Mythology and history woven into dramatic new Dingle mural

Mythology and local history are woven into a dramatic mural that artist Ciara McKenna completed in Dykegate Lane at the weekend, bringing new light into a dark corner of the street.

The mural, depicting a female archer firing an arrow with a sycamore-seed tip, is a reference to mother nature and also to the history of the nearby town park, which was previously called The Orchard and long before that was known as The Archery.

Read More

The work was commissioned by Dingle Tidy Towns in co-operation with Dykegate Lane residents, it was supported by the Arts Office in Kerry County Council and the job got more vital support from Johnny Fitzmaurice and Tom Hoare who prepared and plastered the wall before Ciara got her paint brushes out last week.

Risteard Mac Liam of Dingle Tidy Towns said the aim is “to bring more light and life into the connecting streets and lanes of Dingle and this work by Ciara is a great start”. Tidy Towns volunteers are now getting to work cleaning up and bringing some light into the shade of the Barrack Height.