Christmas magic paying off already

Patrice Carmody, Kayley Holly and Katie Hassett starting to feel the Christmas excitement by the illuminated bauble at the rear of St John’s. Photos by John Kelliher

Scenes from last week’s festivities in Listowel as the Christmas season was launched in the Square, with Santa himself in attendance amid music and great cheer. Photos by John Kelliher.

TRADE is already taking flight on a festive wing in Listowel as shoppers respond with favour to the big push by the Business and Community Alliance to get the seasonal spend into town.

And the Listowel Christmas Voucher scheme is proving more important than ever on that front.

Each year, vouchers are promoted and sold, and these can be spent in almost every outlet in town. But this year, with a new move to a card-payment option, the voucher’s opening weeks are really taking off, Listowel Business and Community Alliance Retail Group spokesperson and Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel manager Paul O’Connor told The Kerryman.

It’s one of a number of measures designed to highlight the extraordinary range of goods and services that exist in the North Kerry capital, as well as the two-hour free parking running on the streets of Listowel, amid much else driving trade locally.

“For those wondering what to buy someone this Christmas, the Listowel Voucher is a fantastic Christmas gift available in €10, €20 or €50 and can be purchased from Pierse Fitzgibbon,” Paul said. “The vast majority of businesses in the town have signed up to the Scheme, it might be a new set of tyres for their car, tickets to the latest must-see show at St John’s, or some sessions at the local gym; they have plenty of options to choose from with the Listowel Voucher. One-hundred per cent of the voucher value goes back to the retailer when spent – a fantastic support for local businesses.”

But the new card-payment option is proving its worth already: “The great thing now is we have the facility to take credit- and debit-card payments. Say if you were in New York and wanted to buy a voucher for someone at home in Listowel, you need simply ring Pierse Fitzgibbon, they can take the details over the phone and post it out to family members or friends,” Paul said.

“The very fact there is a dedicated phone line in Pierse Fitzgibbon for the voucher is a massive boon. It’s all really beneficial and opens the market for the vouchers so much more,” Paul said, adding:

“There is a great response to it so far. A lot of businesses are using it for staff for Christmas bonuses, particularly so with the lack of parties due to COVID. There’s a great local spirit among businesses now. One business in fact that had to cancel its party in the Arms Hotel ended up buying vouchers for all its staff members for the hotel, ensuring the Arms would still get something out of it.”

Paul also highlighted the brilliant parking concessions and facilities for the Christmas period in Listowel. Free on-street parking is available from December 4 until early January, subject to a two-hour limit.

Shops will meanwhile be open for business on Sunday December 12 and 19 in the run-up to Christmas week, giving everyone the opportunity to get the gifts in plenty of time – served by an impressive range of goods for the size of town.

“It was Gill Finucane in Footprints who said recently, and I thought it was a brilliant way of looking at it, that ‘Listowel is like a big shopping centre. All it needs is a roof,’” Paul said.

“That really nails it, everything you need is here, and what we have are a host of really unique outlets. You don’t have the big chains, but you have unique goods with the magic of the personal service you don’t get elsewhere.”

Alliance Chairperson Rose Wall also highlighted the breadth of business in Listowel as she urged all to ‘get behind’ local traders:

“With Christmas on the way, there is an opportunity to get behind local businesses and make sure that they finish out this very difficult year with local support and encouragement. Shopping in Listowel is a great experience with a wide variety of shops and local cafés, restaurants, and bars to visit, as well as booking a treat at the many beauticians, barbers and hair salons for that Christmas pamper. We wish all traders a successful season, especially those newly opened, and issue a little reminder that we are always open to new members!”

Subject to the vagaries of COVID, Listowel is now looking forward to a busy New Year, Alliance Marketing Committee member Cora O’Brien said: “We are looking forward to a busy 2022 with our calendar full of festivals and events – Listowel Writers’ Week, Revival, Listowel Races, Listowel Food Fair, International Storytelling – and also to the opening of the North Kerry Greenway which is of major importance to the town of Listowel and North Kerry.

“We are working on marketing and securing further funding for this exciting addition to the tourism offering in Listowel,” Cora added.