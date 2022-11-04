Nascent community forum aims to be broad and inclusive

Finding ways and means for West Kerry to cut greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to the global campaign on climate change was the focus of a community forum meeting in Dingle where members agreed that there was a lot that could be done if people are willing to get on board and rise to the challenge.

The meeting, organised by NEWKD and held in Benner’s Hotel last Tuesday, was a first step in forming a community forum and while it started out with invited participants it aims to be a broad and inclusive group once it gets up and running.

Seamus O’Hara of NEWKD explained at the meeting that the forum could be a platform for sharing information, knowledge and skills, and for getting the community involved in shaping a more environmentally and economically sustainable future for West Kerry. It is also envisaged that the forum would link in with existing local groups that are already working on climate change issues.

The 16 people attending the meeting felt that while West Kerry has the disadvantage of being at the tail end of a long supply chain, the area is rich in human and natural resources which provide opportunities for a more self-sufficient local economy.

A key message to emerge from the meeting was that the last thing West Kerry needs is another ‘talking shop’ and that including people from as many walks of life as possible in the forum would be essential.