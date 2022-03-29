Eugene feted at West Kerry All-Stars awards

Max Kennedy has had only two competitive fights so far in his boxing career and he came away from both with medals on his chest - one for winning the Kerry Boxing Championship flyweight final in February and another for coming second in the Munster Boxing Championship flyweight final in Cork last week. Photo: Declan Malone

Members of the karate class in Halla John L. in Lios Póil on Thursday night had €300 for Ed Mulvihill of Hope Guatemala. From left: Aisling Ní Dhubhaigh, Fiona Kavanagh, John Loughrey, Ed Mulvihill, karate instructor Seamus O'Hara, Seán Kavanagh, and Laoise Fallon-Hickey. Photo: Declan Malone

Members of the Goat Street Wren presenting donations to Scoil Iognáid Rís, West Kerry Hospice, and Vincent Manning at their ball night, which was held in Barr na Sráide on Saturday. Photo by Declan Malone

Player of the Year Paul Geaney, Leas Cathaoirleach Bord Chiarraí Thiar Muiris Ó Fiannachta, Eugene Devane, who was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and Young Player of the Year Dylan Geaney at the West Kerry All-Stars awards in Quinn's bar, Ventry on Friday night. Photo by Declan Malone

By Tadhg Evans

Should Lios Póil erect a statue of Eugene Devane outside Kate’s Cross shop in Garraí na dTor? Could the parish expand on the idea to include the legendary manager’s sideline colleagues, Michael Griffin and Danny ‘Garrett’ Fitzgerald? Or might Lios Póil insist on calling him ‘Sir Eugene’, with or without Queen Elizabeth’s blessing?

You’ll gather from the above that Muiris Ó Fiannachta of the West Kerry board had some colourful suggestions for the Corca Dhuibhne parish to further honour its Uachtarán, but the man himself seemed content enough with a lifetime achievement award, which he accepted from the divisional board on Friday night at Tigh Uí Chuinn in Ceann Trá.

The bar sponsored the 2021 West Kerry All-Stars’ return after a Covid-enforced hiatus in 2020, and Eugene took the beautiful trophy from the man named last year’s West Kerry Championship’s best player, Dingle and Kerry’s Paul Geaney.

Both men deserved their prizes. For the latter, it was “a bit of a one-horse race”, Muiris commented, and anyone who watched Paul’s performance in the final against An Ghaeltacht would likely agree. The former, Eugene, took charge of Lios Póil when they hadn’t a single West Kerry Championship to their name; in the space of 10 years between 1978 and 1987, they won eight.

“They won six [West Kerry Ch’ships] in a row,” Muiris said. “They won a [County] Novice Championship and Junior Championship…they went up to Division One of the County League.

“Over at Man United, they had Alex Ferguson, he won a few cups with them. They knighted him, they called him Sir Alex, so I think it’s about time pobal Lios Póil put out their chest and called him Sir Euge…there’s no better man to get a lifetime achievement award.”

It was one of 18 prizes handed out on the night. Paul’s cousin, Dylan, was named as the championship’s best young player, while 15 all-stars were split between three clubs: three apiece for Castlegregory and An Ghaeltacht; nine for champions Dingle. As things stand, only Dingle’s Barry O’Sullivan and Matthew Flaherty have been honoured at each edition.

The presentation began with Pól Ó Cuinn paying tribute to the late An Ghaeltacht star Briain Ó Murchú, and it ended with Eugene wishing the best of future luck to West Kerry football – and to Lios Póil, of course.

Team: Gavin Curran (Dingle), JJ Hussey (Castlegregory), Tom ‘Leo’ O’Sullivan (Dingle), Caoimhghin Ó Beaglaioch (An Ghaeltacht), Matthew Flaherty (Dingle), Pádraig Óg Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht), Micheál Flannery (Dingle), Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle), Éanna Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht), Niall Geaney (Dingle), Alan Fitzgerald (Castlegregory), Dylan Geaney (Dingle), Conor Geaney (Dingle), Paul Geaney (Dingle), Maurice O’Connell (Castlegregory).

‘Council policy needs to put locals before tourists’

The West Kerry-based Todhchaí na Tuaithe (future of the countryside) group is calling on Kerry County Council to fundamentally re-examine its planning policies, to help preserve the Irish language and ensure that people from rural areas are not forced out of their home places.

Against the backdrop of widespread local disquiet over the difficulties people face securing planning permission for one-off houses in scenic rural areas, Todhchaí na Tuaithe urges the council to put locals before tourists and to wake up to the reality of the threat posed to the Irish language by planning policies that fail to facilitate and encourage native Irish speakers to live in Gaeltacht areas.

“We ask that the Council’s mindset towards planning applications from the Gaeltacht, and their regard as being disruptive to tourism, should change to a mindset that can counsel, assist, guide and support applicants. This could occur naturally with the appointment of executives fluent in Irish who would have an understanding and appreciation of daily Gaeltacht life and who can be advised by sociolinguists,” Todhchaí na Tuaithe say in their submission to the Draft Kerry County Development Plan 2022 – 2028,.

The group puts particular emphasis on striking a better balance between the needs of tourists and the needs of locals.

“It is good that tourism is targeted for development… but this should not be done at the expense of hindering the local population from living in homes on their own land. If local people are not given priority over tourists on daytrips and Sunday drives, we are putting the cart before the horse,” the submission by Todhchaí na Tuaithe insists.

The group points out that the protection of scenic ‘views and prospects’ in West Kerry has been “the most common reason given to local people for refusal of planning permission on their own land”. And they add: “Gaeltacht people now firmly believe that views for the tourist are prioritised over the accommodation requirements of the local person and with total disregard for the language of the area”.

Todhchí na Tuaithe insists that the Council must take a fresh, more consultative, approach to rural planning and suggests that strengthening Gaeltacht communities would be of huge benefit to the tourist economy because many visitors come to West Kerry to experience the culture, music and language of An Ghaeltacht.

“If Gaeltacht communities themselves are strengthened and encouraged in their language, music and way of life, this will contribute to the growth of tourism. We believe that giving priority to the local person is advantageous to the tourist who comes to experience the richest live heritage we possess as a community, i.e. the Irish language, and that this multiplies the chance that they will return,” Todhchaí na Tuaithe says in the submission, signed by Breanndán Ó Beaglaíoch and Dr Andrea Palandri.

The group says the Draft County Development Plan fails to recognise the real level of decline of the Irish language in West Kerry and recommends that the council should actively assist and support Irish speaking individuals and families to build or purchase homes in Gaeltacht areas, rather than presenting them with obstacles when they seek planning permission.

The group also calls on the council to recognize traditional townlands as areas suitable for single house development and to “work with the local community to correctly ascertain the borders of such townlands and re-define today’s understanding of ‘cluster’.”

“If single houses were permitted within the traditional clusters that we have inherited this would end the plague we know as one-off-housing – a plague permitted by planners against the will of our ancestors,” the group says.

Goat Street Wren drums up cash for good causes

There was no denying the exceptional talent the Goat Street Wren has for collecting money when they gathered up all the cash they accumulated over the past year and gave it away to local charities at their ball night on Saturday.

Wren’s Day 2021 was something of a return to normality, but it was by no means normal. Having cancelled in 2020 because of Covid, the Wrens were glad to get back on the streets this year. But they were a day late because St Stephen’s Day fell on a Sunday, and a dollar short because they didn’t stop in pubs and the town was relatively quiet, which greatly diminished the money gathering opportunities.

This meant that most Wrens collected little or nothing, but not the Goat Street Wren, who appear to be a magnet for money. On the Wren’s Day they collected about €2,800 and they had another €1,000 that was earned by sending a straw-clad deputation, and their hobby horse, to Wicklow where they were filmed for a Vodafone advertisement last October.

At their ball night in Barr na Sráide on Saturday the Goat Street donated €2,000 to the Halla Scoil Iognáid Rís fund, €1,400 went to the West Kerry branch of the Kerry Hospice Foundation, and €400 was donated to Vincent Manning for the maintenance of defibrillators he installed in town.

“Scoil Iognáid Rís are very grateful to the Goat Street Wren… They’re a great group of grafters who are always willing to help out with fundraising projects. Fair play and thank you,” said school principal Róisiín Begley.

Ursula O’Connell of Kerry Hospice added “a huge thank you to all in the Goat Street Wren and to those who supported them in their collection. They have been donating to Kerry Hospice since 2013 and so far have given us €7,400 in total. We are truly grateful and feel very lucky to have their continued support.”

Grant of €714k to support Irish language

A pilot programme to bring biodiversity and environmental awareness education to Bunscoileanna in the Kerry Gaeltachtaí got the green light following an announcement of €714,000 grant aid for Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne by Minister Jack Chambers.

The grant announced by the Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht during a visit to Áras Bhréanainn in Baile ‘n Fheirtéaraigh, is part of a €1.27 million package of supports for the Irish language in Kerry.

Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne will receive €713,904 over three years for the implementation of projects earmarked to help strengthen Irish as the main spoken language of the Gaeltachtaí in West and South Kerry, with particular emphasis on families and young children.

The projects that will be covered by this funding include Tús Maith, and na hÉalaíona Dúchasacha initiatives, as well as two new projects - a Youth Ecology Pilot Programme and a programme to encourage and enable families to provide accommodation for those attending Irish language colleges in the area.

These schemes has been in planning for more than a year according to stiúrthoir Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne Treasa Ní Mhainnín. She said the ecology project aims to promote greater understanding of wildlife environmental issues. In practice, it will employ three facilitators to visit five schools each week working with the students and teachers in 1st to 3rd classes.

It is planned that, following the initial three years, the students who have taken part will become treoraí for the younger classes. Depending on the success of the pilot project the scheme will extend to other bunscoileanna in the Kerry Gaeltachtaí.

Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne is no stranger to initiatives, in 1992 they started the Cúntóirí Teangan scheme, a highly successful language support scheme for children attending schools in the Gaeltacht, which has since then been rolled out nationally. For further details on the projects visit oidhreacht.ie/ga/tograi-teangan/

Meanwhile, Minister Chambers also visited Gaelcholáiste Thrá Lí, where he confirmed that the language plan for the Gaeltacht Service Town of Tralee has been approved under the language planning process, with €560,000 allocated for the implementation of the plan over a seven-year period. This plan will be implemented under the direction of the Kerry Education and Training Board.

Fighting fit karate crew show their caring side

Karate masters and their students demonstrated that theirs is a sport with a gentle side and a big heart when they chipped in to support Kerry charities who work to make life better for people at home and abroad.

Through the generosity of assistant instructors, students, parents and Nagle Rice community centre in Milltown, Kerry Martial Arts School gathered €800 at classes held around the county and from this €500 was given to Recovery Haven Kerry and the remaining €300 went to the West Kerry-based Hope Guatemala charity.

The donation to Hope Guatemala was made last Thursday in Halla John L. in Lios Póil where Seamus O’Hara – a second dan black belt – was instructing students in the fine art of Shotokan – a form of karate that improves coordination, balance, fitness, wellbeing, mental health and team building.

“Our motto ‘Unlocking Potential While Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle’ depicts what we aim to achieve with every student,” said Seamus. “Shortly, before the lockdown came into effect, we wanted to expand this and have decided that we would like to give something back to our community, to help unlock the community’s potential.”

Kerry Martial Arts School holds classes in eight locations around Kerry, including Annascaul and Lios Póil where up to 30 children and as many as 12 adults take part in the classes, both as a sport and as a means of self defence.

For more information and class times, look up www.kerrymartialarts.ie or call 085 8403898.

Max has winning start to boxing career

Max Kennedy hasn’t been boxing for very long. He has only had two competitive fights in his short career, but both times he has come out of the ring with medals on his chest and he is dead keen on winning more.

For reasons he can’t explain, 15-year-old Max has been interested in boxing since he was very young. This interest found an outlet in sparring with his friends and cousins in the back yard of the family home in Árd na Gréine, but five months ago he joined the St Margaret’s Boxing Club in Tralee, where he is trained by Seanie O’Leary, and now the back yard has been turned into a gym and he is focused on training and winning.

Last month Max fought and won his first competitive fight as a flyweight in the Kerry Boxing Championship finals in Castleisland. This brought him on to the Munster Championships held in Cork last week and although he lost by a one-point split decision to a much more experienced opponent in the final, he still won bragging rights for his efforts.

“He was boxing for five years; I’ve been boxing for five months. I knew going into the last round that I’d have to go all out if I was going to win and although he threw more punches it felt like I landed more,” said Max.

Still, it was a very good result for Max and it will give him confidence and valuable experience as he looks forward to his next competition at Monkstown Boxing Club in June.

‘An awful fright’ on Conor Pass

The occupants of a car driving over the Conor Pass came face to face with the nightmare of every driver on the narrow mountain road when their car skidded out of control and they finished up staring over a cliff, with their front wheels dangling on the edge.

The unfortunate accident happened on Saturday afternoon when the Pass was open to traffic but notices warned of ice on the road. Some of the worst of the ice was on the road just up the hill from Pedlar’s Lake and as the car came down the slope it skidded and crashed through the low stone wall that offers the only protection from a 30m drop on the other side.

Fortunately, the car came to a stop before it went beyond the point of no return and nobody was hurt in the incident but, in the words of Dingle Gardaí, “they got an awful fright”.

Cake sale for Hope

A cake sale will be held in Dingle on St Patrick’s Day to raise funds for Hope Guatemamla and the West Kerry-based charity is appealing for donations to help raise money for the hard-pressed Mayan people of Guatemala who have been very badly hit by the Ukrainian War as prices for fuel & food have increased sharply.

Anybody who is handy around an oven is invited to bake cakes, buns, scones and all manner of tasty things of that nature for the cake sale, which will be held in Gairdín Mhuire on Green Street from 11.30am to 2pm on St Patrick’s Day. Donations of cakes can be left into Random Restaurant, opposite the Phoenix Cinema, from 1pm - 3pm or to Gairdín Mhuire from 3pm - 5 pm on Wednesday. March 16.

Website course

As part of Enterprise Month Údarás na Gaeltachta is organising an event for businesses who have developed a website and need to know what to do next.

The free workshop entitled ‘Website Built, What’s Next?’ will provide an overview of digital marketing for all businesses who have a website. The workshop, facilitated by Alan O’Meara of Almedia Design and Training will take place on-line on Wednesday, March 16, from 9.30am - 11.30am.

For further information contact Dónal Mac an tSíthigh, dms@udaras.ie or 066-9150100.