Oisín is fastest parkrunner in Ireland...again as he smashes record

Oisín Spillane smashed his own personal best and the old record at Tralee parkrun on Saturday morning - a record that he set back in December - and was the fastest parkrunner in Ireland the weekend.

While the rest of us were huffing and puffing our way around Tralee parkrun on Saturday morning, one man, Oisín Spillane, was making it look easy as he stormed home across the finish line in an incredible time of 15:44.

His time is a new course record for Tralee parkrun with the 20-year-old beating the previous record – that he himself set only back in December of last year – of 15:52.

Not only though was Oisín the fastest runner in Tralee at the weekend, where he finished a comfortable almost three minutes of second place, he was also the fastest runner in the entire country, a feat that he’s fast getting used to, having previously accomplished back in December as well.

Oisín’s impressive running kicked off a big week for everyone in Tralee parkrun as the free weekly event counts down to not one but two milestone events taking place this weekend.

Starting off, Saturday morning will be the 300th outing of the main parkrun event in town while on Sunday, the junior parkrun for kids will be celebrating event number 200, meaning that there will be a combined 500 parkrun events being marked this weekend.

Trale parkrun takes place every Saturday morning in Tralee Town Park with runners setting off at 9;30am sharp for three laps of the park. Junior parkrun takes places at 9:30am every Sunday with a 2km course.

Follow Tralee parkrun on Facebook for more information.