Pedestrian recovering in hospital after crash

The scene of the accident on the John B Keane Road

A WOMAN knocked down in the centre of Listowel last week is recovering in hospital in Cork.

Eileen Kelliher was hit by a car as she was walking at the junction of the Ballygologue and John B Keane roads, close to her home, early on Wednesday afternoon.

Though the impact of the collision was described as being on the ‘minor side’, Ms Kelliher sustained serious head injuries when she fell. She was immediately rushed by ambulance to hospital in Tralee, where medics began treating her for her injuries amid deep concern for her welfare.

Ms Kelliher is a very well respected and much-loved member of the community in the town of Listowel, where so many are praying for her continued recovery this week. She is a wife of former Sinn Féin politician Donal Kelliher, who served on Listowel Town Council into the late 1990s.

The Kerryman understands that Ms Kelliher was transferred to Cork University Hospital over the weekend, where more specialist care is available for the kind of head injuries she sustained in her ordeal.

Both the Ballygologue and John B Keane roads remained closed for a forensic examination of the scene for a number of hours on Wednesday.