Veterans stand as ONE with Ukrainian friends

All Services Listowel, comprising ONE, Iunva, Army Reserve E coy 12th Batt and the Irish Coastguard Unit. Front, from left: John Relihan IUNVA, Jim Halpin ONE, Dan Finucane AL, Patsy Curtin ONE, Ray McGibney ONE, Peter Gunn IUNVA, Tetiana Ivchenko Mariupol, Michael Guerin ONE. Middle row, from left: John Joe Walsh ONE, JJ Walsh ICGU, Sgt Claire Creighton Buckley AR, Cpl Ashling Griffin AR, Olena Korsh, Olha Alekandrova, Kherson. Back from left: Paddy Flynn IUNVA, Joe McElligott ONE, Gary Kavanagh, Goretta O’Connor, T J McCarron, Jonathan Mahony, Joby Costello ICGU, Issac Langford, Gerry O Connor IUNVA and Rico Stein AL. Photo by M Guerin

THE dreadful pain of war had never been felt so keenly at a remembrance service in North Kerry as when Tetianá Ivchenko delivered a prayer for the faithful at Vigil Mass in Listowel on Saturday.

For Tetianá’s husband was killed in their native Mariupol during Putin’s horrifying destruction of the once vibrant coastal city and her pain reverberated through the whole congregation at the All Services Remembrance Mass organised by Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (ONE) as she prayed for an end to the war.

Tetianá’s presence was facilitated by the veteran’s group in an expression of solidarity with Ukraine; and also delivering prayers of the faithful were Olena Korsh and Olha Alekandrova, both natives of Kherson – where bittersweet celebrations took place on its liberation in recent days by the Ukrainian army.

They prayed movingly for the people of Listowel and Ireland in thanks for what they described as their ‘great welcome and unselfish support for us in this terrible unjust war’.

All Irish veterans - of ONE, IUNVA and of the American Legion – attending were deeply moved by their plight; as were the serving Army officers and Irish Coastguard officers in attendance.

The Mass was celebrated by Listowel Parish Priest Canon Declan O’Connor; himself a former FCA member and a son of Michael O’Connor, once a long-serving officer in F Company North Kerry.

The service also saw all deceased members of F company FCA Listowel and 15th Battalion Kerry prayed for; as well as the men and women of the defence forces and supporting forces, at home and abroad, deceased and serving ‘who are defending democracy’.

Prayers were also offered for the delivery of our island from conflict in recollection of the Civil War.