Scoil Dhún Chaoin set to almost double in size

The Minister for Education Norma Foley TD was on a visit too five local schools in the Dingle area last Friday to meet with staff and students. Here the minister is pictured at Clochar Daingean Primary School.

Scoil Dhún Chaoin will almost double in size following the announcement last Friday by Minster for Education Norma Foley of approval of the school’s plan for an extension.

Príomhoide Malachaí Mac Amhlaoibh welcomed the Minister to the school on Friday and was ready to make a case for the extension plan, which the school had already submitted to the Department of Education. However, there was no need for the appeal as Minister Norma Foley handed him a letter from the Department stating that the plan submitted by the school had been approved.

The 48-pupil school, which currently has two 42m-square classrooms, ran into difficulties last year when it was found to have insufficient space for implementing Covid-19 recommendations introduced by the Department of Education. The extension will solve this problem - and give the pupils badly needed extra space - by adding an 80m-square classroom, a corridor and a new toilet block as well as providing wheelchair access.

When completed, the classroom will be occupied by the senior classes and a dedicated resource room and office will be developed in the building.

The next step is to prepare the plans for submission to the Planning Department in Kerry County Council and while Malachaí was reluctant to speculate on when the project will be completed, he said that he and the school management are ready to play their part in seeing the development completed as speedily as possible.

The school, which became nationally famous when campaigners forced the government to back down on plans to close it in the early 1970s, has not had any major works carried out since it was first opened in 1914, apart from toilets which were added in the 1980s.

Minister tours local schools

Following a meeting with Towercom and members of the local community in Inch on Friday morning Minister for Education Norma Foley undertook a tour of West Kerry schools. It was, she said “the most enjoyable part of her job” as Minister.

Starting with Annascaul school, she headed West bringing a bit of magic to classrooms along the way, as only a former teacher can.

In Dún Chaoin the magic included news that the Department of Education has agreed to Scoil Naomh Gobnait’s plans for an extension. And, back in Dingle, Minister Foley was the happy bearer of news of €1.7m in grants for harbour developments.

Dingle gets €1.73m for harbour upgrades

Dingle harbour is to get a €1.73 million share of the €35.4 million allocated to the six Fishery Harbours around the country under the Fishery Harbour Centres and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme 2022, which was announced last week.

A large proportion of the funding will be used to upgrade the Marina Centre, bringing it up to modern standards and making it more suitable for use for community, sailing club and other activities.

The funding will also be used to upgrade and extend the tour boat landing pontoon on the east side of the pier. It will also help pay for further feasibility studies into the possible extension of the marina to the west of Dingle pier.

The breakdown is:

€750.000: Renewable Energy Upgrade on Fishery Harbour Centre buildings – this relates mostly to the marina centre.

€400,000: East basin passenger pontoon upgrade and extension.

€200,000: Remedial works to east side of main pier.

€250,000: Exploratory works on the proposed western marina extension.

€100,000: Work at the old Ice Plant and Boatyard site. This is likely to be spent on building boundary walls, in the style of the low stone walls around the Fungi statue.

€30,000: Upgrade marine facilities building.

Bealtaine Fest back to ‘nearly-normal’

Féile na Bealtaine will be back to nearly normal this year and to help get the show on the road, a 31-card drive will be held next Sunday, February 13, in the Dingle Pub, starting at 6pm.

Féile na Bealtaine, the Dingle Peninsula Arts Festival, will run from Thursday, April 28, until Monday, May 2, and the voluntary committee are planning a programme of events that will include concerts, readings, art exhibitions, drama and events which they aim to inspire the imagination and lift the spirits of the community.

“We are all looking forward to attending live gigs indoors and outdoors. It will be good to get a bit of madness back on the peninsula,” said a Féile spokesperson.

The festival is returning to full capacity indoor and outdoor events after a two-year break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, as the announcement of the lifting of restrictions came after Christmas there is very limited time for artists, schools and other contributors to put together a complete new set of displays for the parade, so we will have to wait and see what happens on this front.

Following the outbreak of the Pandemic and the restrictions that followed, the 2020 festival was cancelled and in 2021 the committee, who had no appetite for organising an online festival, put together a series of events that complied with the Covid-19 restrictions of a maximum of 15 people meeting outside.

On a weekend later in May of last year, when more Covid restrictions had been lifted, the festival went out to the four corners of the peninsula with events that explored the natural heritage of West Kerry.

Anyone who is interested in helping out during or in the run up to Féile na Bealtaine can contact the festival by email at info@feilenabealtaine.ie, via Facebook or Twitter, or phone Micheal Ó Coileáin on 087-4198617. Everyone is welcome – “ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine”.

Second stab at Sás Creek poles

A Meitheal of mountain walkers and friends, called together to replace poles on the Sás Creek Loop walk on Mount Brandon, had to be cancelled because of high winds on the mountain last Saturday.

The activity, which was organised by Comharchumann Forbartha Leith Triúigh, has now been rescheduled for Saturday, February 26, departing from Halla le Chéile at 10am. For organisational purposes anyone who is planning to help out should contact the Comharchumann by phone on +353 (0) 66 713 8137 or by email at eolas@cflt.ie.

The plan is to replace broken or rotten wooden way marker poles with new recycled plastic poles. The poles, which are already on the mountain, were deposited by a helicopter last summer and now need to be put in place.

Bainisteoir Comharchumann Forbartha Leith Triúigh, Liadán Ní Shlatara, said they do not expect to replace all the poles in one day, but aim to have them all in place before Easter, in time for the Walking Festival.