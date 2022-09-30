Rosary on the Coast to take place in Ballybunion

PEOPLE from parishes across North Kerry and beyond are urged to make their way to Ballybunion on Sunday, October 9 next for the annual Rosary on the Coast event.

The event is a day of pilgrimage and prayer for what is described as the ‘re-flourishing of our Faith, for the grace to build a culture of life and for true peace to reign.’

Hundreds have taken part in the spectacle in Ballybunion previously, saying the rosary together on the beach in an act of communal prayer. It takes place at 2.30pm on the beach once more.