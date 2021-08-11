Around the Districts: Mountcollins to Tarbert

Bride to be Niamh Mckenna (Lixnaw) with her hens at her hen party at Parkers Kilflynn on Sunday, Front L-r: Emma McCarthy, Niamh McKenna and Stephanie McKenna. Back: Lesley McKenna, Laura O'Callaghan, Nicola Mckenna, Sharon McKenna, Edel McEvoy and margueitte Dowling. Photo jeo Hanley

MOUNTCOLLINS

GAA LOTTO

There was no winner of last weeks GAA lotto jackpot where the numbers drawn were 2, 9, 27 and 31.The winners of the lucky dip draw were Eileen Reidy, Dan Fitzgerald, Deirdre Collins and Catherine Coffey. This weeks Jackpot will be €11,700. The lotto can be played by downloading the Clubforce App on your mobile or tablet. The club appreciates your continued support.

GAA CLUB NEWS

Our Junior fotballers continue their preparations for the 2021 championship and all players are again encouraged to put a big effort in the remaining training sessions. The team had a good workout last week against Fr. Casey’s and despite missing a few regulars emerged narrow winners after a competitive game. Our first championship game will take place tomorrow evening, with time and venue to be confirmed. The best of luck to the team and management.

MOUNTCOLLINS AFC

Mountcollins AFC will hold an exhibition match on Friday August 20th at 7pm. It will feature the Mountcollins AFC Legends v The Current Mountcollins AFC team. There will also be a raffle with the Star Prize announced as an over night’s stay at the Hotel Europe in Killarney and tickets will be on sale locally and from the club website. There will be a cup presentation to the winning team after the game. Pre season training will commence for the Junior team this Wednesday, August 4th at 7pm at Glasha Park. All players and new players are welcome.

DRAW WINNER

The Club one winner in the Club Limerick Draw for July. Congratulations to John Lenihan who was the winner of a €100 prize. NEW members are always welcome and information on membership is available from club.

ALL IRELAND SEMI-FINAL

Mountcollins was well represented among the limited attendance in Croke Park on Saturday last to see the Limerick hurlers qualify for another All Ireland final. Limerick led from the throw in and look comfortable throughout against Waterford in their 1-25 to 17pts victory. Hopefully the attendance for the final when they play Cork in what will be another titanic battle . The best of luck to the team and management as they look to retain their title.

50/50 DRAW

Congratulations to Mary Murphy who was the August winner of the Mountcolins AFC 50/50 draw. Mary’s prizewas €350. The runners up prizes went to Eileen Mccarthy and Declan Looney.

CHURCH SERVICES

Weekend Mass times-For the Feast of The Assumption (14th/15th August)-All Weekend Masses will take place in the Church Cemeteries, weather permitting followed by prayers and blessing of the graves afterwards. Please note if the weather is unsuitable, prayers and blessing of the graves will go ahead so come prepared. Please inform your family, friends and neighbours of these mass times who may have loved ones buried in our cemeteries.

* Saturday at 6pm at Templeglantine

* Saturday at 7:30pm at Mountcollins Church (This mass will be live streamed

* Sunday Morning at 11am at Tournafulla Church . Templeglantine Old Cemetery (Church Road)-Prayers and blessing of the graves on Sunday at 12 noon Weekday Mass times Tuesday Morning at 10am followed by the Rosary at Templeglantine Church Thursday Morning at 10am at Mountcollins Church Friday Morning at 10am followed by Adoration at Tournafulla Church.

SCARTAGLEN

WEDDING BELLS

Congratulations and all best wishes are extended to Deirdre Clifford, daughter of Jerry and the late Sheila Clifford of Carker and Eamon McCauley of Co. Tyrone who were married in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Scartaglen on Saturday July 31st. The celebrant of the nuptial mass was Fr. Sean Horgan. WOMENS RUGBY Nuala O Connor from Knockeenahone is captain of the Melbourne Unicorns team in faraway Australia. Nuala was interviewed by Eamon Hickson on Radio Kerry’s “Terrace Talk” programme on Bank Holiday Monday August 2nd. Nuala spoke at length about womens rugby in Australia and living in Aussie land and she did so very eloquently indeed.

GRAVEYARD MASS

There will be mass in Scartaglen Church on this Wednesday evening August 11th at 7.30pm for all those buried in Scartaglen graveyard.

INDOOR HOSPITALITY

Nice to see a bit of life again in Scartaglen Village after the long lockdown. Lyons Bar are open again for business and that’s good news for customers who like to have a drink and a chat and avail of the hospitality and facility.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Heartiest congratulations and very well done to the Scartaglen U14 girls and their management team on their wonderful 3-6 to 1-5 victory over Castleisland Desmonds in the Final of the County League Division 2 which was played at Brosna on Sunday morning last. The near neighbours and great rivals served up a very entertaining game of football with little separating the side with three quarters of the game. At the first water break it was 0-2 each. At half time it was 1-3 to 1-2 in favour of Scart, their goal coming from Edel O Donoghue in the 23rd minute.

In the second half 2 goals from Emma Daly put the contest beyond reach of the blue and whites. This was a tremendous and whole hearted performance from all the Scartaglen ladies who played with dogged determination, skill and ability. Scartaglen went through this competition undefeated and that speaks volumes about this team. For the record Scartaglen team and scorers were: Charlie O Keeffe, Ella Greaney, Caitlin Griffin, Laura O Donoghue, Ruby Horgan, Laura McShane, Ciara Kerina, Leah Griffin, Mollie Mahony (C), Sophie Horgan, Aine Walsh (0-1), Edel O Donoghue (1-0), Alanna Kelliher, Maggie Riordan (0-1), Lauren O Mahony. Subs: Emma Daly (2-4) for Lauren O Mahony, Rachel O Donoghue, Millie O Halloran, Michelle Myers, Niamh O Donnell. Mentors: Melissa O Callaghan and Catherine O Connor. After the game Nora Fealey of the Kerry Ladies Board presented the cup to Scartaglen Captain Mollie Mahony to the delight of her teammates and the large Scartaglen crowd present on the day. Scartaglen U14s played Churchill at Scartaglen on Bank Holiday Monday and recorded a very good 6-9 to 1-5 win over the visitors.

At the interval Scartaglen led 4-6 to 1-3, their goals coming from Maggie Riordan, Leah Griffin, Aine Walsh and Edel O Donoghue. In the second half further goals from Edel O Donoghue and Maggie Riordan sealed the issue. Once again this was a great team performance from the local girls whose courage, determination and will to win had to be admired. As a result of this victory Scartaglen qualified to meet Desmonds in the Final.

Scartaglen U12s had a 3-10 to 3-2 victory over Cromane at Scartaglen on Tuesday evening August 3rd. The home side were well in control in the opening half and led at the break 1-5 to 0-2, Ciara Kerins getting their goal. In the second half Scar continued their domination and 2 further goals from Danielle Sheehan and Seana Walsh put the contest beyond the reach of the visitors. Scartaglen : Ciara Costello, Jessie O Keeffe, Megan Herlihy, Millie Hughes, Poppy Smith, Ella Greaney, Brid McCarthy, Leah Griffin (0-2), Ciara Kerins (1-3), Anna McCarthy (0-1), Caoimhe O Connell, Alanna Kelliher, Ava Harkin, Rachel O Donoghue (0-2), Danielle Sheehan (1-1). Subs: Seana Walsh (1-1 for Ava Harkin, Roisin O Donoghue for Danielle Sheehan, Ciara O Donoghue for Poppy Smith, Molly O Connor for Brid McCarthy, Bryan Daly.

Scartaglen Senior Ladies on the same evening had a comprehensive 5-9 to 2-12 victory over MKL at the Paddy Bourke Memorial Park, Milltown. At half time it was 2-5 to 0-6 to Scartaglen and at the three quarter stage it was 3-8 to 1-8 in favour of the visitors. Scartaglen goalscorers were Jane Lawlor (2), Eilish O Callaghan, Niamh O Connell and Leah Boyle (1-0) each. This was a great all round display from the Scartaglen Ladies with every player giving of their all.

COUNTY LEAGUE

In last week’s report on the Scartaglen V Knocknagoshel County League Division 4 game the name of Bryan Daly was inadvertedly omitted from the list of substitutes and the referee for the game was Maurice Murphy.

TARBERT

SYMPATHY

Sympathy of the community is extended to Kathleen Bunce, Ballydonoghue, Glin on the death of her brother Kieran Curtin of Abbeyfeale, County Limerick. Kieran who was very popular in IFA and Macra circles died on Saturday 31 July and his Requiem Mass and funeral took place on Tuesday 3 August in Abbeyfeale.

CURSAI EAGLAISE

Following the lightning storm the Church camera is back in working order and all Masses are now being live streamed from the Church. St Mary’s Church remains open each day from 9am to 7pm for private prayer. Masses are being celebrated weekly as follows - Monday at 10am, Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 6pm and Sunday at 11.30am with Mass intentions and protocols listed on the Church Newsletter.

NEW BOOK

Congratulations to Michael Christopher Keane on the publication of his third book entitled ‘The Crosbies of Cork, Kerry, Laois and Leinster’ with the all-encompassing and intriguing sub-title ‘Bards, Imposters, landlords, politicians, aeronauts and newspaper owners’. Christopher, a native of Coolnanoonagh, Tarbert is a retired University lecturer and lives in Ovens, Cork. The book should be of particular interest to local historians in the Tarbert, Ballylongford, Ballyheigue and Ardfert parishes as the Crosbie family were involved in the transplantation of the Laois Septs to North Kerry in 1607. The story of the Crosbies provides an intriguing insight into the complex allegiances of a prominent Irish family down the centuries to the present time. The book is available locally at Tarbert Bridewell and in bookshops in Listowel and Tralee.

ARD CHURAM FLAG DAY

There will be a Flag Day from 9am to 9pm in Tarbert on Friday 20 August in aid of Ard Churam Fuschia Alzheimer Centre at the Hospital grounds in Listowel. The Social Day Care Centre is open catering for social gatherings, meetings and meal provisions. Your support of the Flag Day will help to extend care and facilities at this very much needed Centre in North Kerry.

GAA 500 DRAW

Congratulations to Tomás Coolahan who won €500 in the July GAA 500 Draw. Amy Carmody and Susan Carrig both won €50 each. Tickets for the next draw are on sale at Tarbert Post Office, online at tarbertgaa.ie and from committee members.

WINDOW ON THE PAST

On the 15 August 1893, 17 young people, 10 men and 7 women from this parish lost their lives in what was to become known as the Shannon Boating Tragedy or locally as ‘the Drowning’. After First Mass in Tarbert on that fine sunny morning of Tuesday, the Feast of the Assumption and a Church Holyday the excursion party gathered at the waters edge at Mullally’s berth waiting for two boats to carry them across the Shannon to West Clare. Unfortunately there was no sign of Mullally or the second boat and the 17 all crowded into Maurice Murphy’s boat. With some difficulty they crossed safely to Moyne Quay and spent the day in Kilrush and Kilkee. Despite advice to the contrary the party of 17 left Moyne at 7.30pm that evening with a strong ebb tide running. They managed to cross the Tarbert Race and were about 300 yards from the shore at Ardmore when the boat overturned causing all 17 on board to be drowned. By the end of September’. 1893 a total of 12 bodies were recovered and buried in family graves. Five bodies were never recovered, the river Shannon was their grave. Inquests in Carrigaholt and Tarbert found that ‘the boat was overcrowded and not in a seaworthy condition. The Scanlon family, Kilpadogue lost four children, four of the eldest of fourteen. The Lyndon family lost two children, a son and a daughter, The Bovinizer family lost two sons. Mary Murphy lost a husband and a son, the breadwinners in the family. The average age of the ten men and seven women lost in the Drowning was 24 years of age. Suaimhneas síoraí agus solas na bhFlaitheas dóibh.

DROWNING REMEMBRANCE

Due to Covid 19 restrictions the annual Service of Remembrance for the 17 young people lost in the Shannon Drowning tragedy of 15 August 1893 will not take place. Instead members of the Kilnaughtin Graveyard Committee will lay a wreath at the Memorial Plaza at 12.15pm on Sunday next 15 August. There will be a walk to Mullally’s berth in Coolnanoonagh to remember those lost and their families.

Suaimhneas siorai agus Beannacht Dé le h-anamacha na marbh.

SEANFHOCAIL NA SEACHTAINE

‘Fiche bliain ag fás, fiche bliain faoi bhláth, fiche bliain ag trá’ - twenty years a-growing, twenty years maturing and twenty years in decline.

‘Is buan fear in a dhúiche féin ‘ - A man is permanent or happiest in his own country or own environment.

‘Ní dhéanfadh an saol capall rása d’asal riamh’ - Whatever else may come to pass, you won’t make a racehorse out of an ass.

-Mo buíochas to Máire bean Ui Cualacháin as iad sea.