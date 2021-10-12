Manchán’s floury show on the magic of the Irish language

Manchán Magan in his new show Arán agus Im, coming to St John's Listowel on Saturday, October 16, next at 8pm

BROADCASTER and writer Manchán Magan brings his fascinating show on the magic of the Irish language, Arán agus Im, to St John's, Listowel, this Saturday, October 16, at 8pm (doors open 7.45pm).

Manchán looks set to get his hands fairly floury in the show as he tries to find ways of talking about the ‘sublime beauty and profound oddness’ of the native tongue while baking sourdough bread.

“This ancient tongue has been spoken on the island for 2,500 to 3,000 years, and is now slipping slowly from our grasp,” he said, pointing to an incredibly rich vocabulary and idiomatic body much better suited for understanding the natural life of this island than the usurping tongue.

“What can the word for the lonesomeness of a cow bereft of her calf, diadhánach, teach us about our current methods of food production?

“Why does one need to orientate oneself to the sun to give directions in Irish?”

These are just some of the questions posed in a theatrical performance – entirely understandable to all as it is bilingual – that sees Manchán baking sourdough bread while offering insights into the wonders of the language.

In short, Arán agus Ím is a ‘celebration of language, land and local Irish food.’