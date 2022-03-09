Around the Districts: Camp to Finuge

CAMP

Seachtain Na Gaeilge

Má tá gaeilge agat, labhair í!Camp Community CouncilCamp Community Council are delighted to host The Spike Players with their hillarious play For Better For Worse. Venue Camp Community Hall, Camp Sportsfield. Date Saturday 26th. March. Doors open 7.00pm, show starts 8pm. Tickets E10 available at O Dwyers Mace. Any enquiries please email campccsecretary@gmail.com. Keep an eye out for more info later.

Camp Biodiversity

Camp Biodiversity are planting some apple trees in the church grounds in front of St Mary’s on Saturday, 26th March after the 6.15 pm Mass.This is to promote the care of our natural environment and to enhance our future wellbeing. Everyone welcome. There will be a cup of tea in the old school afterwards.

Cheltenham

The Juntion Bar Cehltenham Tipster competition Tuesday 15th - Friday 18th March. Entries E40.00. Music after the races on Friday by Jason Fallon.

Cairdeas Camp

Wednesday walks meet 10.00 am sportsfield. Thursday indoor bowls 4.45pm sports hall, Thursday pickleball 6.45 pm sports hall. Friday exercises 11.00 am old school. Saturday beginners and improvers pickleball 4 pm sports hall.

GAA/Coiste na n-Óg

Academy return this Sunday 6th March, Camp Community Field. U7s and U9s 10:15 - 11:15 U11s 11:15 onwards. Registration is required and players can still register on the day. Best of luck to all our young players and coaches for the season ahead.

Camp Junior FC

Well done to our huge panel of 15 girls (its 9 a side at U-12’s) who gained a deserved draw after a long trip to Kenmare.

Camp were unlucky in the first half with 3 good goal scoring chances and despite passing the ball around well at times and finishing the stronger,couldnt get that all important elusive goal.Great to see see Keel girl Alison Bartley make her debut and Happy Birthday to Eve O Sullivan who captained the team today!Thanks to Paddy and Cathal for the great pictures and to all girls and parents who supported the girls.

Camp v Kenmare: To use two cliches about halves, this was a game of two halves and at the final whistle, both teams didn’t know if the glass was half full or half empty. Birthday girl Aisleigh was captain on the day and battled hard on her wing. On the day, it was honours even. Camp will be disappointed that they couldn’t get the winner after dominating the second half.

MVP’s on the day were our wing backs Caoimhe O’Callaghan and Lauren Crean.

Thanks to all the parents who made the long journey to Kenmare and good to have our regular manager Tim back on the line. Full Sports reports - sports section Kerryman.

Obituary

Sympathy is extended to Thomas O Donnell, Slieve, Camp and all the family on the death of his sister Dora O Toole nee O Donnell in London before Christmas.May she rest in peace.

The death of Batt, Bartholomew O Shea, Curragraigue, Blennerville and late of Derrymore occurred recently. Sympathy is extended to his wife Margaret, nieces, nephews and all the extended family.

Batt was a regular at Camp Fair down the years with his brother the late Denis (the Farmer), Killelton. He loved catching up with his many friends and neighbours in the area. May he rest In Peace.

News from abroad

Lovely to see a recent clip on social media of Camp woman Martina Quirke who is project manager with ULMA Construction working on the Brooklyn Tower, Brooklyns tallest building in New York City.

Congratulations Martina, great to see our former Youth Club Leader doing so well!Go n-éirí an t-adh leat, Martina, Camp is proud of you!

CASTLEGREGORY

St Patrick’s Day Parade

The St Patrick’s Day Parade will be held in Castlegregory village this year commencing from the National School on Thursday 17th March at 3pm. Any local groups wishing to participate in this year’s parade please inform the Community Office (as soon as possible) so that slots for the parade can be allocated.

Summer Festival

Summer Festival to be held in Castlegregory this July, from Thursday 14th to Sunday 17th. Events and venues to be decided. Anyone wishing to volunteer to help with the events please contact Catherine on 0866099753.

News Items

If any local groups have any news items they would like to be made known, such as match fixtures, results, courses or anything of special interest-could groups inform the office by 12 midday on Monday mornings so that it can be entered into the local community news items in the newspapers.

Discontinued Recycling Service

Unfortunately during renovations, we have to discontinue recycling service. We are looking at an alternative site. The services are provided at both Dillons and Higgins in Tralee. We are sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have it rectified when the clubrooms are finished.

Top Soil Needed

Castlegregory Tidy Towns need quite a lot of top soil for a wild flower meadow at Coolroe. We want to sow the seed around St. Patrick’s day so we need the top soil as soon as possible to prepare the meadow. Please contact the office in Castle 066 7139422 if you think that you could help with the project. This is one of our Tidy Town projects this year and one of the highlights of our submission.

Whist

Results 03/03/2022: Ladies:1st: ; Ann O’Connor 2nd: . Joan Moriarty Interval: . Noreen Walsh/ Maureen Dowling Gents: 1st: ; Pat Moore 2nd: . Mary Farrell Interval: ; Martin Courtney/ Kathleen Hennessy. Booby Prize: Mike Dowling

St. Mary’s Camp

There is no longer a Sunday Mass at 12 noon. -- Mass is a Vigil Mass on every second Saturday @ 6.15pm. (it alternates with St. Brendan’s Cloghane). Please check the weekly parish newsletters to know exact dates for these Masses.

Tidy Towns Update

Funding and grants: This week we received a grant from the Central TidyTowns Operations Team. We thank the Department Of Rural and Community Development, Pobal and SuperValu TidyTowns. This grant will enable us to purchase electric (battery operated) strimmer, a hedgerow trimmer, secateurs and safety vests for TidyTowns volunteers to use. We will also be able to fund a number of critical biodiversity signs and a compost study which a number of members of the community asked for.

Litter and Dog Poo situation: Unfortunately, littering is continuously increasing on our roadsides, in the village of Castlegregory and surrounding areas. We ask that everyone takes their litter home. Stop throwing litter out of cars into hedgerows or ditches. Stop dropping your litter into public bins, on walkways and sidewalks. We also ask all dog owners to please pick up their dog’s poo, dispose of it in the dog poo bins provided or take it home. In case people don’t release: litter picking and clean up of dog poo is almost 100%left to tireless volunteers who have to use their own time to pick up litter and discarded dog poo bags. This means they cannot use that time for other critical activities for the community. We appeal to everyone to be litter conscious and do the right thing to preserve our beautiful Castlegregory. At this time, we would also like to thank all those volunteers who so tirelessly pick up litter and clean up after irresponsible people. We so appreciate your help and support.

Litter Picks: We have two public litter picks scheduled over the next 2 months. Saturday, 12 March, 10:30 am and Saturday, 9 April, 10:30 am. All are welcome. Meet at Castlegregory Playground. Please bring your own gloves, pickers and safety vests if you have them. We will have some gloves, safety vests and pickers on the day available for those who don’t have their own. We will of course provide bags courtesy to Kerry County Council. Both dates are also announced on the TidyTowns Facebook page.

Volunteers: We are still looking for regular TidyTowns volunteers. No contribution is too small. If you wish to help in any way please do get in touch with the office or message the Facebook page.

Notes

Notes need to be in before 11am on Monday. Tel:- 066-7139422 Email:- castleinfocenter@gmail.com

AN CLOCHÁN-BRÉANAINN

Crinniú Cinn Bliana/Annual General Meeting

Beidh an CCB ar siúil Dé Luain an 21/03/2022 ar Zoom. Scairshealbhóirí, déan teagmháil chun clárú roimh an Luain 14ú Márta.

The AGM will take place on Zoom , Monday 21/03/2022. Shareholders, contact the office to register before Monday March 14th to eolas@cflt.ie

Cumann 500 Feabhra/February 2022

1ú:(€500): Aileen Deasy, Presbytery, An Clochán 2ú: (€250): John and Helena Clarke, Teer, Bréanainn 3ú: (€150): Frank Coughlan, Torc, Corcaigh. 4ú: (€75): John and Katherine O’Connor, Rathgar, Dublin 5ú: (€50): Fiona Knott, An Clochán.

Cabhair Meitheal ag teastáil, Group Help Needed

De bharr an drochaimsire bhí orainn é a chuir ar ceal ach anois beidh gach rud ar tarlú Dé Sathairn 26ú Márta 10am. Ag buaileadh i Halla Le Chéile. Téacsáil d’ainm go 087 237 2241 chun tuairim a thabhairt dúinn.

We need your help to distribute posts dropped by helicopter along the new improved route. All happening on Saturday March 26th 10am.

Meeting at Halla Le Chéile. Text your name to 087 237 2241to give us an idea of numbers.

Féile Sléibhteoireachta agus Ceol

16.04.2022 -- 18.04.2022 Ceoilchoirm Liam Ó Maonlaoí agus Cormac Begly, Dé Domhnaigh 17 Aibreann. Ticeidí €20 Limited Tickets 066 713 8137.

Buy in Local Shop or at Halla Le Chéile.

Campa Samhraidh an Leith-Triúigh

18-22/07/2022

Beidh an Campa samhraidh ar siúl ar an dáta thuas.

Irish language Summer activity camp for National School children aged 4-12 years Thuilleadh eolas www.cflt.ie

DUAGH

GAA result

By defeating Knocknagoshel on Sunday last in the North Kerry league the Duagh senior team has now qualified for the semi-final of this competition.

Lotto

No winner of the Duagh GAA jackpot of €6800 on 31/02/22. Extra prizes on March 13th. Two chances to win a concert ticket for the Jimmy Buckley concert on March 18th may be won by purchasing a lotto ticket.

Numbers drawn 6,13,30,32 last week. €50 Marie O’Connor, Duagh; €30 Joanne Buckley online €20 O’Connell family, Lyre; €20 Tom McCarthy, Lisroe; €20 Tony Collins, Lacca. Sellers prize Steve Watson Match 3 draw entrant John McCarthy Knockavallig Next week’s jackpot €6900 with draw in O Briens Bar Monday night.

Remember you can also play online at www.klubfunder.com

St Patrick’s Day parade

Duagh Development Association are working hard to bring some life and excitement back to Duagh village.

Our annual St Patrick’s Day parade is on Thursday 17th March at 12.30pm. All local businesses, organisations and anyone with vintage cars or tractors etc are welcome to partake in our parade. Supporters are welcome to come along and support our parade and it would be wonderful if supporters dressed up in green to brighten up our village after a long period of restrictions.

Musicians and Irish dancers would also be very welcome to join in the festivities. A donation from the proceeds of the parade will be given to Duagh National School ASD classroom. Any enquires please contact Sandra on 087 6718377

Concert

After two years absence due to Covid the concert is back in Duagh Sports Complex on 18th March 2022. It’s been a long time but join them for a great night of good music and good company with Jimmy Buckley & his band. Tickets are €25 and are available from all the usual local outlets and shops. Please contact Geraldine for more information on 0872684540

FINUGE

Postal costs

The price of posting a letter was increased recently. It is now €1.25 to post within the country and €2.20 for an airmail stamp. Any stamps that anybody has with the letter N are still valid within the country and any stamps with the letter W may still be used for airmail letters.

Census 2022

The national census which was deferred last year due to Covid concerns will now take place next month on the 3rd of April and census forms will be delivered by census enumerators over the coming weeks.

All the information provided on these forms is confidential and may not be accessed by the public for a century.

Daffodil Day

The Listowel daffodil day to raise funds in the fight against cancer will be online this year.The site may be accessed at www.daffodildaycollection.cancer.ie/fundraising/dd22-listowel.