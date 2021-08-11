Around the Districts: Templeglantine

TEMPLEGLANTINE

OUR DEAD REMEMBERED

The annual cemetery mass in Reilig na Tríonóide will take place on Saturday evening next, August 14 at 6pm and will be followed by prayers and blessing of the graves. On Sunday at Templeglantine Old Cemetery prayers and blessing of the graves will take place at 12 noon.

COMHALTAS

Congratulations to our craobh representatives on their successes at the Fleadhfest competition finals in Sligo on last weekend, Liam Ó Brúdair won the English Singing and also the Lilting competition. Áiníde Uí Bheinéis won runner up medal in Whistling. Déanaimid comhghairdeas leo. Fleadhfest programmes on TG4 from Sligo on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night last provided very fine traditional entertainment.

Our Comhaltas craobh extends its condolences to the Curtin family, Mona Reulta, Abbeyfeale on the death of Kieran. Kieran and family have been members of our craobh for many years and were always wonderful supporters. Kieran had a deep understanding of the importance of Irish culture. He was a member of the Fleadh Coiste when the Co Fleadh was hosted in Abbeyfeale in 1993 and 1994 and was assistant treasurer for Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan in 1997. Since then, he worked each year in ensuring the success of Fleadh by the Feale. Déanaimid comhbhrón lena bhean Máire agus lena chlann. Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas síoraí dá anam.

CÚRSAÍ EAGLAISE

The unsuitable weather conditions on Saturday evening last resulted in the Templeglantine weekend mass taking place inside the church rather than outdoors. All weekend Masses for the Feast of The Assumption (August 14/15) will take place in the Church Cemeteries, weather permitting, followed by prayers and blessing of the graves afterwards. Please note if the weather is unsuitable, prayers and blessing of the graves will go ahead so come prepared. Please inform your family, friends and neighbours who may have loved ones buried in our cemeteries, of these times. Saturday at 6pm at Templeglantine, Saturday at 7:30pm at Mountcollins Church (This mass will be live streamed), Sunday morning at 11am at Tournafulla Church, Templeglantine Old Cemetery (Church Road) Prayers and blessing of the graves on Sunday at 12 noon. Weekday mass times for for our three parishes are as follows, Tuesday morning at 10am followed by the Rosary at Templeglantine Church, Thursday morning at 10am at Mountcollins Church, Friday at 10am followed by Adoration in Tournafulla Church. Weekend masses: Saturday at 4pm at Templeglantine (This Mass will be live streamed). Saturday at 7:30pm at Mountcollins, Sunday Morning at 11am at Tournafulla. Masses can also be accessed on 105.1FM.

CLUICHÍ

A number of parishioners travelled to Croke Park on Saturday last for Limerick’s All-Ireland semi-final clash with Waterford and were very happy with the performance of the Limerick team and their qualification for another All-Ireland Final. Cork’s display against Kilkenny on Sunday indicates that the final could be an epic encounter. We have many Kerry supporters in our community and they are looking forward to the game against Tyrone at the weekend. Tugann cúrsaí spoirt taitneamh thar cuimse do an-chuid daoine.

Kerry Hospice Foundation

CYCLE EVENT

The wonderful Castle 2 Castle cycle crew took to the roads last week to raise funds for the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

The challenge was to start their cycle in Castlebar, Co Mayo and finish it in the Castle Bar in Tralee. This was all done over three days. It was great to be at the finishing line on Saturday to welcome back the group of thirteen. What a fantastic buzz around the Castle Bar for the finish of a grueling challenge.

They encountered the worst of weather and had a few issues with punctures but the group landed in Tralee earlier than expected. To date they have raised €15,000 and their page is still open.

To all who organised this event, took part in it and supported in any way we thank you.

We are also so grateful to all who donated over the last week or two. A huge well done to all of you and again thank you, we are blown away by this wonderful support.

VHI MARATHON

A huge thank you to Helen O’ Connell who is taking part in the Vhi mini marathon and is raising funds for the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

Follow the link below for more information. https://www.givengain.com/ap/helen-o-connell-raising-funds-for-kerry-hospice-foundation/

COFFEE MORNINGS

The date for the annual coffee mornings is the 22nd of September. Its not going to be the usual group events like before with the restrictions still in place. But we hope you can host a coffee morning for your family or an outdoor one for some friends. There is many ways you can support our annual coffee mornings, and if you would like to get involved please get in touch.

TODDS O’DONOGHUE MEMORIAL WALK

The annual Todd’s O’Donoghue walk will take place on the 4th of September. Again group events are not happening at the moment so the idea is that you take part in the walk in your own time with your own group between 11 and 5pm. Con Dennehy is sponsoring some medals and the lovely ladies will provide refreshments for those who register on the day. There will be a donation page and you can donate on the day in Quanes Bar or at the 2 Beans in a box.