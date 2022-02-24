Oprah in Kerry? Why not asks Ballybunion playwright in upcoming show

Ballybunion playwright and performer, Dee Keogh, is bringing her one-woman show, 'Why I haven’t met Oprah yet', to St John's Theatre in Listowel on Friday March 11

It all started off as an off-the-cuff line about jokingly invited legendary talk show host and billionaire philanthropist, Oprah Winfrey, to Kerry but it has since grown into much fore for Ballybunion based playwright, Dee Keogh.

Out of that small joke has grown a fully fledged and by all accounts, acclaimed stage show, starring Dee herself, and it’s this show, entitled ‘Why I Haven’t Met Oprah Yet’ that Dee is currently preparing to bring her one-woman show, to St John’s Theatre in Listowel on Friday March 11.

Speaking to The Kerryman last week about the upcoming production, Dee – who wears many hats including that of a writer, actor, comedian and skilled storyteller – explained how it all came about and how she still hasn’t given up on Oprah one day taking her up on her offer of a trip to the Kingdom.

"I was teaching a programme that’s all about changing your mind-set and following your goals and I’d challenge people and ask them ‘what’s your goal?’ and one time, it just happened as kind of a tongue-in-cheek moment, they said ‘why don’t we just ask Oprah to come our graduation? and everyone just kind of joked about it, you know,” said Dee.

"I said ‘well how do you know she wouldn’t come?’ and so they challenged me to write to Oprah and invite her to the graduation and so what I did was, I was at a conference and so I got all 150 people to speak into the camera and invite her to Kerry and I sent it off,” she continued.

Going on, Dee explained how that joke about invitin Oprah here to Kerry made her realise that everybody has these hopes and dreams that they out aside and just don’t bother with because they might seem silly or it might be too late.

"So, when they challenged me to write to her [Oprah]. I really got into it and that got me to thinking, ‘god, what if she answered me?’ and then I started thinking about how I always wanted to be a writer and a performer and I’d never done it. So, eventually all that led to me writing this one-woman show,” Dee said.

Talking about the title of the play, Dee said that the ‘yet’ part of it is very important.

"The ‘yet’ is the crucial part because that keeps the hope and possibility alive because stranger things have happened and you just never know!” she said with a laugh.

Finally, Dee said that while the play is largely a comedy, there is an underlying life lesson to it that she hopes people will take away with them after watching the show on March 11.

"You might think it's funny – and it is- but it also gets you to look at and think about why we dream and why we don’t dream. People will come away with realisations about themselves hopefully and why we’re afraid to put ourselves out there for our dreams. It’s up and it's down but it’s funny and people will hopefully really enjoy it,” she said.

And, if it gets big enough, Dee said that she still has not given up hope that Oprah herself will hear about it and finally take her up on the offer of a visit to Kerry.

"She'd be lucky to come here and see our beautiful county,” she finished.