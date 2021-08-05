Around the Districts: Ballyheigue to Ballymacelligott

Presenting a cheque for €11,446.89 to the Kerry Hospice Foundation were members of the Killarney Young Farmers Group who held a socially distance fundraiser last December at the Riocht track, Castleisland, from money raised by pushing a Milk Trolely in relay around the track for 24 hours, front from left Niamh McCarthy, Kerry Hospice chairman Jack Shanahan, Secretary Kerry Hospice Foundation Mary Shanahan, Evelyn Doody KHF, James Mangan, John McCarthy and Tracey Foley. Back from left Sean Joy, Seamus Foley, Eoin McCarthy, Paudie O'Brien, Colm Counihan, Dan Daly, Shane Carroll, and Paddy Sheehy. Missing from photo John Fleming and Niall Browne. Photo; John Cleary.

BALLYHEIGUE

GAA LOTTO

Ballyheigue GAA lotto draw was held at the GAA Clubroom Tuesday evening. The winning numbers were 3, 10, 24 and 29. There was no winner of the jackpot. The winning tickets for the €25 prize drawn were Susan Lacey Marian Park and Thomas Flahive Castleshannon. The third ticket out was for Mike Quille Harty’s Terrace and will be entered into the special Christmas draw. The jackpot will be €2,350 next week. Anyone wishing to take part in the Lotto draw can obtain envelopes from any Club Officer. Thank you for your support.

Split the Bucket

The next draw will be in August. Entry envelopes are available in all Shops and Hair Salons. All funds collected are spent exclusively on juvenile teams. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.

Ballyheigue GAA Bucket Collection

Ballyheigue GAA wishes to thank everyone that supported the bucket collection taken up last Sunday. The club would also like to thank all the collectors.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the James family on the passing of Tommy James, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry. Loving husband of Josie, and devoted father of Kieran, Tracy, Fiona, Martina, Joanne and Louise. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, bothers PJ and Alan, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Banna Run

The 11th Banna Run, hosted by St. Brendan’s Athletic Club, will take place on Sunday, 8th August. Marshalls are needed along the route and if you are available to assist, please contact Moira at (087) 2835607.

Covid Vaccine

The Covid vaccine is still available in Brassil’s Pharmacy for people aged between 18 and 34 years. The Pfizer vaccine is also be available to people over 35 years. Please ring (066) 7133112 to avail of an appointment .

New Book

Local Historian Bryan MacMahon’s new book is entitled Faith and Fury: it covers the Evangelical Campaign in Dingle and West Kerry, 1825-45.

It gives an account of the first twenty years of the controversial Protestant mission to Corca Dhuibhne that led to the establishment of churches, schools and rectories in Ventry, Dunquin, Ballyferriter and on the Great Blasket. The evangelicals were known as ‘na bíoblóirí’ and they introduced the Irish Bible to the Irish-speaking people of West Kerry. There are many signs of the mission today, with some buildings still in use and some in ruins. Converts were given the derogatory name of ‘soupers’ and the activities of the evangelicals generated great controversy. Bryan’s book contains much new information on this neglected aspect of Kerry history. Faith and Fury is available in bookshops at €20 and also from www.wordwellbooks.com.

Friday Communion Calls

First Friday Communion Calls to the elderly will take place on Thursday 5th August and Friday 6th August beginning at 1.30pm Please inform relatives and friends.

Wedding Bells

Congratulations to Elizabeth Dineen and Patrick Brien who were married in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Elizabeth is the daughter of Patrick and Nora Dineen Tiershanahan. We wish them the very best in their future life together.

BALLYLONGFORD

CHURCH ARRANGEMENTS

As our Church services revert back to masses being celebrated with a congregation of 50 people, the attendance arrangements at both Saturday evening Vigil and Sunday morning Masses at St Michael the Archangel Church in Ballylongford for this coming Weekend are as follows please. For 7pm Vigil mass on Saturday night next 7th August an invitation is issued to the people from the townlands of: Group Group1: Main St., Well St., Quay St., Bridge St., Radharc na hAbhann, Rusheen, Rusheen Park, Ballyline, Ahanagran, Glounanee and Ballymackessy to attend.

Saturday’s Vigil Mass will be offered for the late Patrick Doherty, Rusheen R.I.P. Months Mind, Margaret Doherty, Rusheen, Anniversary Mass and Jim Curtin, Birthday Remembrance. Then on Sunday morning next 8th August at 10.30am an invitation is issued to the people from the townlands of: 2: Lenamore, Shrone, Gurteenacloona, Buneradee, Dromlivaune, Coolnagraigue, Lislaughtin, Gurtard, Martara, Killelton, Carrigafoyle, Carrig Island, Clounamon to attend mass.

Sunday’s Mass will be offered for the Anniversary Mass of the late Bridie Fitzell R.I.P. Mass in St Mary’s Asdee has also returned to level 3 restrictions and masses with a congregation of 50 people will take place on Thursday morning at 10am and also week-end mass at 9.30am on Sunday mornings.

On next Sunday morning August 8th people of the townlands of: Group 1: Asdee West, Asdee East, Clounamon, Tullahinell, Larha are invited to attend, Sundays Mass is the Anniversary Mass being offered for the late Tommy McElligott R.I.P.of Craughdarrig. The full details of which are posted on the Church Notice Board in the Church Porch in St Michael’s in Ballylongford and in St Mary’s in Asdee. You are asked to please comply with any instructions given in the Church. Sunday Obligation: Because of the restriction to 50, people you are please asked to be understanding, the dispensation from attending Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of obligation remain in place until further notice. One has the choice to watch Mass on Television, listen to it on the radio or on other forms of media.

Those who are attending Mass can fulfil their Sunday obligation at any of the weekday Mass if they so wish. Let a weekday Mass be your Sunday worship, at least for the next few weeks.

Please continue to be alert and open to this new way of attending Church. People attending are required to sit 3 per seat. Family groups from the one household may sit together if they so wish but please maintain social distancing at all times. Funerals: Funerals remain private family events and the maximum number that may attend a funeral is 50 people, regardless of the size of the church. Weddings: The Irish government has said that from August 5, 100 people will be able to attend both wedding ceremonies and receptions. Parish Collections: Thank you for your contributions. Parish envelopes and Priest Salary envelopes can be handed in to the parish office or dropped into the presbytery letterbox.

Live Streaming of Masses: Masses are streamed live from St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on www.stmarystarbert.com Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 6pm and Sundays at 11.30am. Weekend Masses are streamed live from Ballybunion - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday 11.30am. Lislaughtin Cemetery Mass: Due to the ongoing covid restrictions it is not possible to have an outdoor mass this year. On Friday August 6th there will be mass in St. Michael’s at 7.30pm for those families whose surnames begin with the letters N to Z.

APPALLING BEHAVIOUR

In recent times, Aghavallen Cemetery in Rusheen has come under really disturbing and unkind behaviour with somebody defecating in the Cemetery. This is really disgusting behaviour and in the interest of human safety and in respect for the Cemetery would the person or person/s PLEASE STOP. If this person has no respect for himself or herself would they please have respect for those buried there and their families who should not be subject to this rude behaviour? There is a very hard working committee in place that do marvellous work in the upkeep of the cemetery and they should not have to deal with this either, indeed they have enough work to do. The committee recently erected notice signs requesting old wreaths, withered flowers and general rubbish to be removed from the graveyard. But this recent unthinkable behaviour is totally a step too far and utterly uncalled for. So again please STOP.

ROAD CLOSURE

Kerry County Council has advised that in order to facilitate necessary Road improvement works on the R551 stretch of road in Ballylongford Village from Callaghan’s Cross to the Bridge on Bridge Street, that this stretch of road will be closed from 9am on Monday 23rd August next until 20.00hrs on Tuesday night 24th August 2021.

INCLUSION OF ITEMS

If you wish to submit items for inclusion in the Weekly notes please note that all items must be submitted by 8pm on Sunday evening prior to publication anything later will not guarantee that such items will appear. Items for inclusion can be emailed to either estuaryprint43@gmail.com or estuarytrophies@gmail.com or contact Numbers (068) 43938 or 087 9528919.

BALLYMACELIGOTT

GAA Fun camp

Ballymacelligott GAA will holds its Fun Camp on 10th, 11th, and 12th August, daily from 9.30 am to 1.30pm. Camp is for children born from age 6 to 14 . DOB 2008, 2009, 2010, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 & 2015

During the camp, the participants will develop their football skills with a little help from our coaches. So if you have a child between the ages of six to fourteen follow the link on our web site to register them.

Places are limited to the first 140 that apply. Any queries or problems contact Decan O’Connell (087 0964331) or Ger Collins (087) 6430693.

Play Ball Jackpot

This week’s Play Ball Draw for a Jackpot of €10,100.00 was Live on Facebook last Monday evening. The numbers drawn by Dave Slattery and Tony Silles were 24, 16, 14 and 17

There was no winner of the Jackpot. The lucky dip winners were: €30.00-Eileens Mansfield €20.00-Eileen Moriarty. The winners of the three random quick picks for next week’s draw were: Tony Riordan, Denis Fitzgerald and Niall Mason. Thank you all for your continued support.

Sympathy

It is with genuine regret that we learned of the passing of Mary Lynch of Kielduff Post Office.

Ballymac GAA sends deepest sympathies to her husband Der, her sons Jeremiah, Eddie, Patrick, Joseph, John, her daughters Nora, Cathy, Mary, and Eily, to all her grandchildren and the extended Lynch family on the passing of Mary.

Mary is the mother of Nora Curran and Jeremiah Lynch former Chairman of Our Club and current Assistant Treasurer. She is also the grandmother of many of our current and past players in the club. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very difficult time. Leaba imeasc na naomh go raibh aici.

We also extend our deepest sympathy to Andrew, John, Kathriona, Anne, and Edel Sheehan and all the extended Sheehan family Kielduff on the death of Margaret Sheehan. May She Rest in peace.