Around the Districts: Ballymacelligott to Camp

Big Kids and Little Kids photographed enjoying the Austin Stacks Summer Camp which was held in Connolly Park last week.

BALLYMACELIGOTT

Kerry V Tyrone

We wish Peter Keane and his squad every success when Kerry play Tyrone in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final on Sunday August 15th at 3:30pm in Croke Park.

We wish to say a big Miíe Buíochas to our Secretary Fionnán Fitzgerald who at short notice had to deal with ticket orders from members for the game. It was not an easy few day as the senior Div 2 game was all ticket as well! He dealt with it all with his usual efficiency.

Senior Team

Junior Premier Championship: The Draw for the 2021 Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships took place on (Thurs 5 Aug). In round 1 Ballymac were drawn against Listry. The date and venue to be confirmed.

Division 2 Final

Our senior senior team played St Mary’s in the Div 2 Final last Saturday evening in Killorglin.

St Mary’s were in the lead from the 6th minute and the Half Time St Marys : 1-5(8) Ballymacelligott: 0-3(3). Our lads fought back in the first quarter of the second half however in the last quarter St Mary’s upped the game and went on to win. The full-time score was St Mary’s 2-16 to Ballymac 1-05. Tough luck on our team who did us so proud all year. Congratulations to St Mary’s Division 2 Champions 2021.

GAA Camp starts on Tuesday

We thank all the parents who registered their children for our first ever Club Summer Camp. We hope all the children enjoy it!

We ask all parents to ensure that your child/children bring the following items to the camp - all items should have his/her name on them : Lunch and Drinks; Mouthguard; Suitable clothing for games and the weather; Towel and Hat ; Sunscreen

We emailed a Covid questionnaire individually to everyone attending the camp. We ask you to return the Covid Questionnaire fully completed and signed to us on entry to the Camp on Tuesday morning.

All children need to be checked in to the Camp on Tuesday morning by a parent/guardian.

For the first time ever and after many successful years of our Academy Programme Ballymacelligott GAA is delighted to be running our very own Summer Camp.

We are inviting all of our budding players and future stars from all corners of our community to join us for three days of Football, Fun, Games, Laughter, and friendship.

During the camp, the participants will develop their football skills with a little help from our coaches. So if you have a child between the ages of six to fourteen follow the link on our web site to register them.

Any queries or problems contact Decan O’Connell (087 0964331) or Ger Collins (087) 6430693

Ballymac GAA Fun Camp Dates 10th, 11th, and 12th August. Times 9.30 am to 1.30pm

For children born from age 6 to 14 DOB 2008, 2009, 2010, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015

Places are limited to the first 140 that apply.

Academy

Our Sunday morning Academy was very well attended this week by our very eager young players. This week we worked on target practice using the goals, gaining possession of the ball, hand passing, agility and following detailed instructions. The children are coming along so much week on week, we’re all so proud of them

U15 Boys

We wish our Gold team every success on Wednesday next the 11/08/21 when they play Annascaul/Lispole at home at 7pm

The Blue team have a Bye this week .

UNDER-13

Our Blue team had a great win on Sunday(8/8/21) over old foes Listowel Emmets reversing the result from Phase One.

The boys dug deep right from the very start with Captain Sean Martin leading by example with some lovely scores in the first quarter.

At half time we were two points up, playing some lovely football.

The boys dug deep and believed in themselves and every one of them stood up and played their hearts out. In the final quarter Listowel upped the pressure but Ballymac could sense victory and kept putting in the tackles and managed to hit the back of the net a few times. Final score Ballymac 5-11 Listowel 3-07.

The lads showed great character and determination on Sunday tonight to secure a deserved win.

The Gold team faced a strong Miltown/Castlemaine side and despite their best efforts lost out on a 2-11 to 0-5 scoreline.

‘Last Man Standing’

Ballymac Ladies Club is once again organising a ‘Last Man Standing’, competition.

The teams are from the Premier League and the first games are those being played on the weekend of the 21st August 2021 and the entry fee is once again €10.00. Anyone can buy a single ticket or more in one transaction, The rules are the same as previous competition, you can only pick one team once. Prize money is the same €400. We’re asking all sections and members of our club to get involved in this fundraiser. Any questions, please text Sean on 086-3853988

What do I have to do? You need to pay your once off €10.00 fee by logging in to our web site ballymacgaa.com or (the Clubforce app) from today and follow the link to pay the €10.00. Be sure and include your mobile number in the information. You will automatically be emailed a receipt to confirm your payment. Once you have paid, we will send you a text message asking you for your teams. We will do this each week. You reply to the text message by the given date. The first week’s teams must be in by Thanks again for your continuous support.

Play Ball Jackpot

Results from 2nd August 2021 Jackpot was €10,200 and the draw was made by Tom Leen our Club President and Maureen O’Shea PRO with Tony Silles on camera. The draw was live on Facebook. The numbers drawn were 19, 5, 14, and 28. There was no winner of the jackpot. The lucky dip winners were: €30.00 Brian Mulvihill, €20.00 Adam Sheehy and 3 winners of 3 for a €5 quick pick for next week’s draw were: Marie McCarthy, Daniel O’Shea and Desmond Savage. We thank you all for your support and next week’s Jackpot is €10,300.00 .

Tickets for the €10,300.00 Jackpot next Monday night by clicking on our website or from any of our sellers who are now selling from the clubforce mobile phone app. Our nominated seller this week is Jer Lynch and if you wish to contact Paula Silles, she will be delighted to assist you.

No Touch Lotto Sales Ballymac GAA is now selling our lotto tickets Via Mobile. All you need to do is give us your numbers, mobile number, and payment. We enter in via mobile phone and you get a receipt to your mobile. It’s totally transparent and accountable. Once again, we thank you sincerely for your continued support.

BROSNA

GAA ROUND UP

Silverware arrived to Brosna in the form of the trophy for the NK Junior League Div 4 Final.

A lifeguard would have been a better accessory in Moyvane last Friday than a referee as monsoon conditions prevailed for the entire game. The fortunes of Brosna and their opponents, Ballylongford, flowed in and out like a tide throughout the game. Brosna got off to a strong start but then lost momentum with Ballylongford drilling a barrage of goals into the net. A steadying chat at halftime and the introduction of a few subs gave Brosna the edge they needed in the second half to claw back a lead. The final kick of the game delivered the one point that Brosna needed to bring home the trophy. Popular elder statesman’s Tadhg Leahy accepted the cup on behalf of his team from Chairman of NK Board, Johnny Stack.

Special mention to the wives, partners and mothers of the players who will have their work cut out for them getting those football boots dry.

U12 LGFA

The BrosnaKnock girls showed great grit and determination to secure a one point win over Dingle on Sunday. Their recent promotion from Div 5 to Div 3 has meant that the standard of their opposition is much higher. The fearless team has shown great inner strength and resources to rise to the occasion. Well done.

RAIN RAIN GO TO SPAIN

This must be the wettest August in living memory. So disappointing for everyone trying to wring the best out of home grown holidays. Perhaps we need to just push on and make the best of it. I recall an old advertising poster for Nike sportswear that said “There’s no such thing as wrong weather, only wrong clothing”. Pull on those rain jackets, wellies and hats and get out and about. The summer might not look like summer right now but there’s nothing to stop us making the very best of it.

CAMP

IFA AGM

Tommy Culloty, Secretary Kerry IFA addressed the Annual General Meeting of Camp IFA held at the Farm of Tom Griffin, Beheenagh, Camp. Updates on proposed new schemes and developments on CAP informed a lively discussion from the floor. Hill Walking Tourism has become a big industry and earner in the Peninsula.

Relative to that a motion was put forward to Govt. for Payments to Landowners in line with payments agreed for Landowners on The South Kerry Greenway and Carrantouhill Mountain. Campaign for Government Insurance indemnity for landowners to be made absolute in the next weeks. Govt. announcement on this shortly. Current TAMS payments for farm equipment was declared to be inadequate.

A motion ‘No dogs ‘ on hills in compliance with animal welfare and safety was agreed unanimously at the meeting.The development of a Wool Project is being researched and supported by NEWKD.

The price and demand for wool is at an all time low this year. Tom Griffin Chairman thanked Tommy Culloty IFA and all those who attended the meeting. Sheila Griffin and Catherine, Anna, Conor and David were thanked for the big spread of lovely sandwiches, cakes and pastries enjoyed by all on the night and Tom was acknowledged and thanked for hosting the meeting.

The following officers were elected for the coming year. Chairman Tom Griffin, Secretary John Murphy, Registrar Brigid O Connor, Fourth Delegate Jimmy O Dwyer, Environment Pat Scanlon, Dairy Jack Crean, David Crean, Paschal Rohan and Stephen Martin, Farm Family David Crean.Livestock Jack Crean, Gerard McCarthyRural Dev. Brigid O Connor, Hill Committee John Murphy and Milo O Brien, Sheep Johnny Kennedy, Gerard McCarthy and John Murphy.

HSE Covid-19 guidelines were adhered to and observed.

OBITUARY

The death has occurred of Hanna Mai Ennis (nee O Connor), Yonkers, New York and Skirlough, Camp. A mass of christian burial was held on Friday, July 30th at St. Anthony’s Church, Yonkers, New York, followed by burial at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Stevens Ave, Hawthorne, New York.

Mai will always be remembered with great fondness in Camp where she grew up, the second eldest daughter of Francis and Mary Catherine (nee O Donnell), Skirlough, Camp. She visited home regularly down through the years and always called to see all of her neighbours.A niece of the legendary John Kerry O Donnell of Gaelic Park New York, Mai went over to work in her Uncles business at a young age and settled happily in New York.

Mai was an ardent supporter of Kerry football, indeed it was a family tradition going back generations, her Uncle Tim O Donnell won 3 All Ireland medals with Kerry and both John Kerry and Tim were on the famous Camp football team, winners of the West Kerry league in 1928. Mai’s love and appreciation of Kerry Football and all sports stayed with her all of her life. Mai was predeceased by her husband. Sympathy is extended to her daughters Dorreen and Frances, son James, grandchildren, sister Eliza, nieces and nephews and all the extended family, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.