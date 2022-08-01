Open day and presentation takes place at Autism centre in Ballyseedy

Sinead Butler, Ruth Adams Moloney, Patricia Adams, Jimmy Adams and Mary Costello with the art piece presented to Jimmy Adams which has been donated to Austism Centre in Ballyseedy- (Photo) by Mark O'Sullivan)

An open day was held this past Thursday afternoon at a residential centre for adults with Autism at Dromavalla in Ballyseedy, Tralee and it proved to be a great day out for everyone, giving families and staff a chance to meet.

The centre falls under the umbrella of Resilience Healthcare who are a national organisation that provides specialist residential, day service and outreach services to adults and children with disabilities. The same residential centre had been the subject of an ongoing campaign as it took more than eight years for its doors to be finally opened, which they did in early 2020.

On the fun day last week, the Resilience Healthcare residential service at the centre were presented with an amazing gift of an original oil painting named ‘Harmony'. This painting was presented by the Adams family to Resilience Healthcare staff at the centre as a token of appreciation for the ongoing work they have been doing. Sinead Butler, the Resilience Healthcare Director of Social Care was at hand to receive the painting.

Speaking about the success of the day, Redmond Powell, the service manager at the centre said it was a brilliant day.

‘It was great to see over 70 people enjoying a BBQ and the ceoil agus craic at the family day with the younger generations taking advantage of the bouncy castle and a visit from the ice cream van,” he said.