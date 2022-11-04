‘Watergate’ blot on better scoring Tidy Towns report

Risteard Mac Liam and his small crew of volunteers shouldn’t fill a bucket from the Mall river to water streetside plants, according to Tidy Towns adjudicators who increased Dingle’s marks in the national competition this year after getting a favourable overall impression of the town.

Dingle’s marks increased from 304 points last year to 310 this year out of a possible 550, making the town the highest scoring area in West Kerry, ahead of Castlegregory’s 261 marks, and Cloghane which got 265 marks and had the highest year-on-year points increase in West Kerry.

The adjudicators offered warm praise to the small group of Tidy Towns volunteers in Dingle, commending them for their successes and pointing out where they could do better – including their choice of water sources.

“We note that you use water from the Mall River to water plants in dry periods. We assume that you have been advised that this is acceptable by the Inland Fisheries? If you haven’t received written permission to do so we recommend that you cease this activity,” the adjudicators said.

The adjudicators give no reason for their concerns but, as the remarks were made under the ‘sustainability’ section of the report on Dingle, it would appear they consider it unsustainable to take a bucket of water from the river.

The adjudicators suggest local Tidy Towns volunteers should “consider harvesting rainwater… when maintaining your planters” and helpfully explain that “this is a simple process which involves placing a water butt on a downpipe to capture rainwater”. However, they don’t seem to have considered the effort involved in hauling around ‘captured rainwater’, rather than merely using the river to water nearby flower boxes.

The positives to emerge from the adjudicators report include the children’s playground near the Tracks and the “excellent” picnic booths on the Quay – although nearby residents take a somewhat dimmer view. They said the flower beds on the approach roads were “extremely pleasant and well maintained”, the new planting along the harbour area was “admired” and the tree lined footpath, separating cars from pedestrians along the Tracks, was lauded as “excellent”.

The adjudicators were greatly impressed by the gardens of An Díseart and they poured compliments as well on the freshly painted, brightly coloured, houses in Dingle town centre and the very well maintained and landscaped communal spaces in estates surrounding the town, such as Ard na Mara, Barr na Coille, and the Grove.

They also noted that the roads have been narrowed and the footpath widened and commended local Kerry Council engineers for this, because “we need footfall in our towns to keep them alive”.

On the downside the adjudicators felt there might be a shortage of litter bins on the streets “and particularly around the harbour where many tourists gather”. They were also not impressed by what they described as “a distinct lack of street names” and they especially disliked the council’s use of cobblelock paving, because weeds grow in the gaps between the bricks. “Hopefully KCC will provide concrete footpaths everywhere in the future,” they said.

Tidy Towns judges also felt that Dingle lacks trees along the streets and said there are many areas where they could be planted.

A particular bugbear for the judges in Dingle, and elsewhere in West Kerry, was signs and notices erected by community groups and businesses “which detract from the town as they make it look very cluttered and untidy”.

They recommended restricting community notices to permanent notice boards on the main entrance roads, suggesting that and any other ‘illegal’ notices should then be removed. The adjudicators pointed out that signs erected by businesses need planning permission and suggested that “this is something to raise with the planning enforcement section of KCC”.

Meanwhile ‘below the hill’, Cloghane / Brandon’s Tidy Towns marks increased from 257 last year to 265 this year, giving the area the biggest year-on-year points gain in West Kerry. The judges liked the trimmed hedgerows and tidy gardens on the approach roads, the well-maintained houses in Cloghane, and the efforts that have been made to improve the appearance of derelict buildings.

They also commended local businesses on their brightly coloured buildings and they gave special mention to the old bridge outside the village, saying they were “delighted to see that you do not feel the need to add floral displays as it is a beautiful structure”.

Local schoolchildren and their teachers were praised for their contribution to keeping the village free of litter, with the judges saying: “it was a pleasure to visit and feel that the village is loved”.

In Castlegregory, where the Tidy Towns marks increased from 255 last year to 261 this year, the judges loved the old galvanized station house and the general sense of tidiness, but felt advertising notices on the wall beside the Information Centre was causing clutter on the streetscape. “We also noted posters for various local community events attached to railings, poles etc. These are most unpleasant in the streetscape,” they added.

The judges pointed out that, like many rural towns in Ireland, Castlegregory has derelict buildings which detract from the streetscape. “We see that you are trying to resolve this problem. We commend you on the work you have done and we encourage you to continue with your discussions with the derelict sites officer – four years is a long time not to have the issues resolved,” they said.