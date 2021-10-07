Don’t watch Ted Lasso. It’s sweet and uplifting.

Final arrangements for my book launch put in place.

DEAR Diary – It’s Saturday, and I’ve just finished a phone call with Tony Bergin from O’Sullivan’s Bar in Garraí na dTor, Lios Póil. And a momentous phone call it was, too.

I have confirmed O’Sullivan’s as the venue for the launch of my first and probably last book, ‘A Storied Kingdom’, and it means that all arrangements for the night are now in place.

I got confirmation from my editor, Kevin Hughes; and Dara Ó Cinnéide during the week that they will jointly launch the book at 9pm on Saturday, October 23. That’s the day after all restrictions lift, and it’s also the bank-holiday weekend before the Hallowe’en mid-term break. I’m telling you that because it is beautifully timing on my part, and I’d like you to acknowledge that.

I also got a print-out of the book on Thursday. I’ve since marked the final few edits and made Orla Kelly Publishing aware of these. Soon, my book will be ready for the printers, so all that’s left to do now is tell everyone about the launch.

I set up an event page on Facebook and sent invites to my first 500 friends according to alphabetical order. That still leaves 815 friends as I am very popular. But now I’ve discovered that I can’t send the other 815 because Facebook stupidly caps events at 500 invites. This is a minor inconvenience, but I’m letting everyone know of Facebook’s shortcomings and that, in fact, everyone is invited. That goes for everyone not on Facebook as well as I understand that there are four people in the county who have not yet signed up for Mark Zuckerberg’s online sensation. My father is one of the four.

So, Dad, clear your diary for 9pm on October 23. Garraí awaits you.

Ted Lasso is uplifting viewing. I have no interest

DEAR Diary – It’s Saturday night, and I’m watching Ted Lasso. I’ve been looking for a new TV series to delve into for some time, and this one was recommended to me – but , now that I’m three episodes in, I can’t for the life of me figure out why.

Ted Lasso is about a guy called Ted Lasso. He has had success as the coach (that’s the terrible word Americans use instead of ‘manager’) of an amateur American Football team. But now he is travelling to the United Kingdom and the suburbs of London to take the reins of a soccer team: a fictional Premier League club called AFC Richmond.

But unbeknownst to Lasso, the club’s chairperson has hired him because she feels he is the right person to lead the club to oblivion. She has just been through a messy divorce from her rich, womanising husband, and now she wants to destroy the one thing her ex-husband does love: AFC Richmond.

Lasso is an obscenely nice person, and it’s already clear to me that he’s going to do a great job even though he’s been hired to do the precise opposite. He has wasted no time in getting everyone onside, currying favour with obnoxious supporters, egotistical players, cynical journalists, and even the chairperson, the woman who is actually banking on his failure.

I hate him.

Essentially, I already know Ted Lasso is going to be a sweet, uplifting story about triumph, for once, by a nice person against all the odds in the most unforgiving of sporting leagues. Yeah. That kind of thing doesn’t interest me at all.

I turn off Ted Lasso and begin looking for a dark series, preferably about some kind of perverse human failure. Lest I go to bed feeling hopeful.

Listening to music in the rain makes up for Ted Lasso.

DEAR Diary – I’m halfway along the roadway between An Trá Beag and the junction for the L8055, less commonly known as the road to my house. I’m out in the fresh air and hating every moment of it. It’s bucketing down.

I left my car at the junction and decided to walk after the cows instead of driving as it is a crisp evening. Or such was the case in a former life. It’s not a crisp evening any more, it’s a bad evening, and I’m now at precisely the point on the road at which I need to make a decision.

I could keep walking after the cows. Or I could turn back and get my car, at least limiting the damage the rain can do to what remains of my spirit. After thrashing the idea around in my mind a little while, I realise that the latter option is clearly the better one.

But in the time it has taken me to arrive at that conclusion, I’ve also arrived at the field for which my father’s cows were destined. I’ve missed the boat and all that’s left is to drown, and I can’t even say that in the metaphorical sense. The rain is that bad.

I brought my earphones and am scrolling through my recent song searches on Spotify. I can barely read through the raindrops on my phone screen, but I correctly recognise one of the recently selected songs as Radiohead’s ‘How to Disappear Completely’. If you’re unfamiliar with the song and can’t judge its mood by looking at the title, you’re probably an idiot, but just know that it ain’t cheery.

But a part of me wants to make up for three episodes of Ted Lasso. I press play against my better judgement.