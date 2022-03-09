Around the Districts: Scartaglen to Templegantine

SCARTAGLEN

Fr. John O’Connell RIP

The death occurred on Monday February 28th of Fr. John O Connell, formerly Parish Priest of Bray, Co. Wicklow and originally from Counguilla. Fr. John who was in his 90th year served in Bray for 34 years and retired in 2008. He was loved and held in very high esteem in Bray so much so that in 1981 he was named Bray Person of The Year by Bray Chamber of Commerce for his wonderful contribution to life at community level. Fr. John was ordained in Clonliffe College, Dublin on May 26 1957 and was appointed to Bray in 1974. He celebrated his Golden Jubilee in 2007.

The deceased played football with Scartaglen teams in his earlier years and he always loved to pay a visit to the family home in Counguilla especially at Christmas time and to spend quality time in his own native spot. Fr. John was the last of the O Connells of that generation, having been pre-deceased by his brothers Bill, Thade and Mick and by his sister Mary Bridget. He is survived by his sister in law Nora Mai, by nephews and nieces, by grand nephews and grand nieces and by the extended family. The late Fr. John was laid to rest in Scartaglen Cemetery on Friday last March 4th. May he Rest In Peace.

Sunday night dancing

The Dermot Lyons Band will provide the entertainment for the Sunday evening dance at Scartaglen Heritage Centre on Sunday March 13. Dancing is form 9pm 11.30pm and admission is €10.

GAA Lotto Draw

Scartaglen GAA Club’s latest Lotto Draw took place in Lyons Bar on Sunday night last March 6. The jackpot was €4,600 and was not won. Numbers drawn were: 5, 9, 24, 27. Consolation prizewinners in The Lucky Dip draw were: €40 Emily Brosnan, Mullin; €30 each to Mike Cremin, Knockrour; Six Amigos, Mexico; €20 each to Joan O’Connor, Banteer; Michael Culhane, Breahig and James Flynn. The next draw will be on St. Patrick’s Day at Kearneys Bar, Castleisland when the jackpot will be €4,800.

Ladies Football

Best of luck to the Kerry Ladies U14 team who play Tipperary this weekend and to Margaret Fitzgerald and the management team. Best of luck in particular to the three Scartaglen players involved with the team Edel O Donoghue, Leah and Katelyn Griffin.

GAA Registration

Final registration date for membership of Scartaglen GAA Club for 2022 will be on Friday March 25th from 7pm 8pm in The Clubhouse. Anyone registering after this date will not be eligible for inclusion in draws for All Ireland Championship tickets.

Collection for emigrants

The annual Diocesan collection in aid of emigrant services will be taken up at masses this weekend. These services are very important for our emigrants so you support would be much appreciated.

Volunteers required

Daffodil Day this year will be held on Friday March 25 and this is the big annual fundraiser in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and it’s the first time in three years that it’s being held due to the pandemic. The Society are looking for volunteers for Daffodil Day and if you would like to help out you can contact (087) 6866337. For more information about Daffodil Day visit www.cancer.ie

TARBERT

Contact

Email tarbertnews@outlook.com or telephone Patrick Lynch at 068 / 36117 on or before 7pm Sunday.

Deaths

The death took place of Paul Brain, Doonard Lower, Tarbert and formerly of Wotton-under- Edge, Gloucestershire, England. Paul, who had not been in good health for some years, died at University Hospital Kerry on 28 February, aged 80 years. He reposed at St Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Wednesday 2 March. His remains were removed to St Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Thursday 3 March. Requiem Mass was celebrated by Fr Michael Hussey assisted by Fr Philip O’Connell. His cousin, Jacqueline Carvill delivered the funeral homily. Sarah Gilroy’s children read the Prayers of the Faithful. Jerry Savage sang ‘Our Lady of Knock’ in his own inimitable style. Following the funeral Mass, interment took place in Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert. Paul was not born in Tarbert but he had family connections in that his mother and Mrs Jack O’Connell, Kilpadogue were two Moloney sisters, He retired from England to Tarbert some twenty years ago and he purchased a house in Doonard which he renovated and landscaped. He continued working for a number of years as a blocklayer in Limerick. He kept in touch with his relations and made many friends. He was always in good form and was very friendly and cheerful to talk to. He was predeceased by his wife Jean. Sympathy of the community is extended to his son Andrew, daughter Sheena, grand children, great grand children, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

The death also took place of Fr John Lawlor, former Parish Priest of Ballydonoghue, Fr Lawlor died on Tuesday 1 March after some time spent in Fatima Nursing Home, Tralee. His Requiem Mass took place in St Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue on Saturday 5 March and interment took place in the adjoining church yard. Fr John was one of three priests who ministered in the Tarbert Pastoral District, covering some five parish churches. In this context he celebrated Mass on a rota basis for a number of years in Tarbert until ill health forced him to retire. Sympathy to the extended Lawlor family and to his fellow priests in the Diocese of Kerry.

Sympathy to Nora Horan, Dooncaha on the recent death of her brother and his wife who both died within days of each other in England.

Sympathy also to Marie McNamara, née Langan of Tarmons, on the death of her sister-in-law Dolores McNamara, Main Street, Glin who died on 4 March. Beannacht Dé le h-anamacha na marbh go léir agus in iothlann Dé go g-castar sinn.

Wedding bells

The wedding took place of Sinead O’Hanlon, daughter of Patrick and Mary O’Hanlon, of Lenamore, Ballylongford and formerly of Tarbert and Brian Mullane, son of Patrick and Norma Mullane, Tarmons East Tarbert. The wedding ceremony was performed by Fr Sean Hanafin in St Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Saturday 5 March. The Maid of Honour was Tricia Meehan. The Best Man was William Prendergast, The Bridesmaids were Deirdre O’Hanlon and Niamh Burrows. The Groomsman was Stephen Mullane, The Flower girl was Moya O’Hanlon and the Page boy was Thomas Meehan. Guímís gach rath ar an mbeirt a phós agus go neirí go geal leo le chéile.

Maritime Club

Tarbert Island Maritime Club will hold its AGM on Thursday 10 March in the Community Centre at 7.30pm and everybody is welcome to attend. Má tá suim agat sa bhádóireacht nó cúrsai cois fharraige bí ann.

Dog fouling

Despite several signs adverting to the health hazard and a €150 fine, dog fouling continues to be a problem along the footpath to Tarbert Island. There is a dispenser for dog fouling bags and if your pet does his business, you have a responsibility to clean up the mess in the interest of public health and safety. It is especially hazardous for people with mobility issues or those using mobility aids or buggies.

Mary’s Wild Joys

Well done to Mary Lavery Carrig whose Irish nature art card business has been chosen by the Kerry Local Enterprise office as one of three business enterprises to represent Kerry at Showcase 2021 Exhibition. With cards for every occasion the environmentally friendly greeting cards are hand sketched, hand scripted and based on the natural world around us, these cards are all individually designed and produced in Tarbert and Kerry.

GAA 500 DRAW

Comhgahairdeas leis na buaiteóirí leanas in the Tarbert GAA 500 Monthly Draw for March- €500 won by Mike Scanlon, Moyvane, €50 won by Tomás Coolahan, Main Street and €50 won by the Kelly grand-children. Tickets are now available for the April draw from the usual sources.

Reflection on Ukraine

‘All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing’ - Edmund Burke, 19th. century Irish philosopher.

TEMPLEGLANTINE

Tree planting

The Eco-Sikh plantation day which had to be postponed from February19 will now take place on Saturday next, March 12. Parishioners are invited to come along on Saturday and join with other groups in the planting of young saplings in a section of the school grounds which has been prepared for the planting over the past weeks. If you have a spade, bring it along and be suitably attired in wellingtons. The day’s programme begins at 11am with planting commencing at 12 noon. Eco-Sikh Ireland in partnership with Reforest Nation and Templeglantine Community Development will plant 1,150 young trees as part of a nationwide initiative to plant over one million trees, in a bid to help reforest Ireland and combat climate change, global warming and bio-diversity loss.

First Responders meet

An important meeting of Templeglantine First Responders will take place at the Devon Inn Hotel on Wednesday, March 9 at 8pm and all members are urged to attend. New members will also be very welcome.

Cúrsaí eaglaise

Arrangements for Ash Wednesday, March 2 are as follows: Mass including the blessing and distribution of ashes will take place on Wednesday at 10am in Templeglantine, 10am in Mountcollins and 11am in Tournafulla. For those who are working, the blessed ashes will be distributed at 7pm in Templeglantine and at 7:30pm in both Tournafulla & Mountcollins on 2nd March. The customary Lenten Trócaire Boxes are now available in the church. The weekly schedule of masses and church devotions in Templeglantine Church is as follows: Tuesday morning mass at 10am followed by the Rosary, Eucharistic Adoration on Thursday from 5pm-6pm, Saturday evening mass at 6pm. The Anniversary Mass for the late Con & Mary Murphy (Glenderough), Jim & Nellie Harnett (Tullig North), Willie Collins (Tullig South), Jack Collins & Mai Quirke. Beannacht Dé ar a nanamacha. Many thanks to all who contributed so generously this past weekend in the Lenten dues for the support of our priests. Your support is always greatly valued and very much appreciated. Any outstanding envelopes/dues can be handed in at any of the masses and also can be dropped in the parish office door. The mass in Templeglantine for St Patrick’s Day will be celebrated at 10am on Lá le Pádraig.

Comhaltas

Any members wishing to compete in Fleadh Cheoil Luimnigh this year should note that entries are being taken earlier than in former years. Members can hand them in at classes in Halla Inse Bhán on March 21 or 28. No entries can be accepted after that. Fleadh Cheoil Luimnigh will take place in Athea on the June holiday weekend. The official launch of Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan 2022 took place in Newcastle West on Friday last. The Fleadh will be hosted in the town in mid-July. Condolences to craobh member Mairéad Corridan on the death of her father, Paddy, during the past week. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam.

Glór na nGael

Bíonn Seachtain na Gaeilge ar siúl i mí na Márta gach aon bhliain agus í eagraithe ag Conradh na Gaeilge. Tá sí ar siúl anois le le céad fiche bliain. Is iad ambasadóirí na seachtaine i mbliana ná Cormac Ó hEadhtra (craoltóir le RTE), Sene Naoupu (imreoir rugbaí) agus Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin (Réalta TicTok). Tugtar spreagadh do dhaoine ag an am seo suim sa breis a chur in ár gcultúr agus labhairt na Gaeilge. Cúpla seanfhocail a bhaineann leis an dTeanga Gaeilge: Beatha teanga í a labhairt (the life of a language depends on its usage). Is fiú an beagán (even a little is worthwhile), Tír gan teanga tír gan anam (A country without its language is a country without a soul).