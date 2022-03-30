Around the Districts: Scartaglen to Templeglantine

Well known Listowel characters Pat Walsh and Mossie Kelliher taking a rest while having a stroll at William St.in there local town.Photo Moss Joe Browne.

SCARTAGLEN

GAA Lotto Draw

Scartaglen GAA Club held an additional Lotto Draw in Hughes Bar, Cordal on St. Patrick’s Day. The jackpot was €4,800 and was not won. Numbers drawn were: 15, 18, 22, 23. Consolation prizewinners in the Lucky Dip were as follows: €40 Pa Reidy, Dromulton; €30 each to Karl Daly, Gortgloss; Tom Culloty Snr, Ballahantourig; €20 each to Chloe Jenkins c/o Brendan Reidy; Ruth Horgan c/o Garveys; Clodagh Vaughan, Direen.

The next Lotto Draw will be on April 16 in Lyons Bar when the jackpot will be €5,000.

Birthday Greetings

Congratulations and all best wishes to John J Tangney of Coolnageragh who celebrates his 99th birthday this week. That’s a wonderful achievement indeed. Enjoy the celebrations John Joe and here’s to the 100th.

Death

The death took place on Monday March 21st of Joan Collins of Scrahan. The late Joan was formerly Joan O Leary from Toureenamult, Gneeveguilla.

The deceased is survived by her husband Jimmy, by her sons Johnny and Patrick, by her daughter Bridget, by her sisters Breda and Marie and by her brother Paudie and by the extended family.

Requiem mass was celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Scartaglen on Thursday March 23rd which was followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. May she Rest In Peace.

Retirement

Best wishes for a long, happy and healthy retirement are extended to John McEnery who retired recently from An Garda Siochana having spent the last 34 years in Ballylongford. John is originally from Barna.

Sunday Night Dancing

Jer Healy The Singing Jarvey will provide the music for the Sunday Night Dance at Scartaglen Heritage Centre on Sunday night next April 3rd. Dancing 9pm 11.30pm. Admission E10.

County Clean Up Day

This Saturday April 2nd is Kerry County Clean Up Day which is being organised by KWD and Kerry County Council. Anyone who would like to help out in picking up refuse etc in their locality will be welcome.

Discarding refuse on roadsides is still a major problem in many areas including our own and it’s almost impossible to stamp it out or control it.

In this locality anyone who would like to help out can do so by cleaning up in their own immediate area and take any rubbish collected to Scartaglen Village to the usual collection point.

Census 2022

A reminder once again Census 2022 forms should be filled out by householders on this Sunday night April 3rd and it’s important that these forms are completed accurately and carefully.

Ladies Football

Scartaglen U14s recorded a 1-10 to 0-8 victory over Abbeydorney at Scartaglen on Sunday evening last in Division 1 of the County League (non County players). At half time it was 1-9 to 0-3 to Scartaglen, Emma Daly scoring all 1-9 for Scart. In the second half it was Abbeydorney who commanded much of the play and went onto score a further 5 points in that half with Scart scoring a single point through Rachel O Donoghue in that period of play. Scartaglen team: Ciara Costello, Megan Herlihy, Millie Hughes, Caoimhe O Connor, Ciara Kerins, Jessie O Keeffe, Laura McShane, Ella Greaney, Danielle Sheehan, Emma Daly, Kirsten O Connor, Alanna Kelliher, Michelle Myers. Subs: Clodagh Buckley, Rachel O Donoghue, Shauna Walsh, Roisin O Donoghue. All subs got a run on the evening. Referee: Frank McLoughlin (Tralee). Scartaglen U16s had a good 3-9 to 1-7 victory over Kerins O Rahillys when the sides met at Scartaglen on Tuesday evening last March 22. The Tralee side led 1-6 to 1-1 at half time, Maggie Riordan scoring Scarts goal. In the second half Scart aided by a strong breeze went on a scoring spree chalking up a further 2-8 in that half (Ellie Mai Walsh) getting two goals. Scartaglens scorers: Ellie Mai Walsh (2-4), Maggie Riordan (1-2), Muireann Walsh (0-2), Rachel O Donoghue (0-1).

TARBERT

Contact

Email; tarbertnews@outlook.com or telephone Patrick Lynch at 068/ 36117 on or before 7pm Sunday.

Active Retirement

Tarbert Active Retirement group resumes its activities on this Friday 1 April at Tarbert Bridewell from 10.30am to 12 noon. Free transport is available and new members are welcome. To book your seat or for further information you can contact 068/36500.

Bingo in Tarbert

The good news for all Bingo followers is that Tarbert Bingo resumes in the Community Centre on Wednesday 6 April at 8.30pm. Your support as always would be greatly appreciated and the Committee are looking forward to the return of familiar faces and voices.

Good Friday Walk

The Annual Sponsored Walk in aid of Kerry Hospice will take place on Good Friday 15 April. The Walk will start from Tarbert Comprehensive School at 10.30am and proceed to Tarbert Island. Kerry Hospice continues to provide a wide range of Palliative Care services across Kerry. Your continued support is much needed and appreciated and all funds raised go directly to Kerry Hospice. Sponsorship cards are available at Tarbert Bridewell or you can contact Mary Kelly at 068/36215 or Mary O’Connell at 068/36279. Mile buíochas as bhúr tacaíocht.

Tarbert Players

The good news for drama lovers everywhere is that Tarbert Theatre Players are back on stage after a long absence due to Covid 19. They have not been idle and under the direction of Mary Lavery Carrig they are staging a three nights performance of Brian Friel’s iconic play ‘The Faith Healer’ at St John’s Theatre, Listowel. The play tells the story of a faith healer, Francis Healy played by Jerry O’Connell, his wife Gracie played by Noelle McGibney and the stage manager, Teddy by Shane Wall, all long experienced in treading the boards. The stage design/build team is P J Normile and Padraig O’Connor.

The performance starts each night at 8pm and runs from Saturday next 2 April to Monday 4 April, three nights and early booking is advisable at 068/ 22566 or you can book online at www.stjohnstheatre.ie. Miss it and you’ll regret it!

Tarbert Writers And Friends

Over the years Tarbert has been well served by its sons and daughters who have put pen to paper in verse and prose, biography, creative writing, history - local, national and international and other formats. To celebrate Tarbert’s writers and friends and their contributions, both past and present, a series of readings will take place in Tarbert Bridewell on Sunday 10 April from 5.30 pm to 7.30pm. Four local poets and writers - Paddy Creedon, Priscilla Donovan, Trish Healy and Patrick Lynch will do a series of readings.

This will be followed by an open forum and friends can share their writings or sing and entertain the audience with their own preferred talent. Admission is free but donations appreciated which can be given to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Fund. Publications by the writers involved will be available at the event for purchase.

In conjunction with same, a display of publications by some of Tarbert’s writers, past and present, in verse and prose can be viewed in Coolahan’s window, courtesy of Mary Coolahan. Further information and enquiries to the facilitator, Priscilla Donovan at 087/7605551.

Kerry County Clean Up

Saturday next, 2 April is Kerry County Clean Up Day sponsored by KWD. Many of the roads in the parish have already been litter picked by volunteers. Anybody needing red KWD litter bags can contact Patrick Kissane, Tarmons Tidy Tarbert Co-Ordinator or Joan Murphy, Church Street ,TDA Secretary for same and details of routes to be finalised.

Window On The Past

Sunday next, 3 April is Census Night when the 26th Census of Population to be held since 1841 takes place. The 1911 Census for Tarbert and Tarmons District Electoral Divisions (DEDs) returned 956 Males and 904 Females, total 1860. One hundred years forward to 2011 and the total population for the two DEDs was 1300, a decline of 560 in numbers. The Census for 2016 showed a total population of 1,240 made up of 638 Males and 602 Females. 2016 v 2011 showed a decline of 60 or 4.6% while Kerry as a whole showed an increase of 1.4%. The 2022 Census over a 6 year period should make for interesting reading. Smaoinigh ar shin.

TEMPLEGLANTINE

Comhbhrón

The death occurred unexpectedly at his residence on Friday last, March 25, of Johnny Murphy, Kingsland, Bruree and formerly of Glenshesk, Templeglantine. Johnny, who was only a few months short of his 90th birthday was a very popular figure. He spent his life farming and loved the land. Reposing took place at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom, on Saturday evening with funeral mass on Sunday in Granagh Church followed by burial in the local cemetery. He was predeceased by his wife Hannie (nee King). Johnny is survived by his daughters Catherine, Mary and Ita, son Séamus, grandchildren, sisters Sr Eileen, Ita, Maura, Sr Cathy, Anne, brothers Timmy and Pat, nieces and nephews. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam.

Cúrsaí Eaglaise

The weekly schedule of masses and church devotions in Templeglantine Church is as follows: Tuesday morning mass at 10am followed by the Rosary, Eucharistic Adoration on Thursday from 5pm-6pm, Saturday evening mass at 6pm.

The Anniversary Mass for Denis and Ita O’Connell, Meenoline North was celebrated on Saturday evening last and also remembered in the mass was Johnny Murphy, Bruree and formerly of Glenshesk who died on Friday last.

Beannacht Dé ar ananamacha na marbh.

Ukraine Collection - The national collection in support of the people of Ukraine was taken up at the Saturday evening mass at our local church. People throughout the world have been moved by the tragic news coming to us over the past month of the Ukrainian population, many of whom have had to leave their own country.

Planting aired on TG4

The Eco-Sikh tree planting day in the school grounds earlier in March was shown on Guth an Phobail as part of 7pm Nuacht on TG4 on Monday of last week. For those who missed the showing, it can be viewed on the TG4 Player.