Skills of Men’s Shed members to be highlighted in TV documentary

Wrong turn: A tourist ended up in the Mall River on Sunday night after turning left into what he throught was the entrance to Benner's Hotel car park. Photo by Declan Malone

Breanndán Ó Beaglaíoch in the centre of a gathering of young musicians at the Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh Tionól na nÓg in Tig Áine, An Ghráig, on Friday afternoon.

Labhrás Ó Ciobháin playing at the Tionól na nÓg held in Tig Áine, An Ghráig, on Friday afternoon as part of Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh. Photo by Declan Malone

Sadhbh Nic Fhlaoinn playing at the Tionól na nÓg held in Tig Áine, An Ghráig, on Friday afternoon as part of Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh. Photo by Declan Malone

Isbéal and Eanna Ní hUigín and Aoife Ní Chonghaile at the Tionól na nÓg held in Tig Áine, An Ghráig, on Friday afternoon as part of Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh. Photo by Declan Malone

Dingle Men’s shed is to feature in a TG4 documentary on Men’s Sheds that is due to be screened early next year and last Friday a camera crew from Armagh production company Macha Media were at the shed in Ballintaggart to film members and the work they do there.

Amongst the activities to be seen on Friday were Andy Kupfer’s skills as a blacksmith and in a similar vein Patrick Sheehy demonstrated tidy welding as he forged fire braziers from discarded washing machine tubs.

The shed, which had 19 registered members before the pandemic, saw a fall-off in activity because of Covid restrictions and is now beginning to reassemble, according to member Michael O’Connor.

Despite the decrease in activity, the men’s shed continued to support local organisations during the lockdown, producing items such as Covid protective screens for the church and An Díseart as well as plant tubs for Dingle Tidy Towns. A recent project is a large sign for the Men’s Shed, which has been made as a co-operative effort between sculptor and new member Ben Dearnley and Patrick Sheehy, with Gearóid Ó Cinnéide providing linguistic advice.

The Men’s Shed, which was formed in 2018, is located in a converted cattle shed on Sheehy’s farm in Ballintaggart. The shed is divided into units, with wood and metal working tools on one side and a meeting area and kitchen on the other. A feature of the meeting room is a large floor to ceiling steel stove, fashioned from a length of steel pipe. Dingle resident, Des Mc Quaid has been a central figure in the development of the facility and its activities since the men’s shed it was founded in 2018.

Anyone interested in the shed’s activities is welcome to call out to Ballintaggart, Eircode V92 T329 between 11am and 2pm most days, or call 086 2625498.

Scoil Cheoil lets the sunshine in

Between ceol, craic, comhluadar and culture, Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh had a lot to offer over the weekend, but best of all it was like a ray of warm sunshine after the darkness of Covid.

Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh bookended the Covid era in West Kerry. In 2020 it was the last big public gathering before the lockdown and this year it was the first festival event to be held following the lifting of restrictions that kept people apart for two years. In the intervening period Scoil Cheoil carried on in a slimmed-down online format but, as always with music, nothing beats playing in front of a live audience.

That was much in evidence at the fully booked concerts held in Halla na Feothanaí on the Friday and Saturday nights, at the music classes that ran throughout the weekend and at the music sessions that broke out in and around Baile an Fheirtéaraigh as people shrugged off the weight of Covid and took up their instruments to play together once again.

“It couldn’t have been better. It was brilliant, it was like somebody opened a blind and let the sunshine in,” said co-organiser Niamh Ní Bhaoill. “It was brilliant to be out having fun… Normal life came back, people were happy and enjoying themselves again. That was the best thing about the whole weekend.”

Now in its 18th year the annual music school, which was set up by Niamh Ní Bhaoil and Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich, aims to celebrate the music and culture of Corca Dhuibhne. It does this through a broad spread of music classes that provide for everyone from relative beginners to seasoned players, who this year were offered a rare opportunity to hear Matt Molloy chat about his music, technique and style with Breanndán Ó Beaglaíoch at a masterclass held in Áras Bhreanainn in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh.

Scoil Cheoil also makes a point of welcoming musicians from related celtic cultures which is why Kevin and Maurice Henderson from the Shetland Islands were to be seen and heard anywhere there was space to wield a fiddle. Maurice joined Breanndán Ó Beaglaíoch at the ever-popular Tionól na nÓg in Tigh Áine on Friday where he noted the flair for multi-instrumentalism among young Irish musicians and offered the advice: “Practice whenever you have a few minutes; you don’t have to slog your way through it”.

The youngsters mightn’t have taken that advice to heart because they couldn’t be prized away from their instruments at sessions that continued through the afternoons in local pubs. Their elders ruled the nights and óiche go maidin sessions sated their appetites for the pure drop of real, live music.

Meanwhile, there were informal Irish conversation groups in various venues, a night of songs in Tigh Bhric, ‘Na Caipíní’ sang their hearts out in Tigh an tSaorsaigh, a fearless crowd went swimming in Baile na nGall and then headed to TP’s for an afternoon of music. Sure, where else would you get it?

• The Friday night concert at Halla na Feothanaí was recorded and will be premiered on the Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh website (www.scoilcheoil.com) on this Friday at 8pm. It features Ciarán Ó Maonaigh and Caitlín Nic Gabhann, Conor Connolly, Angelina Carberry, Eithne Ní Chatháin, Mickey Dunne and Kyle McAulay, and Sorchas Costello. The Saturday night concert will be shared at a later time.

Dingle trip takes a turn for the worse

Things took a turn for the worse for a visitor to Dingle on Sunday evening when he took a sharp left into what he thought was the entrance to Benner’s Hotel car park and finished up nose down in the Mall River.

The driver’s rented Kia Sportage got stranded on the river bank with two wheels in the water and the rear wheels in the air after the driver took a wrong turn and mounted the pavement on the Mall with the intention of driving up Pucaí’s Lane to access Benner’s Hotel car park on Dykegate Lane.

The wet and windy night didn’t help matters and in the poor visibility the unfortunate driver didn’t realise that there was a river between him and his destination.

The Kia driver, Paul from London, was spending a short break in Benner’s Hotel with his wife to celebrate their anniversary. Speaking with The Kerryman as his car was being pulled out of the river Paul described how the accident happened.

“I was staying at Benner’s hotel and I missed the parking. I drove around again and I didn’t see the water. I was going very slowly, I was crawling along, you don’t expect there to be a river there,” he said.

The car was pulled out of the river intact by Dorgan’s Garage, Lispole, and taken away on a flatbed truck to be checked out.

Much to his relief, Paul had taken out full insurance on the rental vehicle.

Have van, will travel

Frank and Noreen Greaney from Garfinny, who won a luxury campervan in a fundraising draw for Áiseanna na hÓige, picked up their €74,000 Compass Avantgarde 150 in Donegal last week and now they’re mad for road with plans for holidays and weekends away.

The 24-ft campervan sleeps four, “drives really well” and according to retired plumber Frank, “it has everything you could imagine - indoor toilet, shower, kitchen with a three-ring cooker, oven, fridge-freezer and even a microwave”.

Frank and Noreen bought their winning ticket outside Garvey’s SuperValu in July from a parent whose child attends the centre and on Monday they drove the camper to Áiseanna na hÓige to show it off and say thank you to the organisers of the draw that was held in October.

Theirs was one of 9,624 tickets sold – 20 per cent of which were bought locally - raising almost €80,000 that will be used for roof repairs at the not-for-profit facility which caters for 120 children daily, provides a bus service to and from school, and also provides family support services.

Manager of Áiseanna na hÓige, Fiona Nic Gearailt, thanked the local community and those who bought tickets for the draw for their support. “Léiríonn sé seo cé chomh tábhachtach atá an tacaíocht ón bpobal. Gan é ní fhéadfaimis ábalta an obair seo a thosnú,” dúirt sí.