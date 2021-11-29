Kerry Writers’ Museum to host Listowel Craft Hub – in lieu of Fair

THOUGH Kerry Writers’ Museum has had to cancel its annual Christmas Craft Fair over COVID for yet another year, the centre is set to stage the Listowel Craft Hub on Saturday next, December 4, at 12noon.

It’s the ideal opportunity for people looking to purchase something that bit extra special for loved ones in the knowledge they are supporting local craftspeople at the same time, Writers’ Museum director Cara Trant said.

The Hub will provide a venue for bespoke-local-craft producers and designers to showcase, promote and sell their work.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Executive Director of Kerry Writers’ Museum Cara Trant said: “We have been running Christmas Craft Fairs in the museum over the past 20 years, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, we decided not to go ahead with this year’s fair.

“We wanted to continue supporting local craft producers, and following consultation we decided to provide a dedicated space in our shop to sell local products,” Cara explained. “We are all being encouraged to shop local this year, and what better way to support local producers than to purchase a unique craft piece for Christmas and other special occasions?”

A selection of the products on sale will include Woodford Pottery, Alison Walsh Jewellery and Karen Pleass Contemporary Textile Art.

Pat Murphy of Woodford Pottery will meanwhile give a fascinating demonstration of pottery-making at the opening of the Craft Hub this Saturday. Kerry Writers’ Museum is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and every Saturday during December from 12noon to 4pm.

Visitors to the Craft Hub can also explore the museum galleries, including the new children’s story trail with the museum’s mascot, Púca the Hare.