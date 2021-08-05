Around the Districts: Kerry Hospice to Kilmoyley

Attending round one of the County hurling senior championship at Austin Stacks Park on Saturday evening were the Houlihan family Sean,Caroline,Tommy,Conor and Darragh with the Egan family John Joe,Imelda,Chloe and Jack who were supporting Causeway. Photo Moss Joe Browne.

KERRY HOSPICE FOUNDATION

MIKE SUTTON PRESENTATION

The wonderful public generosity continues this week with Mike Sutton presenting a cheque to the Kerry Hospice Foundation. Mike walked 10k for a hundred days. He started in January and walked every day in all kinds of weather. He raised close to €9000 and we cannot thank him enough for this wonderful presentation.

A huge thank you to Mike and all who donated to this event.

YOUNG FARMERS GROUP

A huge huge thank you to the young Farmers who raised €11446 after doing an event in an Riocht where they pushed a milk tank over the course of 24 hours in a reley style event .Well done and thank you to all who took part and of course we thank all that donated or supported on any way.

LAVENDER BAGS

We are simply blown away by the wonderful support the Kerry Hospice Foundation continue to receive. How fantastic are these young ladies who decided to make lavender bags and sell them on Banna beach lately and donated €670 to the Kerry Hospice Foundation. This was all done in memory of of their Grandmother Rose Jameson.

A huge thank you for this wonderful gesture.

EVENT COMING UP

Event coming up and what a challenge to set yourself. A group from Kerry are going cycling from Castlebar in Co. Mayo to the Castle Bar, Tralee in aid of Kerry Palliative Care. Three day cycle over 350kms along Irelands West Coast. Take a look at the Castle Bar social media pages for more information.

Follow the link if you would like to support. Castlebar 2 Castle Bar in Aid of Palliative Care, organized by Michael Ferriter.

THANK YOU

A huge thank again to all of you who continue to support the Kerry Hospice Foundation. We are so grateful for the support.

KILFLYNN

CROTTA GAA LOTTO RESULTS

Due to current Covid-19 guidelines, The Crotta sportsfield, Dromakee, Kilflynn was the venue for the Crotta hurling club weekly lotto draw on Tuesday 27th July. The Four numbers drawn out of the drum by the independent observer: Graham Harris, Clounsillagh, Lixnaw were 3,10, 25 and 31.

There was no winner of the 4,500 Jackpot. Congratulations to the following who won €35 in the lucky dip draw: Jason Nolan,Garrynagore,Lixnaw, Mike Behan,Rathea, Listowel and Jennnifer Riordan, C/o Sean McGrath, Upper Tullig, Kilflynn.

Due to level Government restrictions The Next draw will take place at The Crotta sportsfield, Dromakee, Kilflynn, on Tuesday 3rd August in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions. Note the cut off for entry to the €4,600 Jackpot draw (online or locally purchased) is 9:30pm on Monday 2nd August. Tickets available 3 for €5 online visit www.crottagaa.club or this link https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=427#Anchor or Herberts Bar/Village Store, Parker’s Pub, Zam Zam Kabab, Foley Shop Lixnaw, Abbeydorney Post Office, or from any club officer. Many thanks to all who contribute to our weekly Club Lotto. The Club cannot emphasize enough the importance of our members promoting the Club Lotto among family, friends and work colleagues. The Covid-19 restrictions have seriously hampered our fundraising and income. The Lotto is now the critical and the only source of funds for the Club. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.

ALL IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE

Kerry 0-9 Derry 2-17 Derry backboned by three Slaughtneil players put Kerry to the sword in the second half of this All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship game played on a superb pitch at Hermitage Park Lixnaw on Saturday afternoon. This impressive Derry win assures them a quarterfinal spot with only winless Tipperary to play at home while Kerry now faces an all or nothing meeting with Laois this coming Saturday after Laois beat Tipperary 3-11 to 1-12.

The Crotta players on the Kerry team were Aoife Behan (Midfield) and Jackie Horgan (full forward) (0-04Fs) and Amy O’Sullivan (Corner forward).

ST. MARY’S CHURCH, KILFLYNN

Masses and Intention for the week in St. Mary’s Church:

Wednesday 4th & Friday 6TH July: Mass at 10.00 a.m.

Saturday 7th July at 6.00 p.m. George Lynn, Crotta, Michael & Mary O’Brien, Clounafineela & Michael O’Brien, Gortclohy.

Diocesan Collection: Pastoral Centre (Killarney) 7th/8th August.

Parish Office can be contacted by phone 066 4018996 Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. or by email: abbeydorney@dioceseofkerry.ie

Masses from St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney are streamed live on www.dioceseofkerry.ie, on Sunday at 10 a.m. Go to Abbeydorney Parish and click on watch live Mass

WEEKEND MASSES–we will operate on a first come basis. There will be no booking. Sunday obligation will continue to be suspended for some time yet. As before, people can come to Mass on a weekday rather than a Sunday. Some of the oldest among us may return to Mass because they are now fully vaccinated. Funerals remain private family events and the maximum number that may attend a funeral is 50 people, regardless of the size of the church. Weddings The maximum number of people that may attend a wedding is 50 people, regardless of the size of the church. Baptisms already booked may go ahead. Numbers attending with immediate family members only, but not more than ten. . In Abbeydorney the number is 100 made up ‘2 pods of 50’ while Kilflynn can accommodate up to 70. Face coverings/face masks must be worn. Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

KERRY MINIOR CAMOGIE

Hard luck to the Kerry Camogie team who were defeated by Armagh in the

Tesco Minor B Shield Championship at Kilcormac Killoughey GAA Club, Kilcormac, Co. Offaly on Sunday 1st August by @Armaghcamogie 3-15 to @kerrycamogie 2-11. The Crotta hurling club was well represented on the Kerry team by Amy O’Sullivan at Centre forward shooting a magnificent 2-10. Well done Amy and well done to Kerry management and girls who are sowing the seeds for the future.

ST. VINCENT DE PAUL

The local confidential number is 087 7086253.

KERRY MINOR FOOTBALLERS:

Cork break Kerry’s eight-year stranglehold on Munster minor football championship on Friday July 30th in Páirc Uí Chaoimhin the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Semi-Final Cork 1-15 Kerry 1-14 Crotta and St.Senan’s player Rory Mahony played at at wing forward on the Kerry team. Well done Rory.

COVID-19 SUPPORT LINE FOR OLDER PEOPLE

ALONE manages a national support line and additional support for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to COVID-19. The support line is open seven days a week, 8am 8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

LEGION OF MARY:

To celebrate the 100 years of the Legion of Mary on September 7th., they will have an online worldwide consecration to Jesus through Mary on the 8th September, preceded by 33 days of preparation. It begins on August 5th to September 7th. Nightly at 8 p.m. on zoom. ID: 8114083503. Password: 876433.

KILFLYNN NOTES

Once again I issue a reminder to anybody wishing to submit any items of interest that you wish to highlight or advertise through these notes. These notes are for the benefit of everybody in Kilflynn and indeed neighbouring parishes but in particular it is to keep our vast amount of people in other parts of the world informed as to what is going on here at home.

I invite anybody that has any item of information or notices they wish to advertise to please contact me with same. While I am kept up to speed with several matters of interest in the community by several good people, I would still love to hear from anybody who has any stories or information that they wish to share with our readers.

So, if you feel that you have any item of interest, please contact me as I need your help in maintaining this Kilflynn column on a weekly basis.

I can be contacted through the following: Phone Numbers: (066) 7135129/ Mobile (087) 9794541 or Email: parkerspub@gmail.com With the deadline of Monday at 12 noon, it is imperative that all news items for inclusion in the Kilflynn Notes be with the writer by 11.00 a.m. on Mondays

KILMOYLEY

Community Care Lotto

There was no winner of the €6,300 jackpot for the 26th of July 2021. Numbers drawn by Declan Carroll were 1,5,16,20.

The €50 winner was Liam Flaherty, Lerrig and the two €30 winners were Mary Griffin, Lerrig and Pa Riordan, Tochar Bán.

New Arrival

Congratulations to John Brendan and Aine O’Halloran on the recent birth of baby Killian John.

Juvenile club

Saturday was a busy evening with two of our juvenile sides in action.

Our U7’s were at home to Lixnaw in their Go Games series. They played brilliantly, and all the training and practice at home is really paying off. Thanks to Lixnaw for the game.

Our U11’s were away to Crotta. After a slow start, they gave a brilliant display, with great work rate and excellent hurling. Thanks to Crotta for hosting a great game with plenty of action up and down the field.

Well done to both teams.

Camogie Cillard

Well done to our U8 team who played Tralee Parnell’s on Saturday morning in a great game at Páirc Naomh Erc and should be proud of your display. Thank you Tralee Parnells for a great game and hope to play you again soon.

Juniors: The Cillard junior ladies lined out for their second game of the year on Wednesday in Caherslee against Tralee Parnells. In a very evenly contested first half, the Cillard forwards took full advantage of the supply of ball coming in to put themselves ahead at the short whistle 2-06 to 1-04.

The Cillard defence withstood pressure early in the second half to keep Parnells out with some excellent defensive displays. Our forwards tagged on a few great scores to put daylight between the teams to let it at full time 3-10 to 1-06. Well done to every girl that put on a Cillard jersey this evening, it was an excellent team effort that all can be well proud of.

Thank you to Tralee Parnells for a great game, it can only improve each team.

Community Games

Well done to the Cillard players who represented Ardfert/Kilmoyley in the recent U14 Kerry Camogie final of the Community Games against Ballyduff. Thanks to these players who played their hearts out and should be proud of their silver medals.

Thanks also to everyone who helped to organise. Congratulations to Ballyduff on their win and best of luck representing Kerry in the upcoming Munster competition.