Around the Districts: Ballyheigue to Brosna

BALLYHEIGUE

Ballyheigue GAA Lotto

Ballyheigue GAA lotto draw was held at the GAA Clubroom last Tuesday the 1st March. The winning numbers were 6, 11, 25 and 29. There was no winner of the jackpot. The winning tickets for the €25 prize drawn were John Paul O’Halloran and Marie Tagney . The third ticket out was for Peggy and Kevin Geary and will be entered into the special Summer bonus draw. The jackpot will be € 3,900 next week. Ballyheigue GAA lotto is now available online on play.clubforce.com. The online system will give the subscriber a number of play options. Thank you for your support.

Split the bucket

The next draw for split the bucket will be held Tuesday evening 22nd March at the Ballyheigue GAA Clubrooms. Envelopes are available in shops Bars and hairdressers. All funds from Split the bucket go directly to the Juvenile section of the Club. The Club appreciates your support.

Boxing

Well done to Cody Goggin and his coaches at the Ballyduff boxing club including his father Tony, brother Jordan and Frankie O’Brien, on qualifying for the Munster juvenile boxing final last Sunday. Best of luck in the final.

Clanmaurice Camogie

Hard luck to the girls at Clanmaurice Camogie who were defeated by the narrow margin of a single point in the All Ireland Junior final. They have had a great run getting to the final. I have no doubt they will be back again. They have and will continue to be great ambassadors for Kerry Camogie.

Church News

The Diocesan Collection for Emigrant Services will be taken up at all Masses next weekend 12th/13th March. A basket will be available on the table beside the Offertory container at both doors for your donation. Thank you for your support.

St Brendans AC

St Brendan’s AC had 7 relay teams in action in the Munster juvenile relays in Nenagh on Saturday last. It was an invaluable day of experience for the athletes, most of whom had not competed in relays before. Rian Kenny O’Sullivan had a good performance in the U18 1500m with a new pb on the same day. Meanwhile in London also on Saturday, David Kissane got the gold medal in the British Masters indoor championships in the O65 3K walk, also with a new pb.

Juvenile training: U8-U11 Preparation for the Sportshall Games (3rd April) continues this week in Ballyheigue for U8s and U9s from 6-7pm and 7-8pm for U10s and U11s. We will also travel to Castleisland on this Friday with the bus leaving the Medical Centre at 5.45pm and returning for 8.45pm. A fee will be charged. The U9-U11s can compete in the Munster competitions Nenagh on 26th March so we will be picking events and relay teams over the coming weeks.

U12+ training will take place in ARC on Monday 8-9pm and Wednesday 7-8pm in Banna.

Senior training: This Saturday, March 12th, is the St. Brendan’s parkrun takeover so hopefully everyone who can will either run or volunteer for the event. This is the date the couch to 5k have been working towards so it promises to be a great occasion.

This week training reverts to Mondays in Ardfert and Wednesdays in Tralee. The Couch to 5k group will meet at ARC at 7.30on Monday while the rest of the seniors/masters will have a speed/strength and conditioning session starting in ARC at 8pm. On Wednesday both groups will meet at MTU at pm. The county 5K road race is now scheduled for the 27th March in Castleisland and we hope to have a great turnout for this event too so mark it in your diary!

Info re club on 087 7985557 and email stbrendansa.c.kerry@gmail.com

BALLYLONGFORD

Church arrangements

Mass arrangements for the coming Weekend: at St Michael the Archangel Church in Ballylongford are as follows:

This Friday morning 11th March Mass at 10am Anniversary Mass for the late Paddy & Betts Fitzmaurice, R.I.P. Well Street. Saturday evening Vigil mass 12th March in Ballylongford is at 7pm and will be offered for the late Maureen Kavanagh, Ahanagran and Fr. Stevie Kennelly, Lislaughtin, Anniversary Mass Rest in Peace. Sunday morning mass is at 10.30am and will be offered for the late Liam O Sullivan, Lislaughtin, first Anniversary Mass Rest in Peace. Masses in St Mary’s Asdee are as follows: Thursday 10th March at 10am. will be offered for Sean Fitzgerald & Kitty & Willie Shine, Moyvane. Sunday 13th March mass will be offered at the usual time of 9.30am.

Mass Streaming: If you wish to watch Masses on the Internet, Masses will be live streamed from St Mary’s Church in Tarbert and can now be viewed on line just go to the Church website, which is stmarystarbert.com. Vigil mass on Saturday evenings is at 6pm and Sunday at 11.30am. In addition, masses are streamed live from St John’s Church Ballybunion by going to St John’s church Ballybunion Facebook page. Mass times are Saturday Evening at 7pm and on Sunday at 11.30am you can watch any of these masses on your phone, tablet, computer or smart T.V.

Parish Envelopes for 2022: This year, owing to Covid Regulations, it will not be possible to deliver the parish envelopes to every household. The boxes can be collected from the back of each of the churches where they are arranged by townlands. Please note that as there is a new supplier of the envelopes, the numbers will be different to other years. If you cannot find your box, please leave your name and townland in the sacristy or the parish office. The boxes for Clounamon and Tullahinell are in St. Mary’s, Asdee.

Bereavements

The passing of Liam Carr R.I.P. of Kilgarvin, Ballylongford came as a huge shock and created a huge sadness in the Community and beyond on Tuesday last March 1st. Liam was a very quiet, sincere and highly intelligent man whose love of life was his family and everything to do with outdoor life. He had a great love of fouling, hunting and shooting and could be very accurate with a gun hen need be. His leisure time would see him visit many communities around North Kerry and beyond as himself and his close neighbour and friend the late Padraig Madden R.I.P. would travel many routes together. To his wife Breda, son James, daughter Maria, sister Delia Smith (Dublin) the Wallace Family of Ballycullahane Wexford his neighbours and wide circle of friends we extend our deepest sympathies. Liam’s body lay in repose at Lynch’s Funeral home on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass took place on Friday March 4th with burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey. Sympathy is also extended to Patrick Walsh and family of Rusheen on the sad passing of his sister Margaret O’Connor of Knockbrack Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick who passed unexpectedly at her home on Sunday February 20th last. To her loving husband Pat, sons Micheál and Diarmuid, daughters Natasha and Caraíosa, sons-in-law Humphrey and Seamus, daughters-in-law Nora and Karen, grandchildren Ciara, Daniel, Aaron, Susan, Gerry and Darren, sister Marie, brother-in-law Joseph, sisters-in-law Ita and Mary, nephews, niece, all her other relatives, neighbours and many friends we extend our deepest sympathies. Marie’s body lay in repose at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, on Wednesday arriving for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. May they Rest In Peace.

Calling all Ladies

Self Defence Classes, will commence in the Parish Hall, Ballylongford on Monday morning March 14th and will continue each Monday morning for Five (5) Weeks starting at 10.30 and finishing at 11.30. For Further Details and to book a place Contact Michael on 087 9245637

Enterprise Assoc AGM

The AGM of Ballylongford Enterprise Association Limited will take place in the Parish Hall, Ballylongford on Tuesday April 5th at 8pm. Everyone is welcome. Anyone interested in becoming a member of the committee please forward your name, signed and seconded, to the secretary, Elaine Stack, 17 Rusheen, Ballylongford, before Thursday 31st of March.

Treasure Hunt

Noel Lynch will be the trivia master as there will be a Treasure (street) hunt by foot through the streets of the village on Sunday the 20th of March meeting at the parish Hall at 2 pm. 10 euro per team. Can you solve the clues around the streets and win. All proceeds go to the Enterprise Association towards making our community a better place.

Local History

In keeping us all well informed, our local young historian Tom Kennedy reminds us that Lislaughtin Friary is a special place for all of us. Saint Lachtain is the Saint associated with the friary as he spread Christianity to the area. The friary was founded by John O’Connor of the Kerry O’Connor clan in 1470 on a sire associated with the Saint and named in his honour. In 1477, Pope Sixtus IV licensed it as a religious house and the friary was completed and its church consecrated in 1478. The Friary was attacked in 1580 by the troops of Queen Elizabeth I under the command of William Pelhams and the three elderly friars who could not flee were slaughtered at the altar. The Franciscans returned back to Lislaughtin in 1629 and remained here until Cromwellian troops caused destruction in 1652. However, the friars provided pastoral care in the area up until 1860. Saint Lachtain is the patron Saint of Ballylongford (and Aghavallin parish). Locals celebrate the feast day of Saint Lachtain every year on the 19th of March. He died on the 19th of March 622 AD. Therefore, this year is rather significant 1400 years after his death. The friary is often called an abbey by locals, which is incorrect. It is often in the shadow of Saint Patrick’s day nationally as it is only 2 days after it. This year presented a unique chance for a great celebration of our patron Saint of Ballylongford as the 19th falls on a Saturday and it is effectively a four-day weekend due to the public holidays on Thursday and Friday due to Saint Patrick’s day. To celebrate the occasion there will be a procession by locals, all are welcome (As Lislaughtin is famous for the processional cross now in the national museum in Dublin) on Saturday the 19th from outside the church gates in Ballylongford village and we will Cross the bridge on our way to the Lislaughtin friary (2km). It is important to start on the Church side of the bridge to incorporate our fellow Aghavallin parishioners from Asdee. The procession will pass the grotto on the way. All are welcome to join. We should be arriving at the friary for approximately 2:30 p.m. A Franciscan friar will be at Lislaughtin Friary at where he will speak and say prayers. Padraig O’Conchuir (author of many history books) will give a tour/speech about the history of the friary after the rosary and prayers. Refreshments circa 4 o’clock at the parish hall.

Lenamore Rovers

On the field of play our A team made the trip to Killorglin for a top of the table decider in ideal conditions at the ISK facilities. Lenamore started well, however Killorglin scored from their first corner 13 minutes in and scored again four minutes later from a corner. A very disappointing start but Lenamore came into the game and Donal Leahy won a deserving penalty. Jacob Lucey stepped up but the Killorglin keeper made a fantastic save. Lucey followed this by scoring an excellent free kick to show great character. The equaliser came from Jack Mullvihill who cut in from the right and finished neatly to the corner. Lenamore continued to create great chances, Donal Leahy and Josh Boyd were unlucky not to see their efforts go goalbound. Half time Score 2-2. The second half was a tight affair however unfortunately Killorglin were awarded a penalty, which they converted to make it 3-2. The Team was as follows: Shane o Sullivan, Liam McCarthy, Sean Hanrahan, Josh Boyd, Ciaran O’Connor, Jack Mulvihill, Eamon Leahy, Conor Hogan, Michael Holly, Jacob Lucey, Donal Leahy. Subs: Wayne Hayes, Brandon O’ Driscoll, Liam Mulvihill, Tony Fennell. The boys deserved at least a point from the game but it was not to be.

Bardic Festival

Do not forget that the Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival is back on track after an absence of two years. The 2022 event will take place from Thursday, March 24th to Sunday, March 27th. The Literary Competitions are now open to entries. Please check the website for details, https://ballydbardfest.com or email enquiries to ballydbardfest@gmail.com or contact John on 087 625 7705

BROSNA

Sadness in the parish

There’s been a lot of tragedy and sadness around our Parish this past week.

First, we remember Mr Paddy Corridan whose vital life was ended in the most tragic of circumstances. We think of his daughter, Mairead and her family at this time. The death of a loved one is never easy to navigate and especially when it’s so sudden and unexpected. I used to meet Paddy at a lot of the GAA games. He was a distinctive figure with his fine head of hair. Football was a passion for him. And more than that was his pride and love whenever he spoke of Mairead and his adored granddaughter, Brid. His life was full and well lived. It’s all we can ever really ask for.

Mrs Ita Lane, one of our oldest citizens, passed away this week a few days shy of her birthday on 9th. A most popular and respected lady, who lived life with determination and curiosity. She embarked on day’s out, trips abroad, and any and all adventures with such a positive mindset. A beloved member of the Castleisland Daycare Centre and our local group who met at the Hall twice a month. She was a wonderful mother and took such interest in all of her grandchildren too. Ita was for me a shining example of the power of women who shape their own lives and live on their own terms. She was a powerful person in the best sense of the word. You will be celebrating your birthday in heaven, Ita, with stars to light your candles. Happy Birthday.

And not forgetting Susie Mooney, daughter of Mary and Gus. Gone too soon, this lovely young woman is remembered fondly by her family, neighbours and friends around Brosna.

Our deepest sympathies to her parents and extended family. Susie, may you rest in peace.

GAA round up

Brosna closed out its NKL campaign in a disappointing performance against Beale on Saturday. Slow to get on the scoreboard, Beale were 10 points clear before Brosna seemed to settle into the game. Over the course of the game, Brosna came within 3 points of Beale, keeping them scoreless for a long stretch of time. At one point it looked like they could do something. Sadly, the goals secured by Beale late in the second half snuffed out any such hopes. Both teams had 11 scores apiece but of these Beale had 4 goals. The saying, goals win matches was never as true. FT Brosna 1-8. Beale 4-7.