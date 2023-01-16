Young talents sweep up the trophies for their Kerry parish

Odhran O’Regan, Oisín O’Regan and Dáibhéid O’Regan with their awards at the Community Games night on Friday. Photos by Domnick Walsh

Holly Carmody, Darragh Enright and Shauna Enright with their awards at the Duagh Sports and Leisure Centre on Friday night.

Cody Collins, Luke Bambury, Emily O’Keeffe and Cillian Kirby with their Community Games awards at the big night in the Duagh Sports and Leisure Centre on Friday. Photos by Domnick Walsh

National gold winners in the Community Games, Julia Quilter, Aoife Ryan, Anna Troude and Caoilinn Harte with their fascinating project on the toys of yesteryear that won the national under-11 project competition. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Conor and Seán Enright with their Community Games awards at the Duagh Sports and Leisure Centre on Friday night. Photos by Domnick Walsh

The young athletes and their trainers at the Duagh/Lyreacrompane Community Games awards night in the Duagh Sports and Leisure Centre on Friday. Photos by Domnick Walsh

THE bright young talents of one of the county’s most vibrant Community Games branches enjoyed a most deserved evening in the honour in the Duagh Sports and Leisure Centre on Friday.

102 participants in all from the large parish were honoured for their incredible prowess in a dizzying array of fields over the course of the previous year.

From art and handwriting to soccer, Gaelic football, tag rugby, skittles, athletics and projects they excelled at it all, in county, Munster and national level.

Best of all with Friday’s event was the fact it represented the Duagh/Lyreacrompane Community Games’ first major ‘in-person’ event since the advent of the novel coronavirus in 2019.

“Some might say unlucky Friday the 13th but not for Duagh/Lyre Community Games, as we held our first annual awards after a break since 2020. It was much anticipated by our participants after the Covid break,” organiser Liz Twomey said.

“The change of venue to the Duagh sports complex saw a full house on the night in what was a great return to normality. It was also a great opportunity to acknowledge the participation, commitment and dedication of our participants and the continued support of parents/guardians,” Liz added.

All the young stars came in for great praise for ‘jumping at’ the chance to get stuck right back into sports and other activities as soon as the restrictions permitted. Duagh/Lyre had four teams at Provincial finals, three in skittles and one in tag rugby. The group had national finalists in handwriting and athletics, with national medalists in cycling-on-grass, project and marathon. Duagh/Lyre was best overall area in Kerry and first in the PRO award – for Nelius Collins who came in for great praise for his dedication in that role, as he stepped down from it recently. Nelius also MC’d Friday’s event in a great task given the volume of talent honoured.