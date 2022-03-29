‘Sickening’ swathe of destruction at Gorta Dubha gorse fire

Protesters at the site of the Towercom mast in Inch: March 24 was the 100th day of the roadside campaign. Photo by Declan Malone

The popular cliff walk from Slaudeen to Bín Bán, which is now closed because erosion has brought the cliff edge dangerously close to the narrow path. Photo by Declan Malone

Fire fighters were sickened by the destruction of wildlife they witnessed as they struggled to control a fire that devastated an area of previously untouched wetland in Gorta Dubha on Sunday.

The fire raged throughout the afternoon across an extensive low-lying area of scrub and reeds between Baile an Fheirtéaraigh and Béal Bán strand.

For the fire fighters the task of fighting the fire was made extremely difficult and dangerous by rough ground and the inaccessibility of the area but, most of all, they were sickened by the pointless destruction they witnessed.

“Nobody has touched that area for 50 years or more, it’s totally wild,” said Dingle Fire Brigade Station Officer Breandán Ferriter. “It was a mad act, especially in terms of the damage to wildlife… It wasn’t nice to be looking at it – birds, frogs, hedghogs destroyed. The whole place was wiped out.”

“There were feathers of young birds flying in the air as we were putting out the fire. Less damage would have been caused to wildlife if it was burned in June – at least the birds would have some chance of escaping then, but at this time of year the young birds still couldn’t fly and they were burned in their nests.”

“Whatever can be said about burning gorse, there was nothing at all to be gained from this… There was no benefit whatever to man or beast from lighting that fire,” Breandán added. “They didn’t care about animals or humans, but what can you do unless you see a person bending down and lighting it.”

As the fire raged on Sunday afternoon locals in Gorta Dubha told The Kerryman they were appalled at the wanton destruction and ‘loiscneach’ (incineration) of wildlife habitats.

The six members of Dingle Fire Brigade who attended the scene had to climb overgrown ditches and force their way through briars and tall reeds in extremely rough ground before they could even begin to deal with the fire. They got to the fire just in time to save a small forestry plantation, but the work was brutally tough and extremely dangerous.

“We had to wade through briars and reeds and uneven ground. In ground like that you can get trapped very easily. It was a miracle that nobody [in the fire crew] was injured,” said Breandán.

“The reeds were higher than our heads and the flames were going 20 ft into the air at times. The heat was unbearable; sometimes we had to stand back and wait for it to die down before we could go in again… The heat generated was unbelievable – everything was so dry,” he added.

The fire crew eventually quenched the fires by about 8pm, but it was a close call.

“We knew we had to get it done before dark… We couldn’t have stayed there at night because it was far too dangerous and if we hadn’t managed to put out the fire it would all have gone up again,” said Breandán.

Dingle Gardaí attended the scene on Sunday afternoon and it is understood that an investigation is ongoing.

Meitheal erecting Sás Creek way signs are pointed toward blast from our WWII past

A fascinating glimpse into Ireland’s World War II history has been discovered near Sás Creek, where recent dry weather has revealed part of a sign spelling out ‘Eire’ on the isolated hillside.

The sign at Cnoc Duíléibhe, north east of Sás Creek was one of 83 placed on hillsides around the coast of Ireland. With white washed stones spelling out ‘ÉIRE’ in 30-foot high letters, the signs told military pilots they were entering neutral airspace and served as important wartime waymarkers.

The rediscovered sign on Mount Brandon is the sole remaining one of two that were placed on the mountain in 1942/3. The sign is almost entirely covered by heather but locals hope that the growth can be cleared and the sign restored, as has been done with similar signs at Malin Head and Howth.

The signs were put in place as part of an agreement between the Irish government and USA authorities, according to historian Philip O’Connor.

“The Americans were coming into Britain and bringing their planes in for the bombing of Germany, and they had a lot of planes coming this way. However, they couldn’t cross Ireland because of neutrality so they asked could the coastline be delineated because they were losing planes in crashes,” he told the Irish Times last April.

“At first in 1943 it was just the word ‘Éire’ and then the Americans asked would there be any chance they would put a number with each one to help them navigate.”

The Government agreed to the installation of the signs, which they said would indicate to all combatants they were flying over neutral territory.

On Saturday last a group who were part of a meitheal working to replace broken way marker poles on the Sás Creek Loop were shown the location of the sign by local farmers. The group had answered an appeal from Comharchumann Forbartha an Leith Triúigh to help replace the markers and reroute the popular walk to a drier section of the hill. The meitheal hauled new posts into position and put them in place, exceeding all expectations by completing the work in one day.

The Comharchumann hope that the new all-weather way mark posts will not need to be replaced and that the re-routing of the walk from sodden ground should make the walk a much better experience.

They expressed their gratitude to Murphy’s pub in Brandon who provided food after the day’s work. The route is now ready in good time for the Clochán Brandon Walking Festival, which is due to take place over the Easter weekend.

Ted honoured with Kerry Heritage Award

Forty five years of dedication to the exploration and preservation of the rich store of Kerry heritage was recognised by the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society when they announced retired broadcaster, Kerryman journalist and photographer Ted Creedon as the recipient of the 2021 ‘Kerry Heritage Award’.

Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society President Jimmy Deenihan, presented the award at an event at Kerry County Museum where he described Ted as a worthy recipient in light of his immense, continuing contribution to the study and preservation of the history and archaeology of our county.

From his home in Ballintaggart, Ted has been involved in the promotion of not only Kerry but Irish heritage for more than 45 years. On top of his work as a journalist and broadcaster he spent 18 years on the National Heritage Council, including nine years on the board and he also chaired the Archaeology Committee and the Marine and Coastal Committees during that period.

Ted was the first full time Heritage Development officer in West Kerry and was the secretary of the five-year Dingle Peninsula Archaeological Survey in the 1980s.

He initiated many heritage projects in West Kerry, some of which had far reaching effects. An example is the Dún and Óir Massacre memorial project in 1980, which esteemed Tarbert historian Dr. Declan Downey has described as the spark that ignited his lifelong interest in Ireland’s medieval links with Europe. Ted also initiated the Armada Memorial in 1988 and proposed the presentation of a model of the St Brendan Boat to Pope John Paul in 1984 to celebrate the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of St. Brendan the Navigator.

In 2019 he was conferred with an MA in Local History from the University of Limerick for his thesis ‘The Coastguard Service in Kerry 1821 – 1921’.

Ted says the most satisfying achievement of his years of heritage work was probably his part in the establishment of Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne. This led to the archaeological survey of the Dingle Peninsula, which Ted describes as “the single most comprehensive project of its kind undertaken in the area since the Ordnance Surveys of the 19th century”.

Other projects that Ted derives great satisfaction from include his role in the establishment of the Museum in Baile ‘n Fheirtéaraigh and the restoration of Garfinny Bridge, which is now a National Monument entrusted to State care.

A former President of the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society, Ted has served on the National Monuments Advisory Council as well as on Kerry County Council’s Historic Monuments Committee. He has lectured on heritage matters in Kerry and in the USA and continues to write articles on subjects of historical interest in Kerry.

Reopening cliff walk hits impasse

Kerry County Council appears unwilling to take responsibility for restoring the popular clifftop walk between Dingle Lighthouse and Bín Bán, which has been closed since before Christmas after part of the narrow path fell into the sea.

The scenic walk, which has been enjoyed by generations of Dingle people, runs along cliffs that are up to 50m high and under constant threat from erosion.

The rate of erosion has increased over the past 20 years and the narrow path has drifted inland to keep a safe distance from the cliff, but in places there is no more room for manoeuvre and the only option remaining is to re-route the path through farmland.

Last June Donal Moran, who owns the clifftop land near Bín Bán, warned of an imminent danger that further erosion could result in the path being closed. However, he was keen for the walk remain available as a local amenity, if this could be achieved in a safe way, and he was happy to allow the path to be re-routed through his land if Kerry County Council did the work.

Unfortunately, the council did not take up the offer and following further serious erosion last November Dónal was forced to wire off part of the path, which has remained closed to walkers since then.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald, who has raised the issue with council officials over the past year, said the council’s view is that a local interest group should apply for funding to get work done on the path. There is no clear source for this funding, or how long it might take to secure, but it needs to be in place before the council would be willing to get involved.

“The council isn’t willing to take on responsibility for maintenance of the walkway. However, the council would be happy to assist any local group who would look for maintenance funding,” Breandán said.

In the meantime the scenic walk, which is regarded as a great asset to both locals and tourists, remains closed.

“Coming into summer I’d like to see the path open, but I can’t give free reign to people to walk through a field with cattle and sheep,” Dónal Moran told The Kerryman this week. “You don’t want to be asserting your authority over people but, at the same time, you don’t want people to be in danger.”

“It would only take eight feet inside the fence to make a new path,” he added. “It’s only a mile from Dingle town and there aren’t many amenities like it. You’d want to see it open.”

‘Save The Phoenix’ campaign launched

Supporters of the Phoenix Cinema , which was closed down last November, have formed a company and launched a campaign to raise funds to secure the future of the cinema as a community resource.

As a first step in the ‘Save the Phoenix’ campaign the group have established ‘Ionad Phoenix CLG’, a company which has the purpose of raising funds to acquire the Phoenix Cinema and establish it as a community facility.

“Our singular purpose is to secure the future of the Phoenix as a cinema venue and as a community facility,” the group said this week. “If we are able to buy it we would be considering all the many possible other arts and public uses for the building, but that is of course secondary. We will be calling on key figures in politics, in film, the Corca Dhuibhne diaspora and locals to fundraise to ‘save the Phoenix’.”

News of last November’s decision to close the Phoenix permanently was greeted with dismay, with many people locally and further afield saying how much it meant to them and the loss it would be to Dingle.

Ionad Phoenix CLG are looking to harness this goodwill and continue the role of the Phoenix as a central part of the lives of locals and visitors alike. They will also seek support from the many stars of stage and screen that have become acquainted with the Phoenix through its role as the central venue for the Dingle International Film Festival.

To this end Ionad Phoenix CLG will host a public Zoom meeting on Thursday, March 31, at 7.30pm to explain the campaign to interested friends and local residents and to provide updates on progress to date.

In its history spanning more than a century, the cinema survived fires, closures and changes of ownership and the present group of community volunteers hope that the campaign now underway will raise the Phoenix from the ashes once again.

The Board of directors of Ionad Phoenix CLG are Tor Cotton, Michelle Flannery, Aoife Granville, Liam Óg Higgins, Jamie Flannery, Sheila O’Reilly, Orla Breslin and John Benny Moriarty.

The Phoenix has been through several incarnations since it was built by Jimmy and Johnny Houlihan and opened in 1919, alongside a wider family operation that included threshing oats, providing electricity to the town and ice to the local fishing fleet. Following a fire, the cinema was rebuilt in 1921 and after another devastating fire in 1938 it was rebuilt again and reopened the following year, taking the name The Phoenix from the mythical bird that rose from the ashes.

At that time the cinema gained its art deco façade and a phoenix mosaic on the floor of the foyer, which was installed by the family of Michelle Rocha. The Phoenix, which is one of the last independently owned cinemas in Ireland and the most westerly in Europe, has been listed by Time Out as one of the 50 best cinemas in the UK and Ireland.

For anyone who wishes to contact the group, the email address is thephoenixdingle@gmail.com. To join the Zoom meeting, on Thursday March 31, from the Zoom app or website, select join a meeting, the meeting ID is 812 8379 7240, and the passcode is: Cinema.

Inch Mast protest still strong 100 days in

The community campaign demanding the removal of a communications mast erected by Towercom in Inch has now been ongoing for three months and while the company is still refusing to yield to local demands the protestors insist they are not going away.

Despite objections, the monopole mast was granted planning permission by Kerry County Council in October 2020, but locals were shocked when it was erected by Towercom shortly before Christmas. An opposition campaign was quickly set up and over 10,000 signatures have since been collected demanding that the mast should be relocated.

A key part of the campaign has been a very visible demonstration by the ‘Don’t Give Them an Inch’ group on the roadside in front of the mast. On Wednesday last, March 24, the group marked 100 days of their day and night vigil, but with Towercom still unwilling to bend to local demands the anniversary gave no cause for celebration. However, the group are determined to continue for as long as it takes.

“By no means is this a day of celebration, it is a day of reflection. This day gives us time to remember the many days we have spent at the site of this mast,” the group said in a statement this week.

“Our campaigners have gathered for over three months in all weather conditions to protect our village from this monstrosity that Kerry County Council, Towercom and Eir are responsible for… This site should never have been granted planning permission… How anyone could say this is a suitable location for a mast is beyond belief.”

The group added that they are totally in support of other groups facing the same problem, citing Glencar and Templenoe as examples. “Many more towns and villages will have one or more of these monstrosities erected in their communities in the near future,” the group warned.