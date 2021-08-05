Around the Districts: Lixnaw to Scartaglen

The Kissane family Daithi,James and Olive from Moybella,Lisselton enjoying a day out at the Vintage Car Rally held in Abbeydorney last Saturday.Photo Moss Joe Browne.

LIXNAW

LIXNAW GAA

Split the Bucket Draw: Congratulations to Charlie and Patrick McElligott, The Bridge, Lixnaw lucky winners of €108. Thanks for your continued support. Lixnaw Hurling Club Lotto Draw for Monday 26th July - Jackpot €6,000. Numbers drawn were: 2, 16, 23, 27. There was no jackpot winner. €20 winners: Danny Brosnan, Ennismore; Johnny Stack, Moyvane; Johnny McElligott, Muckenaugh. Next draw will take place on Monday 2nd August. Jackpot will be €6,050.

ST MICHAEL’S CHURCH:

A sincere thanks to everyone for co-operating in following the required Covid guidelines at our Masses. The capacity for each Church is as follows: Rathea 35; Irremore 50: Lixnaw 50. Masses times are as follows: Monday 2nd August at 7.30pm for Pat Joe and Kitty Lynch and deceased members of the Lynch family, Ballyhorgan. Wednesday 4th August at 10am for Willie and Eileen Quilter, Gortinare. Friday 6th August at 7.30pm for William, Julie and their son Willie Joe Conway, Lisoughtra. Saturday 7th August at 7.30pm for Jud and Mary McElligott, Ballinageragh.

IRREMORE CHURCH:

Masses times: Sunday 8th August at 11.00am for Jack and Molly Fitzmaurice, Kilshenane.

RATHEA CHURCH:

Masses times: Sunday 8th August at 9.30am.

PARISH OFFICE

The Parish office is open from 11.00am -- 2.00pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Please make contact with the office by phone only, for now. Tel. no (066) 7132111.

DEATHS

The following deaths occurred this week:

Margaret Hunt (née Barry), Ballygarrett, Lixnaw passed away on the 28th July 2021. Sincere sympathy to her sons Donal and Séamus, her brothers Joe and Con, her sisters Mary and Delia and all the extended Hunt and Barry families. May she rest in peace.

Joyce Mullins, Slí na Faiche, Lixnaw and formerly of Tralee passed away on the 26th July 2021. Sincere sympathy to her mother Lorraine, children Preston, Tommy, Shay and Kacey, her sisters Aodhín and Hannah and all the extended Mullins family. May she rest in peace.

Danny (Dan) McAuliffe, Finglas East, late of Guinness Brewery who passed away on the 27th July 2021. Sincere sympathy to his wife Sandra, son Daniel, daughter Gillian, his brothers P.J. Frank and Malcom, sister Patricia, his aunt Kit Walsh and all his Kerry cousins and the extended McAuliffe family. May he rest in peace.

LIXNAW COMMUNITY GAMES

Lixnaw Community Games took place on last Friday evening 30th July and the results of this event are as follows: Girls U8 60m winners: 1st Nessa McElligott, 2nd Aine Quilter and 3rd Maeve Shanahan. Boys U8 60m winners: 1st Colm Kennelly, 2nd Con O’Donnell and 3rd Robbie Larkin. Girls U10 100m winners: 1st Micheala Dennehy, 2nd Isabelle Larkin and 3rd Willow Molloy. Boys U10 100m winners: 1st Richie Reidy, 2nd Eamon Kennelly and 3rd Ethan Stack.

Girls U10 200m winners: 1st Michaela Dennehy, 2nd Willow Molloy and 3rd Emily O’ Connor. Boys U10 200m winners: 1st Ethan Stack 2nd Eamon Kennelly and 3rd Seán Mannion. Girls U12 100m winner: Aoibhe Dennehy.

Boys U12 100m winners: 1st Steve Reidy, 2nd Corey Heaphy and 3rd Donnacha Quilter. Boys U12 200m winners: 1st Thomas Keane, 2nd Paddy Larkin and 3rd Corey Heaphy. Boys U12 600m winners: 1st Paddy Larkin, 2nd Padraig McElligott and 3rd Donnacha Quilter.

Girls U14 100m winners: 1st Grainne Daughton, 2nd Abbie O’Donnell and 3rd Katie O’Connor. Boys U14 100m winners: 1st Dylan O’Callaghan, 2nd Jerry Galvin and 3rd Maurice Galvin. Girls U16 200m winner: Cloddagh McNamara. U14 Long Puck winners: 1st Ava Lyons, 2nd Katie O’Donoghue and 3rd Grainne Daughton.

Thanking you all for an enjoyable community games evening held in the Lixnaw Hermitage Park, however as per covid 19 restrictions we were not permitted to hold certain events as per national council guidelines so only 1st place gold medallist will progress to the Community Games Counties held in An Riocht in Castleisland on the 21st and 22nd of August 2021. Wishing you well in your endeavours going forward and for all your support.

CONTACT

To include items in the Lixnaw notes, please email lixnawnotes@gmail.com by 10pm on Sunday evening.

MOUNTCOLLINS

GAA LOTTO

There was no winner of last weeks GAA lotto jackpot where the numbers drawn were 4, 12, 20 and 28. The winners of the lucky dip draw were John Curtin, Darragh Brislane, Amy Broderick and Aoife Horgan. This weeks Jackpot will be €11,300. The lotto can be played by downloading the Clubforce App on your mobile or tablet. The club appreciates your continued support.

YEARLY TICKETS

The yearly GAA lotto ticket is now up for renewal. Due to the current health crisis the lotto is the main source of income which supports the adult and underage teams plus the recent upgrading of facilities which include the upgrading of lights and pitch improvements.

The yearly tickets cost €100 which gives you entry to 52 weekly draws, full club membership plus entry into draws for Munster and All Ireland tickets. As we are unable to sell weekly tickets at the moment we are asking for you to continue your support for the yearly ticket. You can buy your yearly tickets online using the Clubforce App or you can contact any club member for assistanceG.

GAA CLUB NEWS

Weekly training continues for our Junior teams in what has been a very disruptive year to date due to match cancellations and walkovers. Team management have had few opportunities to build a settled side for the upcoming championship which is only a few weeks away. All players are encouraged to put in a big effort in what will again be a very curtailed season. Our opening game will be on the weekend of August 15th when our Junior A team take on Castlemahon.

MINOR FOOTBALL - Well done to the county minor footballers who have qualified for the Munster final with a fine win over Clare. They now play Cork in the decider. The best of luck to the team and management which includes local man, Michael Lenihan as a selector.

CHURCH SERVICES

Mass on Thursday morning in Mountcollins at 10am. On Friday Mass will be celebrated Tournafulla at 10am followed by Adoration. The week end mass will be on Saturday evening in Templeglantine at 6pm and in Mountcollins at 7.30pm, while Sunday Mass will be in Tournafulla at 11am.

MOUNTCOLLINS AFC

Mountcollins AFC will hold an exhibition match on Friday August 20th at 7pm. It will feature the Mountcollins AFC Legends v The Current Mountcollins AFC team. There will also be a raffle with the Star Prize to be announced and tickets will be on sale locally.

There will be a cup presentation to the winning team after the game.Pre season training will commence for the Junior team this Wednesday, August 4th at 7pm at Glasha Park. All players and new players are welcome.

HURLING SEMIFINAL

The best of luck to the Limerick Senior Hurling team and management in the All Ireland Semi Final on Saturday evening next. Hopefully they can produce another match winning pweformance against Waterford and qualify for another final.

SCARTAGLEN

ANNIVERSARY

This week marks the 45th Anniversary of ‘Scartaglen Notes’ in The Kerryman under the present writer, with the first notes appearing on August 7th 1976. A lot of water has gone under Adriville Bridge since then and there certainly has been a lot of changes in dear Ireland in those 45 years.

GAA LOTTO DRAW

Scartaglen GAA Club’s latest Lotto Draw took place on Sunday last August 1st. The jackpot of €2,600 was not won. Numbers drawn were:8, 10, 14, 24. Consolation prizewinners in the Lucky Dip were as follows: €40 Adam Fleming, Kilcummin; €30 each to Carmel O’Connell, Tullig; Breda O’Connor, Castleisland; €20 each to Denise O,Connor, Currow; Teresa Cahill, Cordal; Johnny O,Connell, Mount. The next draw will take place on August 22nd for a jackpot of €2,800.

ASTRO TURF PITCH

Following the wonderful response to a fundraising drive, work has commenced on the provision of an astro turf pitch adjacent to Scartaglen National School and all should be in place when pupils return after the summer holidays. KNOW YOUR EIRCODE Being able to administer CPR and AED can help save lives. It is essential however to call 999 or 112 immediately to ensure that help is on the way. By knowing your eircode, it can help emergency services to easily recognise the location and the exact place.

AUGUST THOUGHTS

It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it. It’s now what you see, but how you look at it. It’s not how your life is, it’s how you live it.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Congratulations to Shauna Tangney of Coolnagerragh on being selected as Captain of the Kerry Ladies U16s football team. On their first outing of the season Shauna led her team to victory over Tipperary at Killarney on Wednesday evening last. The Kingdom winning on a scoreline of 6-10 to 4-2. This is a great honour for Shauna and the Scartaglen Ladies Football Club and we wish her good luck and every success for the future. Scartaglen Senior Ladies had to give best to I.S.G. when the sides met at Templenoe on Monday evening July 26. Scartaglen U12s had a narrow 1-3 to 1-2 win over Abbeydorney on Tuesday evening July 27.

A fixture for this weekend will see Scartaglen Minors taking on Corcha Dhuibhne in Gallarus at 7.30pm.

TYRONE TRIATHLON

Congratulations to senior player Denise Dunlea on a fantastic performance in the Tyrone Triathlon where she finished 2nd. Denise endured 5 and a half hours of cycling, swimming and running. Well done on a wonderful achievement Denise!

COUNTY LEAGUE

Scartaglen and Knocknagoshel clashed in the county league at Pat Casey Memorial Park on Sunday last. This was an evenly contested encounter played in ideal conditions and resulted in a draw, the final score being Scartaglen 0-12 Knocknagoshel 0-12. Scart got off to a god start with Daniel Murphy opening the scoring with a point and a minute later Shay Walsh doubled the home sides advantage. A point from a free for Knocknagoshel and another by James Walsh levelled matters soon after. The scores were level on 5 occasions in the opening half. Shay Walsh pointed the last score of the half to leave Scartaglen ahead 0-7 to 0-6 at half time. Soon after resumption Edmund Walsh levelled matters at the start of the second half and the sides were level again on no fewer than 5 times in this half. This was a game that Knocknagoshel had to win but a draw was enough to ensure Division 4 status for Scartaglen next year. Well done to the entire Scartaglen panel and their mentors. Sunday marked the introduction of Kerry Minor player Cian Walsh Murphy who had his first game at senior level and gave a great display. Man of The Match was Shay Walsh kicking over 11 points in all. For the record the Scartaglen team was: David Kerins, Padraig O Connor, Hugh O Connor, Alan Horan, Josh Kerin, Ger O Connor, Cian Walsh Murphy, Brendan Rahilly, Flor McCarthy, Thomas Forde, Sean Horan, Brian Riordan, Daniel Murphy, Shay Walsh, Mike Horan. Subs: Giles O Connor, Brian Hanrahan, Pa Rahilly, Padraig Reidy, Donnacha Daly, Johnny O Connor, Niall Casey, Damien O Connor, Oisin Collins, Conor Cremin, Conor Kerin, Shane McEnery and Dean Lenihan.

GREYHOUND RACING

“Scart Jim” was a Scartaglen winner at The Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, Tralee on Saturday evening last. “Scart Jim” won a 550 yards race in a time of 30.16 for Brendan O Mahony of Knockeenahone.