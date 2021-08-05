Around the Districts: Brosna to Finuge

Awaiting the arrival of Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, at the Blennerville Windmill on Wednesday, on left John Griffin, County Tourism Officer, Kerry County Council, Marie Fitzgibbon, Hon. Secretary, St. Pat's GAA Club, Blennerville, Cllr. Jimmy Moloney, Mayor of Kerry, Rodhan Culloo who presented the Minister with a bouquet of flowers and Michelle Culloo, Tonevane. Photo; John Cleary.

BROSNA

ABBEYFEALE

A big thank you to our Limerick neighbours who dug deep at the weekend and bought lots of Brosna GAA Car Raffle tickets. Much appreciated.

GAA NEWS

County League Round 5 saw an injury riddled Brosna travel to Laune Rangers on Sunday. An exciting game of fast-paced plays unfolded in front of enthusiastic fans for both sides. Brosna showed real determination and belief in the face of a home side that has traversed the League unbeaten. The slew of wides for Brosna in the first half influenced the final outcome significantly.

Laune Rangers came out on top at the final whistle but not before Adam Barry, with a 5 point tally, Conor Lane with a great goal and Shane Fitzmaurice defending brilliantly, left their mark of excellence on the game. Fulltime Brosna 1 10. Laune Rangers 1 12.

NEVER TOO YOUNG

I was delighted to see so many bonny baby supporters at the Laune Rangers game.

Adam O’Sullivan and Caoimhe O’Sullivan seemed completely absorbed by the action on the pitch. Disappointingly they turned up in the opposition’s colours but we’ll overlook that rookie error.

CAMP

IFA AGM

The AGM of Camp Irish Farmers Association will be held at Thomas Griffins Farm, Beheenagh, Camp on this Thursday 5th August at 8.00 p.m. Guest Speaker Thomas Culloty Kerry IFA Co. Secretary.

The Meeting will be held outdoors in the farmyard in accordance with HSE Covid-19 guidelines.

THE DINGLE WAY

Great news!! The Dingle Way walk has been named one of the most beautiful walking trails in the world.Research carried out by fashion and outdoor gear specialist Zalando found that it was one of the world’s most photographed hiking routes after they analysed nearly five million Instagram hashtags from the world’s most famous trails.

CASTLE PATTERN

Castle Pattern falls on Sunday 15th August. Castle Pattern is a tradition of celebration in the village dating back centuries. West Kerry people Came from near and far to the village every year to meetup with old friends and neighbours. Mutton pies is always top of the menu on the day and music and craic in the pubs ! A dance on the Pattern night in Courtneys hall at the end of the village always ended a perfect Castle Pattern Day ! Long may these old traditions continue.

Covid-19 HSE guidelines are strictly adhered in all businesses in West Kerry at this time.Congratulations and well done to the Coistí Mion Fhéile Lios Póil and Féile Lughnasa Cloghane/Brandon who have successfully marked their festivals online and in their villages whilst adhering to HSE safety regulations, over the past weeks.

ANNASCAUL/CASTLEGREGORY GIRLS BIG WIN

Girls County League Division 2: Annascaul/ Castlegregory 5-7 Glenflesk 3-5 Annascaul / Castlegregory thundered into the game when Caoimhe Skinner fed Sharon who powered through to raise the green flag. Caoimhe chipped in with a point as Glenflesk used their pace and were in for a certain goal only for the lion hearted Orla to intervene with a great tackle. A/C were finding it tough against a pacy Glenflesk and a great turn over by Leah Courtney, joint captain, saw her work it up to her co captain Sharon for a point.

This inspired the home team and a clever move saw Niamh release Alanna who raced through and found Sharon for her second goal. A/C’s purple patch continued after the water break with Molly fetching out of the clouds, quickly onto Aoibhinn who pin pointed Sharon who slipped it to Lia Sheehy to finish well to the back of the net. Glenflesk responded with 3 points but found it tough to breakdown A/C’s defence with Caoimhe Curran, Tara and Beatrice dogged at the back. Caoimhe Skinner kicked two great points as Lily and Lia Sheehy worked hard to set up scores. Saoirse netted twice, the second being the pick of the goals as the twins Niamh and Aoibhinn interlinked well to set Saoirse up for a great score. H/T: A/C 5-3 Glenflesk 0-3. The second half saw Glenflesk throw the kitchen sink at the home girls and were rewarded with 2 goals as they piled on the pressure.

Two great saves by Beatrice and stout defending by Liwia, Jenna and Molly kept them at bay. Fresh legs upfront saw Andrea, Maria, Rachel and Amy set up Caoimhe for 3 more points as midfielders Alanna and Leah ran themselves into the ground. A defiant Glenflesk battled away and finished strongly to score 1-2 and leave the final score: A/C 5-7 Glenflesk 3-5.

Panel: Beatrice Dowling, Tara Laide, Orla Curran, Caoimhe Curran, Niamh O Callaghan, Molly McCarthy, Liwia Polanczick, Alanna Griffin, Leah Courtney, Lia Sheehy, Caoimhe Skinner, Aoibhinn O Callaghan, Lily Falvey, Sharon Enright, Saoirse Brosnan, Andrea Fitzgerald, Maria Keane, Rachel Heassman and Amy Kennedy.Thanks to Glenflesk for a sporting and fair game and to ref Gordon Kerins who left the game flow.Above Report courtesy Annascaul GAA and Coiste na n-Og, Facebook page.

MOVIE STAR

It seems a local Campman had just the right type of Motor bike for a film shoot recently in Kerry.The movie starring Academy Award winner, Olivia Colman and written by Tralee native, Ailbhe Keoghan, and directed by Emmy-award winning director, Emer Reynolds, has already started filming and there are hundreds of Kerry people working as extras taking in the shoot. We’ll all be looking forward to seeing this exciting movie on the big screen sometime soon. You’ll have to wait for the movie to see all the action !ART DISPLAYLocal artist, Hannah Herlihy, Kilteenbane, Camp has some lovely pieces on display in Ashes Pub in the village. Hannahs most recent painting of 2 cows from a photograph taken by Grainne O Dwyer is really grabbing the attention of visitors to the pub. Congratulations Hannah!

RADIO KERRY

On the Saturday Supplement last weekend, local poet Bríd Ní Mhórain took Frank Lewis on an amazing journey through the historic northern part of the Dingle Peninsula. Beginning at the Childrens Cillín at Annagh graveyard, West of Blennerville and onto Gleann na nGealt and Castlegregory and The Maharees finishing at Cloghane and Brandon, its a really fascinating programme and story of the past. Joined along the way by many local historians, story tellers and archaeologists, among them, Martha Farrell, Fionnuala Fitzgerald, Martin Lynch, Michael O Coileain, Michael O Ruairc, Liam Sayers and Sheila Sayers and Brigid O Connor. Congratulations Frank and Bríd, scéál agus clár iontach !Tune into the podcast in the next days on Radio Kerry.

CLOCHÁN- BRÉANAINN

Féile Lughnasa (22-26/07/2021)

Míle buíochas dóibh siúd go léir a thóg páirt agus a chabhraigh linn le linn Féile Lughnasa, bhí ana spórt againn. Tá na torthaí againn. Thuilleadh eolas www.cflt.ie Many thanks to all those who took part and helped us during Féile Lughnasa , we had a great time. We have the results. More information www.cflt.ie

Dinnéir Pobal gach Dé Máirt /

Tuesdays dinners in the Halla Ag tosú arís ar an 3/08/2021. Ní mór duit áirithint a dhéanamh roimh ré. Starting again on 3/08/2021 but booking is essential.

Cumann 500 Buaiteoirí Iúil/July 2021

1ú: (€500): Eileen and Kevin O’Neill, An Clochán 2ú: (€250): James and Deborah O’Sullivan, Baile Uí Dhuinn, Bréanainn. 3ú: (€150): Bríde NicGearalt, An Clochán. 4ú: (€75): Eoghan Ó Laighin, An Clochán. 5ú. (€50): Theresa Moriarty, An Clochán

Teachtaireacht ó Thobar Dhuibhne

1. Suirbhé Thobar Dhuibhne - Tá seachtain fós ann chun suirbhé ar Phlean Teanga Chiarraí Thiar a líonadh isteach agus tá ~150 freagra againn. Ba bhreá linn 200 a bheith againn -- bheinn buíoch díbh ach seo a chur ar aghaidh go dtí lucht bhur n-aithne i gCorca Dhuibhne. Tá duaiseanna suas go €200 le buachaint as an suirbhé a líonadh isteach chomh maith. An suirbhé as Gaelainn: Suirbhé Thobar Dhuibhne! Survey (surveymonkey.com) The survey in English: Tobar Dhuibhne Survey! (surveymonkey.com)

2. GaelChara 2021 - Táimid sa tóir ar dhaoine chun páirt a ghlacadh i nGaelChara aríst i mbliana! Cainteoirí dúchais / líofa, agus daoine gur mhaith leo feabhas a chur ar a gcuid Gaelainne labhartha ag teastáilt. Cuirfear péirí lena chéile agus caithfidh siad am lena chéile agus caithimh aimsire á ndeineamh acu.

Eolas: https://tobardhuibhne.ie/sceim-gaelchara-2021/

Clárúchán: https://forms.gle/3BSxQKCRChBTAN4cA (nó focal a chur chugainn, is féidir linne daoine a chlárú)

Bus LocalLink R49

Brandon Point - Cloghane - Castlegregory - Camp - Derrymore - Tralee. Gach Luain agus Ceadaoin/ Every Monday and Wednesday Thuilleadh eolas https://www.locallinkkerry.ie/Brandon/

Seirbhís Béile Baile / Meals on Wheels

Táimid ag obair go crua chun an tseirbhís Béilí Baile a cuir ar fáil.. Má tá aon cheist agat glaoigh ar 066 7138137.. We are working hard to maintain the Meals on Wheels service. If you have any questions please call 066 7138137to book your meal. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

Scéime Sóisialta Tuaithe

Spás ar fáil ar scéim fostaíochta na Scéime Sóisialta Tuaithe. Téigh i dteagmháil le Séamus ar 087 2982284 le do thoil. Space available on the Rural Social Scheme employment scheme. Please contact Séamus on 087 298 2284

Spás Oifige le ligean ar cíos

Office space to let Thuilleadh eolas www.cflt.ie/office-hot-desks-to-let/ nó glaoch a chuir orainn ar 066 7138137

DUAGH

LOTTO

No winner of the Duagh GAA jackpot of €3700 on26/07/21. Numbers drawn 7,13,21,27 €50 Susan and Matt Galvin Duagh €30 Mag Ahern Lyre; €20 Emma Batten (online); €20 Patsy Meehan Kilmorna; €20 Mike Buckley Ballygarrett.

Sellers prize Edward Stack. Match 3 draw entrant Bryan Minogue Co Clare.

Next week’s jackpot €3800 with draw Tuesday August 3rd.

MARRIAGE

Congratulations to David Stack and Helen Murphy who were married recently in Duagh.

GAA

No luck for the seniors at the weekend as the team was well beaten by Milltown Castlemaine in the county league.

FINUGE

KERRY GAA RAFFLE

The Kerry GAA ticket sales with a prize of a new house in Killarney continue and cost just €100 each.The full details and terms and conditions of this offer can be found online at www.kerrygaa.ie/winahouseinkerry.

FUTURE FLOODING IN NORTH KERRY

The map released last week which shows the local areas such as Ballyhorgan and Ennismore that may be subject to periodic flooding by 2050 is something that will be a cause of unease to a great many people as well as central government. All the information about these possible future floodings can be found at www.climatecentral.org

VACCINATION SUCCESS

The vaccination against the Covid virus nationally is going well with extremely low death rates even though infection rates are relatively high.It is still very important to exercise caution whether working,shopping or socialising to keep the infection rates as low as possible.