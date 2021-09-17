Wild Atlantic Way signs sending tourists away from coast and inland to Limerick

Cllr Michael Foley (Fine Gael) Listowel area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : info@dwalshphoto.ie Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

WILD Atlantic Way explorers entering Kerry off the ferry in Tarbert are being directed by road signs away from the county’s Atlantic coast and towards the delights of the estuarial communities of Co Limerick instead.

This was among the chief concerns flagged by Ballylongford County Councillor Mike Foley (FG) at a recent meeting of the local area at which he urged the Authority to urgently redress shortcomings with a number of signs in the area.

“Imagine, the Wild Atlantic Way is coming through Kerry, that is our gateway, and the sign is actually directing people to Limerick...The only thing we will have soon in Kerry is the Wild Atlantic Way and we're directing them down to Limerick. At least it's directing them to the Flying Boat Museum (in Foynes in Co Limerick) but have a sign for it...it maddened me,” he told Council management.

He asked the Council to look at providing ‘adequate direction signage’ for all villages in the Listowel Municipal Area, citing as examples –

– the lack of a direction sign for his home village of Ballylongford on the N69 in Tarbert

– the lack of a Wild Atlantic Way sign on the N67 junction with the R551 in Tarbert

– the lack of a sign for Ballyheigue at the junction on the R552 with L1006-40

Cllr Foley said that one man at Corridon’s Cross is ‘plagued’ with motorists coming from the Limerick direction and knocking on his door as they can’t find Ballyheigue. “Not everyone has sat nav,” he said.

Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley supported his calls. “If they got their way [the WAW] would be up as far as Carlow...the WAW is along the coastline, that’s the only thing we have here to promote tourism.”

In its response, Council management said it is to provide an additional sign for Ballylongford, but not for Ballyheigue:

“Kerry’s National Roads Office has carried out a review of the N67 and N69 signage and have confirmed an additional Ballylongford sign will be provided on the N69 through the TII signage contracts. The review noted maintenance is required and will be carried out on the WAW signage.

"The signage at the junction of the Regional Road R552 and L1006 complies with the policy for Local Road Signage and a sign for Ballyheigue is not appropriate or required at this location.”