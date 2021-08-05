Around the Districts: Tarbert and Templeglantine

TARBERT

NOTES

DEATHS

The death took place of Lil Stack (nee) Danaher of Bayview, Tieraclea, Tarbert and formerly of Knocknaboula, Foynes, County Limerick. Lil died at her daughter Cathriona’s residence in Fossa, Killarney on Saturday 24 July. Aged 91, she was the wife of the late Mick Stack, Managing Director of Listowel Livestock Mart.

In accordance with Covid 19 regulations, her Requiem Mass was concelebrated in St Mary’s Church, Tarbert by Fr Sean Hanafin and Fr John O’Connor on Monday 26 July. Her son Don paid tribute to his mother for her influence on the lives of her four children. As the chanteuse sang out the lyrics of ‘Caledonia, you’re calling me and now I’m going home’ in the adjoining graveyard Lil Stack was laid to rest beside her late husband Mick who died in 1999 and her grandson Patrick Joseph Clifford who died in 2000.

In 1959 Mick Stack was appointed Manager of the newly established Listowel mart and he and his wife Lil lived in rented accommodation in Chapel Street while their house was being built in Tieraclea. Tragically some years later as Lil was returning from her family home in Knocknaboula, rising flood waters trapped her and her two young children in their car just outside Glin on the road to Tarbert.

While Lil and one young child survived the ordeal, a baby boy was swept to his death. Understandably this had a very traumatic effect on the young mother.

In later years following the death of her husband and four of her children married in different locations she lived on her own. She led a very active lifestyle and meeting her for walks on the Island road, she was a very interesting conversationalist with very definite views on religion and moral questions of the day. Sympathy of the community is extended to her family - sons Edward and Don, daughters Marie and Cathriona, brother-in-law Eddie Stack, Moyvane, sister-in-law Patricia Danaher, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lil was predeceased by her sisters Sr. Emilian, Sr Roberta, Sr Anne and her brother Jimmy Danaher.

Beannacht Dé lena h-anam uasal dilis.

The death took place of Mary O’Donoghue (née Mackessy) of Woodlawn, the Bronx, New York and formerly of Tarmons West, Tarbert.

Mary died at her residence on Friday 23 July surrounded by her family. She was aged 97 and was predeceased by her husband Michael O’Donoghue of Skibbereen, County Cork. Mary was one on 12 children, 7 boys and 5 girls born to the late Thady and Mary Mackessy of Tarmons West. In the late 1940’s, like many of her friends and neighbours, she was obliged to take the emigrant boat in search of employment.

Following two years in England she and her sister Helen emigrated to the United States in 1949. Mary (aka Mame) became an active member of the New York Irish community.

In time she became President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Bronx Division, 9 Ladies AOH. She was a member of the St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and was appointed aide to the Grand Marshal of the New York Parade in 1988. Mary was a woman of boundless energy and enthusiasm actively fund raising for numerous Irish and American social causes. She was also a great lover of Irish history, culture and music and was a skilled harmonica and button accordion player.

She was waked on Wednesday 28 July in a funeral parlour in Yonkers. Her funeral Mass took place on Thursday 29 July at St Barnabas R.C. Church, the Bronx followed by burial at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, New York. She will be sadly missed by her son Michael and his wife Marianne (New York), daughter Catherine (New York), sisters Lila Kissane 94 (Tarbert ), Kitty McGee ( Birmingham), Noreen Burke (New York ) brothers Con In Tarbert, Tom in London, Jim in New York, sisters-in-law Theresa and Agnes Mackessy, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours. She was predeceased by her sister Helen Moriarty, brothers Paddy, Timmy, Johnny and Joe Mackessy

Suaimhneas sioraí agus codladh sámh aici.

Sadly the news came through of the passing of Connie Mackessy at Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh of Wednesday 28 July as his sister Mary was being waked at a Funeral Home in Yonkers, New York.

Born in 1933 to Thady and Mary Mackessy (née Healy) in Tarmons, Con like his brothers and sisters attended Tarmons National School. With no job opportunities available at home, Con like many of his friends and neighbours took the boat train to Euston, U.K. in search of employment. Post-War 1950’s Britain was a land of opportunity for Irishmen who were not afraid of hard work, long hours and a strange environment. Con and his brother Joe were appointed agents by builder John Murphy of Caherciveen and they supervised contracts all over London rebuilding infrastructure.

They provided employment for emigrants from Kerry to Donegal over the nest twenty years. The first two weeks in August every year were reunion time for the Mackessy clan and led by their father Thady there would be many nights of music and sing song in Corridan’s Bar in Tarbert. Mackessys had always been a great house for Wran parties and card playing and Connie was no mean accordeon player.

On a train journey from Dublin to Limerick, Connie met his future wife Mary Moroney from Loughill, County Limerick. They were married and returned to England and were blessed with four children. Connie, Mary and family later returned to Tarmons to take over the family farm. In failing health in recent years Connie spent time in nursing homes with his friend and neighbour Moss Mulvihill.

Requiem Mass took place in St Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Saturday 31 July and was concelebrated by Fathers John O’Connor, Jimmy O’Hanlon, Philip O’Connell all of Tarbert. In a very emotive tribute his daughter Kathleen recalled that coincidentally on that very day 22 years ago her father had walked her up the aisle on the occasion of her wedding.

There was a very large congregation in St Mary’s new cemetery where Connie was laid to rest beside his wife Mary who predeceased him in 2009. A trio of young musicians on banjo, bodhran and accordeon saluted a man and a family who had a great love of traditional Irish music and culture. His brothers Jim (USA) and Tom (UK) travelled home for the funeral. Sympathy of the community is extended to his sons Tim (UK), Con (Finuge) daughters Kathleen (Tarbert) and Maria (UK), brothers Tom and Jim, sisters Lila, Kitty and Noreen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

SEANFHOCAIL NA SEACHTAINE

‘Ní thagann an óige faoi dhó choiche ach tagann an brón faoi dhó san oíche’ - Youth comes only once to each of us but sorrow comes twice in the night.

‘Sláinte chuig na fir is go maire na mná go deo’ -Health to the men and may the women live forever.

‘Ní hé lá na báisti, lá na bpáisti’ - A rainy day is no day for children.

TEMPLEGLANTINE

GREENWAY

There has been a big increase in the numbers using the local stretch of the greenway since it reopened on July 1 and all are loud in praise of the upgrading carried out. Family groups are often seen on the greenway, some walking, some cycling, with very young members trying out their newly acquired cycling skills in safety. A welcome addition recently is the placing of a picnic bench at the eastern end of Tullig Wood. Two such benches have also been provided close to the N21 underpass at Barnagh.

DEATH OF FORMER PARISHIONER

The death occurred in New York on Thursday, July 22 of Kitty McNamara née Flynn formerly of Tullig North and last surviving members of her generation of the Flynn family. Kitty, who was in her 94th year, was daughter of the late Willie T Flynn and Nora nee Kelly, Tullig North. Kitty emigrated to England in the early 50s and later travelled to the USA and settled down in The Bronx, New York where she resided for the remainder of her life.

She married American born Jim McNamara and had one son, Michael. Kitty made many trips to the homeland and always looked forward to visiting her relatives, friends and former neighbours. Templeglantine and especially Tullig North were always very close to her heart. Her last visit home was around fifteen years ago.

Kitty was predeceased by her husband Jim who passed away three years ago, also predeceased by her brothers, Eugene, Wolverhampton, Tom, Tullig North and sister Joan Cronin, Tullig North. Interment takes place in USA. She is survived by her son Michael, two grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other relatives. Déanaimid comhbhrón leis na gaolta uilig. Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam

CÚRSAÍ EAGLAISE

The Templeglantine weekend mass once again took place in the open air on Saturday evening last under beautiful sunny conditions.

There was a very fine attendance with many availing of the shade from the sun afforded by the nearby trees. Among those with anniversaries around this time who were remembered in the mass on Saturday evening last were Teresa McCarthy (Devon Road), Denny and Lil Kelly (Sugarhill). Beannacht Dé ar anamacha na marbh. Mass times this week for our three parishes are as follows, Tuesday morning at 10am followed by the Rosary at Templeglantine Church, Thursday morning at 10am at Mountcollins Church, Friday at 10am followed by Adoration in Tournafulla Church. Weekend masses: Saturday at 6pm at Templeglantine (This Mass will be live streamed). Saturday at 7:30pm at Mountcollins, Sunday Morning at 11am at Tournafulla. Masses can also be accessed on 105.1FM.

SOCRAID

The burial took place in Templeglantine Old Cemetery on Tuesday, July 20 of Mary White née O’Sullivan, Glenquin South. Condolences to her husband Ted and family. Beannacht Dé ar a hanam.

EVENTS CURTAILED

As a result of the Coronavirus, all West Limerick Resources events, Training Courses, Workshops and Face-to-Face Meetings are postponed until further notice.

Staff are available to respond to clients and community groups by email or phone in relation to West Limerick Resources work and projects. Please check our Website on www.wlr.ie or Facebook on https://www.facebook.com/WestLimerickResources for further updates or contact the main office landline 069 62222 with any queries and you will be directed to the appropriate staff member.