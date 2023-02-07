Man wakes in Garda Station with scant memory of ransacking his mother’s bedroom

A YOUNG man thrashed his mother’s bedroom in a completely uncharacteristic moment of drunken abandon, Listowel District Court heard on Thurdsay.

Sean Pierse of 29 Bruach na Gaile, Moyvane, pleaded guilty to criminal damage before Judge David Waters at the court.

But the court heard that the young man (18) had no memory of the incident having blacked out due to having imbibed a large quantity of vodka on the night.

And he got ‘quite a land’ when he woke up in Listowel Garda Station the following morning, his solicitor Brendan Ahern informed the Court.

Gardaí responded to a call out to 29 Bruach na Gaile at 12.30am on January 21 of this year. Inspector Barry Manton explained that Mr Pierse had entered his mother’s house and began ‘throwing objects and smashing her property’ – in her bedroom. Mr Pierse pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a bedroom locker, a bedroom mirror, a TV and other bedroom furniture. The behaviour appeared completely out of character for Mr Pierse who had never been in any trouble previously.

Judge Waters queried if there was any known background to the case he should have been aware of but gardaí said there was not.

Solicitor Brendan Ahern explained the nature of the incident came largely as news to Mr Pierse the following day.

“I met him at the station the next day and he could barely remember it...he had been drinking and had consumed a lot of vodka. He is not used to drinking spirits and essentially blacked out,” Mr Ahern explained.

He said he was not aware of any alcohol problem with his client.

Mr Pierse accepted he was responsible for the damage and was taking steps to repay his mother the cost – the total value of which was not outlined in Court.

The 18-year-old had never been in trouble as a juvenile, had never been in the Garda Station prior to the night and entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity, the Court was told.

“This was his first time in a garda station and he got quite the land when he woke up there,” Mr Ahern explained, emphasising how the incident was a ‘once-off due to consuming heavy amounts of alcohol.’

Judge Waters gave Mr Pierse the benefit of the Probation Act, but warned he would get a conviction were he to be found guilty of any similar offence in the future.