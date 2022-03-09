Opening our eyes to the under-rated and much maligned garden dock plant

Do you ever think about Docks?

You most likely see docks as the enemy in your garden and something to battle and eradicate. So I am going to try to open your eyes and mind to this under-rated and much maligned plant, so you may start to see this hardy plant differently.

Did you know that we have around 6 types of Docks growing in Ireland, 2 which are sub-species and not often spotted? Docks like to live in different places, just like us, so you will find both the Curled and Broad-Leaved Dock in most places near where humans are living including lawns & grasslands, roadsides, cultivated land and places considered to be ‘waste ground’. The Wood Dock likes to live in damper shadier places, along hedgerows and woodlands. There is a rarer Dock that likes to live in marshy places.

Biodiversity Value:

The biodiversity value of Docks are not often appreciated! The beautiful iridescent Green Dock Beetle feeds on Dock and Sorrel leaves and you may have spotted the cluster of small perfect rows of laid yellow eggs on their under-leaf. Then Green Dock Beetle and their eggs are then food for other creatures such as birds and frogs.

Dock seeds feed many wintering birds, which means we can reduce importing in bird food and use our local native plants instead: try to leave some docks to go to seed over winter in a corner of your garden. How radical would it be to stop thinking of these valuable plants as ‘good ‘ or ‘bad’ or weeds and more like the natural bird feeders that they are.

Plant Medicine, Home Remedy and Edible:

‘Neantóg a dhóigh mé, copóg a leigheas mé - A nettle burns me, a dock heals me’

This is well known. As Gaeilge, the Dock is called Copóg, which means ‘large leaf’.

The Curled Dock is used to make medicine and is known as a bitter herb alongside Dandelion, Burdock root and Milk Thistle seeds. The leaves have also been used to help heal skin ulcers, boils and tumours and it has been used as a remedy for coughs in cattle and horses. Dock seeds are high in fibre and are edible.

Alongside nettle seeds, they both can be collected in the Autumn, dried, processed and stored for winter soups, stews and added like flour to bread. By collecting them as a food means you get the multiple benefit of reducing the amount of seed that they spread. In the past the large ‘Copóg’ leaves would have been used to wrap food, as bedding for animals, as natural dyes and as toilet roll before our modern paper version was invented. Docks are also related to both Sorrel (Rumex) and Rhubarb, both very useful edible perennial plants to have growing in your garden too.

How Docks help remediate and heal soil:

Someone mentioned to me that if cows had a field only of Docks, they would be crying for grass. This says more about how we are treating our soil and land than about whether cows do or do not prefer to eat grass over Docks - in fact cows like their young green leaves, once they are eaten as part of a diet mixed with wild herbs and wild grasses.

In a way, the common Docks are often only reflecting back to us how badly we are treating the soil and land. We move soil around and this breaks up the Dock root, which allows each root piece to become a new plant! We rotavate the soil and use heavy landscape engineering techniques in gardens and built areas. We compact the land with heavy machinery, and poaching as a result of high numbers of cattle with intensive grazing on farms.

Then all the Dock does is try to fix the problem that we have created and all we do is give out about the plant! Their long tap roots carry out the hard work of breaking up compacted soil, so they act like natural low impact mini-diggers. They start to make holes and spaces for air so the soil can breathe and drain water: the roots help to create tunnels for worms and other creatures, micro-organisms and fungi to be able to live in the soil again. Their roots bring up trace elements like boron, zinc and iron from deep down in the soil, where other plants cannot get to, bringing it to the top layer of humus and soil, making them available to the growing plants and the food we eat.

Many approaches to managing Docks in your Garden:

- Start to see the leaves as valuable in minerals and trace elements - the young leaves are high in potassium and magnesium. We already value the high potassium found in Comfrey leaves and the high nitrogen found in Nettles, so add Dock leaves to the list

- Cut the leaves in the summer and make compost tea or just add them directly to the compost heap

- The more often you cut the plant to the ground, it reduces the strength of the root and it will kill it off over time. This approach also stops the plant producing flowers and seeds, so you won’t be over-run with new baby docks

- Use them to mulch soil and around fruit trees/bushes or any bare soil, like when you have young Kale or Cabbage plants in the bed and bare soil around them. Mulch helps to keep moisture in the soil and they will decompose over time

- Do not put the seed heads in your compost – throw them in the rough pile or put the stems in the hedges as bird feeders

- Appreciate their aesthetic structure - they also can look quite lovely when they are ripening, turning red in the fields in late Summer/early Autumn.

Does the Dock leaf work or is this just a Piseóg?

Going back to the sting of the nettle, you need to chew on the leaf and rub the leafy juice to the sting, as the sap contains a natural antihistamine. So does the lovely Ribwort Plantain, which can be even better at calming the sting of the histamine of the nettle. There are so many useful plants growing all around us – we just need to change how we see them and they then go from being a curse to a blessing we are grateful for!