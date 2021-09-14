Motorist sustains leg injuries in crash at Mountcoal

A MOTORIST who had to be cut out of his jeep after it crashed head-on into a truck on the Listowel/Tralee Road on Monday evening is recovering in hospital where he is being treated for serious leg wounds this week.

The man, believed to be in his late 60s/early 70s was driving a Range Rover when it collided head-on with an articulated lorry close to Mountcoal Cross just before 5pm on Monday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to find the driver of the jeep trapped in his seat, requiring the Fire Service use metal-cutting equipment to release him. He was rushed by ambulance to hospital with a number of leg injuries, including a knee fracture and damage to his left femur.

The driver of the lorry was also taken to hospital with more minor injuries, the elevated cab having escaped the full brunt of the head-on impact.

It is believed that the integrity of the Range Rover material may have saved the motorist from more serious injury as its dash remained largely intact, in what emergency responders would see as an unusual sight at such a crash scene.