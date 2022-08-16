Around the Districts: Tarbert and Templeglantine

TARBERT

Deaths

The death took place of Doreen Normile (née Smith) of Clareview and Dooncaha, Tarbert and formerly of Bedfordshire, England. Doreen who was aged 76 died at University Hospital Kerry on Wednesday 10 August. She reposed at St Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Friday 12 August. Her Requiem Mass took place on Saturday 13 August in St Mary’s Church, Tarbert. The main celebrants were Fr Michael Hussey and Fr Tim Curtin assisted by Fathers John O’Connor, Jimmy O’Hanlon and Philip O’Connell. St Mary’s Choir rendered the funeral hymns. Her next door neighbour in Clareview, Shane Wall composed and read a poetic reflection which encapsulated her life, love of family and good neighbourliness. Her son P J in a very emotional and colourful eulogy sketched her life as it evolved around her family. As a young nurse in Luton she met and fell in love with John Normile from Dooncaha, Tarbert who was working in construction in England. They were married in September 1967 and sadly John’s mother Mary died suddenly in Birmingham on their wedding day, aged 52. John and Doreen worked for a number of years in England where three girls were born. They returned to Tarbert and lived for a while in Doonard and Dooncaha where Doreen quickly made friends. Skilled with her hands she knitted garments for sale.

Over the years five more children were born, a growing family of four girls and four boys. John travelled with the Feale Rangers football team to New York in 1981. He was involved in a very serious car accident where his companion was killed but he survived against the odds. After many months in hospital, John came home but Doreen as well as looking after a large family now had the added burden of looking after a husband recovering from multiple injuries. In 1984 they purchased Clareview, a period house previously owned by Parson Dick Fitzgerald. John died on 26 February 1993 in his fifties. Later with her family reared and educated Doreen went back to work. She worked for some 10 years as a Care Assistant at Lystoll Lodge Nursing home, Listowel. Outside of work she enjoyed her weekly game of Bingo, reading, gardening and socialising. She enjoyed looking after her grandchildren. After her Requiem Mass she was interred in Kilnaughtin Cemetery beside her late husband John.

Sympathy of the community is extended to her family, her daughters Mary, Susan, Jennifer, Teresa, her sons Sean, P J. James and Micheál, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Sympathy also to Nora O’Connell, Carhoona on the death of her aunt Joan O’Boyle of Castleisland, County Kerry.

Beannacht Dé agus suaimhneas síoraí le h-anamacha na marbh.

Flag Day

A reminder from Kitty McElligott that there will be a Flag Day in Tarbert on Friday 19 August in aid of the new Fuchsia Centre for Alzheimer and Dementia care in Listowel. Your support would be appreciated for this worthy cause

Kilnaughtin Mass

The annual Kilnaughtin Graveyard Mass was celebrated in glorious sunshine with a large crowd in attendance on Friday 12 August. This year the chief celebrant was Bishop Ray Browne assisted by local clergy - Fathers Michael Hussey, Sean Hanafin, John O’Connor, Philip O’Connell and Jimmy O’Hanlon. Bishop Browne blessed the new Altar Shelter and Covid Remembrance Garden. Paddy Creedon, PRO of the Graveyard Committee welcomed everybody and thanked all those who had supported this project which had been completed on time and within budget and in line with planning requirements. Bishop Browne in his homily said that for generations going back over the centuries the community had gathered here to remember and pray for their dead. He was delighted to see so many young people present because it was important that future generations should carry on the faith and come and remember their dead here. Fr Hussey thanked the committee who had organised the evening’s celebration and remembrance and for completing the project. St Mary’s Choir accompanied by local musicians rendered hymns of praise, remembrance and acclamation.

Members of the clergy blessed individual graves as family members prayed for their loved ones. Included in the Kilnaughtin Graveyard Committee are Patsy O’Connell, Brid Histon, Kitty McElligott, Patsy O’Shea, David O’Gorman and Paddy Creedon who are to be complimented on the fine condition of the graveyard.

Diplomatic Posting

Best wishes and continued success to Anita Kelly, Main Street who moves to India over the coming weeks to take up her duty as Irish Consul General in Mumbai where she will be based for the next three years. Anita says she is not the first Tarbert person to be based there as Sr Carmel O’Connor, who became Mother Superior of the Loreto Order in Calcutta was based there and died in Calcutta in 1997. Sr Carmel (Nancy) was the daughter of William O’Connor and Kathleen Wren and coincidentally grew up in the same house on Main Street where Anita was born.

Birthday Wishes

Congratulations and best wishes to Mary Curtin, Tarmons who celebrated her 95th. Birthday recently. Mary continues to have a keen interest in gardening, local history and ecology. Go maire si an Chéad agus faid ar a shaol is laethanta geala di.

Graveyard Mass

The Graveyard Mass for St Mary’s Cemetery, Chapel Street takes place on this Friday 19 August at 7pm. Hopefully the fine weather will continue for the Mass and in the eventuality of broken weather, the Mass will be celebrated indoors in the Church.

TEMPLEGLANTINE

Pósadh

The wedding took place at Templeglantine Church on Saturday, June 3 between Michael Flynn, Tullig South and Bianca-Bo Cook, Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale. The wedding reception was held afterwards at the Devon Inn Hotel. Michael is son of Eddie and Mary Flynn, Bianca is daughter of Ali and Joanne Cook. The newly weds will reside at Cratloe West. Déanaimid comhghairdeas leo agus guímid gach rath orthu.

Cemetery Masses And Prayers

There was a good attendance at the open-air mass in Reilig na Tríonóide on Sunday evening last, the vigil of the Feast of the Assumption. The weather was rather kind with the threatening thunder rain keeping off and only a few rain drops falling as the ceremony concluded. The celebration of the mass was followed by a decade of the rosary and the blessing of the graves. Fr Denis thanked all who made the occasion possible and he had a special word of thanks for those who maintain the cemetery in such fine condition throughout the year.

Comhaltas

Now that the season of Fleadhanna Cheoil is over, attention will be turning towards the start of a new Comhaltas year in September and the resumption of normal branch activities including classes in music, singing and dancing. Arrangements for the recommencement of these will be announced shortly. For queries re traditional music classes contact 0879654451.

Pósadh

Cúrsaí Eaglaise

The weekday mass in our local church takes place on Tuesdays at 10am and is followed by the Rosary. Mass on Saturday evening at 6pm. The Anniversary Mass for the following will be celebrated on Saturday evening next, Birdie Leahy (Church Road), 1st anniversary, Jim O Donnell ( USA & formerly Devon Road ) & all deceased O’ Donnell family members, Moss & Teresa Murphy ( Dores Cross ).The Anniversary Mass was celebrated on Saturday evening last for Jer & Peg Reidy, Templeglantine West, Sheila & Robert Dillane Templeglantine West, Tom Ned Flynn & all deceased members of the Flynn family,Tullig South, Eileen Cahill (nee Sexton) and on Sunday evening for Brigid Woulfe, Mill Farm. Beannacht Dé ar anamacha na marbh.

Comhbhrón

The death occurred at University Hospital Limerick on Saturday, August 6, of Noel Murphy, Meenoline North. Noel, who was in his early sixties, was youngest in the large family born to the late Stephen Murphy and his wife Lizzie nee Dee. Noel was a popular member of the community, a diligent worker, carrying on building construction as well as part-time farming. Reposing was at Hartnett’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening and the funeral cortege departed Noel’s home on its journey to Templeglantine Church on Wednesday morning where Requiem Mass was celebrated. Burial took place in Reilig na Tríonóide. Noel was predeceased by his brothers Moss and John Joe. He is survived by his wife Trish, daughters Marie and Stephanie, sons Michael and Anthony, sisters Joan, Maureen, Teresa, Betty, Eileen, Bridie, brothers, brothers Steve, Patsy, Gerard, Joe, grandchildren and other relatives. Déanaimid comhbhrón leo siúd go léir agus lena cháirde. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam.