Tickets for this are on sale now but are likely to sell out fast due to high levels of interest and a limited capacity, so be sure to get booking as soon as possible if you’re interested in going.

Tickets are available to buy here: https://www.sceniccinema.net/book-tickets