Around the Districts: Castlegregory to Kilmoyley

CASTLEGREGORY

APOLOGIES

Apologies to anyone who turned up at Spillane’s carpark on Tues 3rd August. The walk started at Kilshannig instead. We’re sorry for the misinformation.

Tidy Towns

The Tidy Towns Application has been submitted now. Bettina has done an amazing job on the application and much gratitude is due to her. We are pleading with the local community and visitors alike to respect the many hours of volunteer work carried out. Please behave in a befitting manner. Respect other people, property and our beautiful surroundings.

Castlegregory Market

the market is back in full swing on Sundays. We are in the same place as last year, down by the school. Please be aware that all of the safety protocols are still in place.

Taekwondo-Do classes

Chosun Taekwon-Do and Fitness Mobile: 087 9837252 Times: 4 - 4.45pm Kids (4 to 6 years); 5 - 6pm Juniors (7 - 12 Years); 6 - 7pm Adults and Teens. Chief instructor Barry O’Connor. Web: taekwondokerry.com Email: boconnortkd1@gmail.com Facebook

Academy of Dance

The Academy of Dance is an International Award-Winning Dance Academy offering classes in Classical Ballet, Tap, Lyrical/Contemporary and Modern Jazz. Fully Qualified Teachers, offering Examinations and Performance opportunities. To register or for more information please contact us on 087 2637044 or via email: theacademyofdance@live.ie Irish Dance Classes Sunday mornings 11am - 12noon in the Clubrooms. €5 per student/per class (pay as you go). Ages 5+ welcomed. Proper footwear required - runners or dancing shoes. Questions or concerns, contact Kelsey via her website: www.kelseyjeanschuhle.com

Preservation of Killiney Church

Castlegregory Community Council are forming a Sub Committee for the Preservation of Killiney Church and anyone that is interested in working on the project please email us at castleinfocenter@gmail.com.

Holiday homes to rent

CCC is happy to include any holiday home rentals on our website www.castlegregory.ie

Let us know about your accommodation, location, contact details (phone, email and website if you have one) and any photos you would like included in your ad. Take a look at other ads on the site. If you have other suggestions of more effective ways to advertise we welcome these with thanks.

The annual subscription for advertising on castlegregory.ie is just €50 and can be paid by cheque (payable to Castlegregory Community Council), cash or electronically (bank transfer/direct debit or paypal. We can email you our bank details). Our office staff receive numerous phone calls and emails daily from people wanting to visit the area in the summer and beyond. All enquiries are being directed to the website. We have no doubt requests for accommodation will increase during the following months as vaccinations and safety in travel roll out.

Logainmneacha na Machairí

The traditional lesser-known place names of a locality are rooted in its topography and cultural history and reflect the close relationship between a community and its immediate environment. The names of fields, rocks, inlets, bóthairíns, landing places, humps, hollows and so on contribute immensely to the rich tapestry of times past. Through a study of their etymology, some of the layers of our history can be partially unveiled. ‘Urlann’, ‘Páirc an Ráithín’ and ‘Cathair na Faithche’ reflect the presence of pre-Christian forts while ‘The Bán’ and ‘Gort na Sciath’ depict past agricultural land use. Calaithe an Bháid, Calaithe an Ghrin, Calaithe Léin and the Cé, all landing places, indicate the importance of the sea for fishing and as a means of transport for the inhabitants of Oileán tSeanaigh. Many place names would not have been preserved had they not been handed down through the years. We therefore must acknowledge the contribution of past generations in preserving this important aspect of our heritage. We would also like to thank all those who contributed to this collection: Compiled by Martin Lynch and Eoghan Ó Loingsigh for Maharees Conservation Association. This excellent production is a delight to read. Very well written and illustrated to the highest standards this will bring back long lost memories of place names steeped in history and create a sense of pride to all who wish to have a connection to The Maharees. Available at cost of €15.00 per copy. Postage charges will apply when posting. email castleinfocenter@gmail.com for details if you would like to purchase. Postage charges (1 Book ) IRl --€3.50, England--€5.80, USA--€5.80

Castlegregory notes

Anyone in the parish can submit items that they would like included in the Castlegregory notes. The column is for you. We welcome your input. Notes need to be in before 11am on Monday. Thank you.

DUAGH

DEATHS

The death occurred suddenly on July 31st of Patrick Maher of Lisroe. Sympathy is extended to his wife, son, daughter, relatives and friends. Cremation was in Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday, August 4th after requiem Mass in Duagh church.

LOTTO

No winner of the Duagh GAA jackpot of €3800 on 03/08/21. Numbers drawn 9,18,23,30. €50 John O Carroll Duagh. €30 Emma Batten Duagh. €20 Davina Hanley Lacca. €20 Lena Fitzsimons (online). €20 Marie McLoughlin (online).

Sellers prize Liam Dennehy Match 3 entrants. Pat Dillon Trieneragh. Niall Horgan Duagh.

Next week’s jackpot €3900 with draw on Monday August 9th

FINUGE

SEPTEMBER SACRAMENTS

It is hoped that holy communion and confirmation may be administered in church services next month.This is of course dependent on progress on reducing the Covid virus numbers in the community.

HERITAGE WEEK

The National heritage Week commences on this Saturday August 14th and details on how to enter a project for this event can be found at www.heritageweek.ie

ROADSIDE ASH TREES

The so called ash dieback disease of ash trees for which there is no cure has already affected many ash trees along our public roads and it is the responsibility of the landowner who owns road frontage with ash trees to ensure they are removed before they die and fall from this incurable fungal disease. The ash tree is the most common tree along our hedgerows and it is a great loss to the ecosystem that they have to be removed but there seems to be no other solution at the present time to this problem.

KILFLYNN

ALL IRELAND TITLE FOR SONNY

All in Kilflynn area and beyond are thrilled to hear that Sonny Egan has been flying the Kerry flag proudly in Sligo.

Congratulations Sonny on achieving gold in the Storytelling competition at FleadhFest 2021 on Sunday 8th August.

Sonny is a member of the Lixnaw CCE.

WILD FLOWER WALK

A walk towards Tobar Flainn Holy Well, Kilflynn looking at all the different wild flowers that grow along the hedgerows. The walk will commence from Kilflynn village on Sunday 15th August at 3. 00p.m and will be led by Medical Herbalist, Christine Best MNIMH, who will talk about the uses and characteristics of the plants.

The walk is suitable for all ages. Children must be accompanied and dogs must be kept on a lead. Social distancing will be practiced along with other Covid related guidelines

CROTTA GAA LOTTO RESULTS

Due to current Covid-19 guidelines, The Crotta sports field, Dromakee, Kilflynn was the venue for the Crotta hurling club weekly lotto draw on Tuesday 3rd August. The Four numbers drawn out of the drum by the independent observer: Graham Harris, Clounsillagh, Lixnaw were 17,18, 19 and 27.

There was no winner of the 4,600 Jackpot. Congratulations to the following who won €35 in the lucky dip draw: Kay Murnane, Crotta, Kilflynn, Stephen Nicholson, Clover Cottage, Knocknacaska, Kilflynn and P.J Barry, Clounsillagh, Lixnaw.

Due to level Government restrictions The Next draw will take place at The Crotta sports field, Dromakee, Kilflynn, on Tuesday 10th August in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions. Note the cut off for entry to the €4,700 Jackpot draw (online or locally purchased) is 9:30pm on Monday 9th August.

Tickets available 3 for €5 online visit www.crottagaa.club or this link https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=427#Anchor or Herberts Bar/Village Store, Parker’s Pub, Zam Zam Kabab, Foley Shop Lixnaw, Abbeydorney Post Office, or from any club officer. Many thanks to all who contribute to our weekly Club Lotto.

The Club cannot emphasize enough the importance of our members promoting the Club Lotto among family, friends and work colleagues. The Covid-19 restrictions have seriously hampered our fundraising and income.

WEDDING BELLS

Heartiest Congratulations and best wishes go to Aisling Weir, daughter of Paddy and Maureen Weir, Castletown, Kilflynn and Alan Kelly, son of Jim and Breeda Kelly, Dublin Hill, Cork who were married in St. Mary’s Church, Castlemagner, Kanturk on Friday 30th July. The beautiful ceremony was performed by Fr. Gerry Keane. The bridesmaids were Caitriona O’Connor, Kathleen McKenna, Megan Weir and Sandra Sheehan. Groomsmen were Stephen Kelly, Martin McGowan, Kevin Kelly and Tony Kelly. The flower girl was Niamh Kelly. The wedding reception was held in Springford Hall, Mallow. The couple will reside in Cork. We wish Aisling and Alan Many Happy years of married life together.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH

Masses and Intention for the week in St. Mary’s Church: Wednesday 11th July: Mass at 10.00 a.m. Saturday 14th July at 6.00 p.m.

Parish Office can be contacted by phone 066 4018996 Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. or by email: abbeydorney@dioceseofkerry.ie

Masses from St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney are streamed live on www.dioceseofkerry.ie, on Sunday at 10 a.m. Go to Abbeydorney Parish and click on watch live Mass

Weekend masses – We will operate on a first come basis. There will be no booking. Sunday obligation will continue to be suspended for some time yet. As before, people can come to Mass on a weekday rather than a Sunday. Some of the oldest among us may return to Mass because they are now fully vaccinated.

Funerals remain private family events and the maximum number that may attend a funeral is 50 people, regardless of the size of the church. Weddings The maximum number of people that may attend a wedding is 50 people, regardless of the size of the church. Baptisms already booked may go ahead.

Numbers attending with immediate family members only, but not more than ten. . In Abbeydorney the number is 100 made up ‘2 pods of 50’ while Kilflynn can accommodate up to 70. Face coverings/face masks must be worn. Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

KILFLYNN NOTES

Once again I issue a reminder to anybody wishing to submit any items of interest that you wish to highlight or advertise through these notes. These notes are for the benefit of everybody in Kilflynn and indeed neighbouring parishes but in particular it is to keep our vast amount of people in other parts of the world informed as to what is going on here at home. I invite anybody that has any item of information or notices they wish to advertise to please contact me with same. While I am kept up to speed with several matters of interest in the community by several good people, I would still love to hear from anybody who has any stories or information that they wish to share with our readers.

So, if you feel that you have any item of interest, please contact me as I need your help in maintaining this Kilflynn column on a weekly basis. I can be contacted through the following: Phone Numbers: (066) 7135129/ Mobile (087) 9794541 or Email: parkerspub@gmail.com With the deadline of Monday at 12 noon, it is imperative that all news items for inclusion in the Kilflynn Notes be with the writer by 11.00 a.m. on Mondays

KILMOYLEY

Community Care Lotto

There was no winner of the €6,400 jackpot for the 2nd of August 2021. Numbers drawn by Micheál Regan were 6,16,18,19. The €50 winner was Triona Curran, Banna East and the two €30 winners were David and Tomás Godley, Snipefield and Killian O’Halloran, Kilmoyley.

Athletics

Well done to all the local competitors who participated in the St. Brendans AC 5k and 10k races at the weekend. Check out the St. Brendans AC facebook page and blogspot for photos and full race details.

Soccer

Ballyheigue Athletic are looking for players from the Kilmoyley, Banna, Abbeydorney, Ballyheigue, Ardfert and Causeway areas who were born in 2006 and 2007. Squad training begins on Wednesday, 18th August on the Ardfert Astro Pitch. Direct Message the club’s Facebook page or contact 087-9723494 to put your name in to avoid not securing a place, as the squad size will be strictly limited for this new team and latecomers may not be able to register.

Split the Bucket

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s Split the Bucket draw who was Matthew Cahill, winning a jackpot of €111. The ticket was drawn by Margaret Corridon.

The Juvenile Club would like to thank everyone who supported the draw and look forward to your continued support.

The next draw will be held on Friday 20th August.