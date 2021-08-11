Around the Districts: Knockanure to Lyreacrompane

Batt Daly was an early arrival at Austin Stacks Park on Sunday for the hurling game between Causeway v Ballyduff.Photo Moss Joe Browne.

KNOCKANURE

PRESENTATION

FR. Kevin McNamara was presented with a number of tokens by members of the Pastoral Council on behalf of a grateful community, to show their appreciation for his Trojan work in the parish for the past six years. A cheque and some wooden ornaments were presented, due to present restrictions, the parish is unable to celebrate Fr. Kevin’s work at a special festive evening, which is usually held for priest leaving parish. See Moyvane facebook page for pictures.

VINTAGE RUN

Knockanure Vintage Club are holding their Annual Tractor run on Sunday August 15th. Registration time 12 noon. Proceeds in aid of Kerry Hospice Foundation, Listowel Branch.

ADORATION

Adoration will take place in Listowel Church on Sunday 15th Aug the Feast of the Assumption straight after 11.30 mass for 1 hour.

DEATHS

DEATH took place of Kieran Curtin, Mona Reulta, Abbeyfeale, on July 31st 2021. Predeceased by his brother Denis and sister Maureen. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary (Máire), his sons Shane, Darragh, Lorcan and Peter, his daughters Éadaoin and Ríona, his grandchildren Amy, Sam, Tóla, Oilleóg, Laoise, Cormac and Ólan, his brother Con, his sisters Sr. Delia, Celia, Kathleen and Siobhán, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Shirley and Niamh, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces. Kieran will be missed by his many lifelong friends from Macra na Feirme, I.F.A., and the numerous community organisations he was proud to serve during his long, active life.

Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas síoraí dá anam cróga uasal.

DEATH of Mary Cronin, Leitrim West, Moyvane, on August 4th, 2021 Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brother-in-law, and cousins. Requiem Mass for Mary Cronin was celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Saturday, with burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

ANNIVERSARIES

Sr. Brendan Sheehy, Jerry Mulvihill, Eileen Ahern, Michael O’Donnell, Mick Moore, Pats Carmody, Paddy Keane, Sr. Ita Rochford, Bridie O’Carroll, Mary T Hegarty, Jim Harnett, Billy Buckley, Georgie O’Connell, Brendan Daly, Tom Moloney, Sr. Rose Flynn, Bridie Leahy, Mary Keane, Kay Horgan, on 15th August 1893, 17 drowned when boat sank near Tarbert, many in the parish were related to the victims. Mass Moyvane on Thursday 12th for Ellen, Laurence and Maurice Collins of Lisaniskea and Mass on Friday 13th for Joe and Mary Lynch, Woodgrove, Moyvane.

BINGO AT FR. CASEY’S

Outdoor Bingo continues at Fr. Casey’s on the Duagh Road every Sunday at 2pm.

KNOCKNAGOSHEL

Wedding Bells

Massive congratulations to senior player Denis Collins and Gillian Casey who got married on Thursday last. Wishing ye health and happiness for the years ahead!

Lotto

August jackpot of €11,000 will be held this Saturday.

Play online using Clubforce or from our lotto boxes in Super Valu and Kathleen’s Foodstore Abbeyfeale, Kieran’s Xl, Fealesbridge Co-op, Hungry Ed’s, Eileen’s Cafe, Bakery and Deli and Diarmuid’s Butchers Castleisland. Thanks for the continued support.

LIOS POIL

LOTTO

Ní raibh aon buaitheoir don pota óir €6,950 an tseachtain seo chaite. Uimhreacha 7, 15, 23 and 24. Buaitheoirí €50: John Joe Dorgan, Páirc an Fhiaidh; Owen Hayes, Cill Áirne; Caroline Schmidt, Goulane Árd, Brandon; Pól Walsh, Baile Lochaig, Baile na nGall.Uimhreacha 12, 20, 21 and 26.

Previous Week’s Results: Buaitheoirí €50: Adrian Barrett, Clooncurra; Margaret Moriarty, Boherbrack; Seán Moriarty, Boherbrack; Tom O’Connor, Castleisland. Next week’s jackpot is €6,850 and the draw will be held in on Wednesday next, August 11th.

RESULTS

Well done to CLG Lios Póil Senior team who defeated Waterville in the preliminary relegation Division 4 on Sunday. Final score Lios Póil 1-10, Waterville 0-12. They now go on to play Knocknagoshel in the relegation playoff.

MASSES

Mass this coming weekend will take place in Dingle on Saturday at 6.15pm and Sunday at 11.30am and in Lios Póil at 10.00am. Booking is required for the weekend Masses as there is no guarantee of a seat if not booked. You are asked to phone the office at 066-9151208 to let us know what Mass you would like to attend. By booking you are helping us to plan for how many may be in attendance. Please phone at the following times only: 9.30am 12.30pm Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday giving your name and number of persons (if more than 1). When you get to the Church you are asked to use the Hand Sanitizers provided and follow instructions from the stewards. Your co-operation is very much appreciated.

The Sunday obligation is lifted therefore any Mass will fulfil your obligation. The following will apply in line with the Government guidelines:

(i) Communion can only be received in the hand at this time.

(ii) You are asked to wear a face mask.

(iii) Please sit in the designated spaces only(iv) Come in good time.

(v) Please place your offering for the offertory collection in the building fund boxes at the back of the churches as passing of baskets is not permitted.

(vi) We ask that you observe social distancing at all times.

(vii) Kneeling is now permitted.If you wish to attend Mass on July 24th/25th in the Parish of Dingle please contact the parish office at the above times.

Copies of the Mass Schedule are available at the back of each Church and at dingleparish.ie.

The newsletter is available in the shops locally from Friday and can also be viewed on the website.

ATHLETICS

Congratulations Kieran Keane, Deerpark, who won gold in the Shot Putt and bronze in the 80m Sprint in the Kerry County Athletics Championships. Kieran went on to win gold in the Shot Putt u14 at the National Athletics Championships in Tullamore on Saturday. Well done.

FÉILE LIOS PÓIL

This year’s Féile was another great success despite the Covid-19 restrictions. Thosnaig an Fheile De Aoine 3u Iuil le seoladh an leabhrain ‘Luiocan Lios Poil’ le Micheal O Morain, an seoladh ag An Dr.Tim Horgan, Starai, agus bronnadh Pearsa na Feile ar an fear aitiuil Thomas O Concubhair. Ar an Sathairn bhi 50 duine pairteach i Ras an Stricin, an bua ag Conor O’Mahony as Baile Mhic Eileagoid who set a new record of 16 Minutes 30 Sec. Banrion an Stricin first lady home was Morgan Brophy from Australia. A plaque was placed at the Stricin in remembrance of James Harrison who died accidentally earlier this year.Another great success was the Car treasure hunt won by Mary Galvin and family, Doonties. Deineadh Aifreann na Feile a chraoladh ar RTÉ RnaG ar an Domhnach. Sinead Ni Mhuircheartaigh (Beauty Therapist) gave advice on skin care and beauty tips outdoors at Garry on Sunday.

A Historical Walk in the Minard Castle area was well attended with talks by local historians Tony, Marie and Bridie. Bhí an-shuim sa Taispeantas Grianghrafadoireachta i Fis na Feile agus sa tsnamh do shinsir. Bhí Siuloid na Feile ann ar an Luan ar mhaithe le carthanachta. The 5km Ras na Feile on Monday was won by Conor O’Mahony (Ras an Stricin winner) and Neasa Ni hAinifin the fastest lady. Ta an Coiste an tshasta le himeachtai na Feile agus leis an dtacaiocht mar is gna o mhuintir an pharoiste.

RAS LACHAN 2021

Results of the Duck Race: 1. Jamie O Suilleabhain, Baile an Istinigh;2. Timmy Hanafin, Puck Island,3. Treasa Ni Ainifein, Lios Deargain.

DRAMA

Beidh Amharclann Memory Lane ag cur an dráma “Roadside” i láthair i Séipéilín Ghallaruis ar an Aoine 13ú Lúnasa. Tosnóidh an dráma ar a 7.30in. €15 don ticéad. Is féidir glaoch ar Ciarán Ó Murchú ar 086-1664222 chun ticéad a chur in áirithint.

LIXNAW

Split the Bucket Draw

Lixnaw GAA Split the Bucket Draw: Congratulations to Bernadette O’Sullivan, Dromcunnig, Abbeydorney, lucky winners of €129. Thanks for your continued support. Next week’s draw will take place in Foley’s Gala Shop, Lixnaw. Lixnaw Hurling Club Lotto Draw for Monday 2nd Aug - Jackpot €6,050. Numbers drawn were: 8, 19, 29, 32. There was no jackpot winner. €20 winners: Anne O’Brien, Irrebeg; Marie King, Muckenaugh; Pat Joe McElligott, Ballinagare. Next draw will take place on Monday 9th August. Jackpot will be €6,100.

St Michael’s Church:

A sincere thanks to everyone for co-operating in following the required Covid guidelines at our Masses. The capacity for each Church is as follows: Rathea 35; Irremore 50: Lixnaw 50. Masses times are as follows: Monday 9th August at 7.30pm for Catherine and John Keane, Ballinagare; Wednesday 11th August at 10am; Friday 13th August at 7.30pm for Joe Griffin (née O’Connell), Limerick and Ballyhennessy; Saturday 14th August at 7.30pm for Sean Cahill, Leith, Tralee.

Irremore Church:

Masses times: Sunday 15th August at 11.00am for Helen McCarthy, Ballyhorgan and Patrick O’Sullivan, Lixnaw.

Rathea Church:

Masses times: Sunday 15th August at 9.30am for Sheila Birkinshaw, Rathea.

Parish office:

The Parish office is open from 11.00am -- 2.00pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Please make contact with the office by phone only, for now. Tel. no (066) 7132111.

Baptisms:

As well as celebrating Baptisms that have already been booked, we can now again begin to take new appointments for Baptismal Ceremonies.

Community Games

Winners of U12 Boys Long Puck at the Lixnaw Community Games were 1st Matt Cronin, 2nd Paddy Cronin and 3rd Jack Kelliher.

Lixnaw Development Association

The AED/Defibrillator is now installed in the Phone Box in the centre of the village. Here’s hoping its never needed! If it is required, to open the door to the kiosk simply type C 1 2 3 4 into the keypad and turn the door handle. National Heritage Week ends on Sunday 22nd of this month and Lixnaw Development Association will be burying two time capsules outside the Community Centre that day. One capsule is to be reopened in 30 years and one is to be reopened in 2121. Anyone with suggestions on what might be included in either or both should contact us in the coming week. Items must be small as space will be limited. Call 087 637 0738 or email lixnawda@gmail.com

St. Senan’s GAA Club:

The St. Senan’s GAA Club draw took place on Monday 2nd August, Jackpot was €8,600. There was no jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 5, 11, 21, 32. Lucky dip winners were: €30 Shane McKenna, Dromakee; €30 The O’Mahony grandchildren, c/o Mattie Dillon. €20 Mary McDaid, Listowel; €20 Aoife, Darragh and Aodhán Behan; €20 Michael Joe Galvin, Stack’s Mountain. Next week’s draw will take place at the Clubhouse, Mountcoal on Monday 9th August 2021. Jackpot will be €8,700. Tickets €2 each or 3 for €5 and are available at Kelly’s Six Crosses, The Halfway Bar or play online. Thank you for your continued support.

CONTACT

To include items in the Lixnaw notes, please email lixnawnotes@gmail.com by 10pm on Sunday evening.

LYREACROMPANE

Lotto

There was no winner of the 8th August lotto jackpot of €2150 the numbers drawn were 13,14,15,,20. The Lucky Dips were won by Bridget O’Connor, Maugha, Sean Dillion, Clahane, Brendan O’Callaghan, Lyre,Sinead Enright, lyre and Aoife Naughton, Tipperary. The sellers Prize was won by Mary Brosnan, Lyre Please Note, the Lotto will now take place in the Four Elms Bar every Sunday night but at an earlier time. similiar to the times during restrictions. Tickets must be dropped to Roches Bar before 8.30p.m. to be in for the draw.

Lyreacrompane Community Development thank you for your continued support.

There was no winner of the 1st August lotto jackpot of €2000 the numbers drawn were 2,3,19,,26. The Lucky Dips were won by Maurice Curtin, Lyreacrompane, Martina Culloty, Tralee, Bridget O’Connor, Maugha, Tom Leen, Chutehall, and Mary & Mike Mangan, Lyre. The sellers Prize was won by Johnny Nolan, Lyreacrpmpane P.O. Please Note, the Lotto will now take place in the Four Elms Bar every Sunday night but at an earlier time. similiar to the times during restrictions. Tickets must be dropped to Roches Bar before 8.30p.m. to be in for the draw. Lyreacrompane Community Development thank you for your continued support.

AGM

The Lyreacrompane Community Development AGM took place on the 26th July. The following were elected President Fr Jack O’Donnell, Vice Presidents Fr Tom Mc Mahon and Fr Tim Grant. Chairperson Martin Leane, Vce Chairperson Mick Naughton, Secretary Breda Keane Assistant Secretary Mary Leane. Treasurers Rosa Shanahan and Erin Lyons Child welfare officer Bridget Long, Mary Brosnan Representative to NEWKD Breda Keane. Sincere thanks to Larry Long for all his hard work throughout the years and wish him the best. Looking forward to him still being a big part of community.