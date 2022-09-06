War of Independence heroine Amelia Canty commemorated in new Lyre mural

Lyreacrompane Heritage Group unveil the new mural. From left, Jeremiah and Shay O’Connor, Cathy and Evelyn Canty, Donagh and Rian Horgan, Mike Horgan, Donal Canty and Leah and Ava Canty. On the right; Finnán and Daire Canty, John, Betty and Patsy Canty, Catherine Canty Horgan and Sean Horgan, Margaret Canty Kerins, Heather O’Connor and Padraig Canty.

Another bright heritage point was unveiled in Lyreacrompane this week as the gable of the old forge building on the main road through the area was reimagined anew with a mural depicting a forge scene from the past.

The Lyreacrompane Heritage Group commissioned Mike O’Donnell from Tralee to do the artwork and it is now catching the eye of all those passing by.

“People immediately recognise the image of the ‘Bull McCabe’, a character in John B Keane’s play, The Field”, Kay O’Leary from the Heritage Group told The Kerryman.

“There is much debate as to which murder in the area ‘The Field’ is based on but the character of the Bull McCabe does point in one direction and John B knew the Lyreacrompane area and its happenings and secrets from a young age,” Kay added.

The other image on the mural that has people asking questions is of a young girl watching the horse being shod.

Joe Harrington from the Heritage group explains that this image represents Amelia Canty (1874-1955), who played an important role in the War of Independence in North Kerry.

He credits Kerry historian, Mary McAuliffe with unearthing the story. Amelia was born in the original Canty homestead near the forge which had been set up by her father. In her forties she worked undercover in RIC barracks in Abbeydorney and Listowel and in a witness statement to the Bureau Military History in 1955, Patrick McElligott, Commander of the Volunteers in North Kerry during the War of Independence, said that: “It would have been nearly impossible to carry on in such a hotbed of spies and informers without her aid”.

Some of the older people still remember the Forge in Lyreacrompane and the mural brings back many childhood memories.

It seems that the wet day was always the busiest at the forge as farmers, unable to work in the wet weather, used the time to get horses shod, gates and farm machinery fixed and catch up with the local news.

Those gatherings at the forge were an important opportunity for social gatherings back then.

Canty’s Forge closed in 1951 and on Sunday last, the extended Canty family gathered to view the mural, remember olden times and pass on the story to the younger generation.