Mayo lost, but at least my book is on track

Today’s the day that Mayo break the curse. I just know it.

DEAR Diary – It’s Saturday, and today’s finally the day. Mayo haven’t won the All-Ireland since the Year of Our Lord 1951, and I was going to list off a heap of things that happened more recently than that to emphasise how long ago that was, but I decided that would be a waste of my time. If you need my description to understand that 70 years ago was neither today nor yesterday, you’re probably an idiot.

Anyway, I’m far too excited to be listing things. It’s 11am, and it’s only six hours until the All-Ireland final throws in. I haven’t felt like this since Christmas Eve Mass in the early noughties, when someone would tell me about the true meaning of Christmas while I thought about the five-foot snooker table I’d asked Santy for. I’m 28 now and can appreciate what Jesus did for us, but when I was nine I cared only about material things. As is the way with children.

Today I, no longer a child, pick up the dog and ask her who’ll win the big game. She doesn’t reply, but I just know she’s thinking ‘Mayo for Sam’.

I shout up the stairs at my sister. She steps out of her bedroom to see what’s the matter. “It’s only six hours to the match,” says I. She stares at me and returns to her bedroom. She’s too excited to talk.

And I can understand for the woman, because today’s the day. It’s been 70 years, and the curse that wasn’t put on Mayo for not respecting a Funeral that may have never happened anyway is not about to lift because it never existed to begin with, as will soon become clear. Mayo will win the All-Ireland later today, and that’s just the way things are.

Today's the day Mayo don’t break the curse. I knew it.

DEAR Diary – This isn’t going at all well. I was still in a daze from Ryan O’Donoghue clipping his penalty off the post four minutes ago, but I was coming around. Oh God knows, I was coming around, as time and football are great healers. Then Darren McCurry knocked the ball to the Mayo net. It never rains but it lashes.

And there isn’t much to convince me things will change. Aside from the excellent Lee Keegan and his driving runs forward, there’s no edge to Mayo. Tyrone haven’t done a whole lot in this third quarter, but their two-point half-time lead has become three as Mayo’s forwards are running around like a shower of hens. Headless hens. With bandy legs.

It’s like there’s some kind of hex on them. A curse, if you will.

Anyway, it’s time for the second-half water break, the point at which momentum always shifts dramatically from one side to the other. It’s mandatory. Especially today, which as we all know is ‘the day’. We were told as much by David Brady.

But truth be told, I’ve stopped believing my own hype. If the momentum was with anyone, it was with Mayo, but momentum is no good if you’ve no-one to drive it home. And, sadly, Mayo don’t have that person today. It’s a matter of finding out how much they’ll lose by.

The answer to that is five. My father, who was the most nervous Mayo supporter today in spite of being from Kerry, had asked me to turn the telly off at full time as he didn’t want to look at Mayo losing again. But I’m in such a daze that I forget about that momentarily and caught a glimpse of Tyrone’s joy.

Why would David Brady lie to us?

‘A Storied Kingdom’ begins to look the part, to put it mildly.

DEAR Diary – It’s Sunday, the day after ‘the day’ that turned out not to be ‘the day’, and I feel better after a bad night’s sleep.

It’s time to reflect. Mayo didn’t win the All-Ireland, but it hasn’t been a bad week. I revealed, on social media, the cover for my upcoming book, ‘A Storied Kingdom’, which I’m hoping to launch next month.

Every time I look at the cover, I smile and notice something I hadn’t previously noticed. Which makes me smile some more. I enjoy smiling and conclude it’s something I ought to do more of.

I suppose you could call that a ringing endorsement of my book’s cover, and today I’ll share that cover with you, The Diary’s sole reader. It’s pictured on the right, and I owe no little gratitude to Blank Slate Ireland and its founder and creative director, Emma Prendiville. We were in the same class going to school.

The book is a collection of approximately 50 feature stories I’ve written during my five years (and happily counting) with The Kerryman, and they include interviews with well-known figures, not-so-well-known figures who deserve to be well-known and, mercifully, not a Diary entry is to be found anywhere.

I can’t tell you when precisely I’ll be launching my book, where I’ll launch it, how much it will cost, and from which stores it will be available thereafter as I’m disorganised. But hopefully I’ll be able to furnish these details when I do sort my life out.

Hopefully is a word I use a lot.