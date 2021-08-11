Around the Districts: Ballydonoghue/Lisselton to Ballylongford

BALLYDONOGHUE LISSELTON

FLEADHFEST WINNERS

Congratulations to Áibhín O’Neill, on winning the Flute Slow Airs and Grace Heffernan, runner-up in Irish Singing at Fleadhfest in Sligo last weekend, representing Ballydonoghue/Lisselton CCE.

ST THERESA’S CHURCH REVISED MASS TIMES:

With the retirement of Fr John Lawlor, the priests for Ballydonoghue Parish are Fr Michael Hussey and Fr Seán Hanafin. Fr Martin Hegarty will continue to be part of the team of priests as will Fr John O’Connor of Tarbert.

Each week there will be eight Masses celebrated in the four Parishes of the North Kerry pastoral area. The Mass times are as follows:

Saturday Vigils: 6pm. Tarbert 7pm. Ballylongford 7pm. Ballybunion

Sunday Morning 9.30. Asdee 10.30. Ballylongford 11.00. Ballydonoghue 11.30. Ballybunion 11.30. Tarbert

WEDDING

Congratulations to Catrine Dennehy, Co Cork and Brian, son of Nora and Eamon Kissane, Lacca who were married recently.

BPM NEW WANNABEE WRITERS

The BPM committee intend featuring young people in the 2021 edition, who are helping out on the family farm, their ideas and aspirations on new farming methods, etc. The tradition of Hitching a Lift is now a distant memory for people of a certain age. It was not uncommon for young people to hitch a lift to and from Dublin, Limerick, Cork etc. You may have a story to tell about some of those journeys.

The Magazine committee want to hear all about it. E-mail details to magazine@ballydonoghue.net or post to BPM, Lisselton Post Office. Photos, of all social occasions are urgently required for the 2021 edition. Include as much detail as possible, names, location, year and return address (for photo hard copies).

GAA LOTTO

The weekly lotto continues under strict Covid-19 regulation. Jackpot is €3,000 this week. Tickets available from club officials and online. Contact any officer or player.

LOCAL BUSINESS TRADING HOURS

Post Office: Mon–Fri 9.00AM 1PM AND 2–5.30PM. Sat 9.00am 1pm. One-for-All Gift Vouchers, Bill-pay, AIB and Ulster Banking, Prize Bonds, Western Union, etc all available in the office.

Ryan’s Mace: Mon Fri 7.00am 9.00pm. Sat 7.30am 9.00pm and Sun 8.00am 9.00pm. Home deliveries available on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Ring and collect is available every day. Phone 068 47126. There is also an ATM instore.

Behan’s Grocery and Butchers: Mon Sat 8.00am 8.00pm. Sun 9.00am 7.30pm

DEATHS

The death has occurred in Australia of Bridie Clogher (Nee Henchy, Lyre). Bridie, who spent most of her life in Australia, attended many family gatherings, both in Ireland and UK and her family enjoyed several holidays with her and her family in Australia. Sympathy is extended to her husband, Ronan, her son, Steven, her daughters, Karen, Tracey and Rhona, her sisters, Margaret, Maureen, Noreen (London), Sadie (Co Meath), Kay and Patricia (Lisselton), brothers, Mossie (Lisselton), Brendan (New York), to their extended families, her neighbours and friends. Bridie was predeceased by her parents, John and Bridget and her brother, Seán. Funeral took place in Australia.

The death occurred on July 28th of Michael Nolan, Moybella. Mike, who was well known for his quick wit and humour, had a witty comment for every occasion. His popularity was evident at the Guard of Honour, by Fine Gael and Ballydonoghue GAA club, both of which he was a life-long member. There was a large number of his neighbours and friends as the funeral cortege arrived at St Theresa’s Church for the funeral mass and again as it left for internment in the family tomb in Killehenny. Sympathy is extended to his wife, Maura, sons, Maurice and Patrick, daughter, Jacqueline, his sister, Noreen, and to their extended families, his neighbours and friends.

Sympathy is extended to Marilyn Kelly and family, Coolkeragh, on the death of Marilyn’s brother, Patrick Walsh, USA and formerly, Listowel and Ballydonoghue.

May they rest in peace.

BALLYDUFF

LOTTO DRAW

The results of the Ballyduff GAA Club weekly Lotto draw for Tuesday August 3rd are as follows: The numbers drawn were 11, 17 & 23 and the Bonus Number was 5. The Lotto Jackpot of €10,400 was not won and there was €100 added to the Jackpot. There was one winner of the Match Three prize of €400 and that was Mike Hussey/Sarah Stack, Ballyduff. The new weekly Lotto Draw tickets cost €2.50 each and you must pick three numbers from 1 28 and a Bonus number from 1 10. The Jackpot starts at €10,000 and there is €100 added to it weekly if not won. There is a weekly match 3 prize of €400 for anyone that matches the first 3 numbers without the bonus number. This prize will be shared if there’s more than one match 3 winner. For information on the new Lotto please get in touch with any Ballyduff GAA Club Officer. Please support and remember “if you are not in you can’t win’. You may also play the Lotto online at www.ballyduffgaa.com.

FLAG DAY

A Flag day will take place in Ballyduff on this Friday August 13th, in aid of Árd Cúrham Fuchsia Alzheimer’s Centre in the hospital grounds, Listowel. Your support for this worthy cause is much appreciated.

DEATH

The death took place of Christopher (Christy) Houlihan, Clashmealcon, Causeway and late of Hearthill, Ballyduff. A private Requiem Mass was celebrated at SS Peter’s & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff and burial was in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. Sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends of the above deceased.

BUDS FRC

We are delighted to have our doors open. Please check out our new Menu which is also available to take away. Looking forward to seeing everyone Meals on Wheels; Meals are cooked fresh daily and delivered straight to your door! We offer a fantastic service to the surrounding community. Dinners can also be collected Information Hub: Bud’s is starting to highlight different LGBTQIA+ groups out there. By having resources and materials on display in our centre for clients and to make our centre more inclusive and welcoming Books: Please don’t throw out books you have finished, we here in Bud’s take in books in good condition. We have a library with donated books and people can just come in and take any book free of charge.

RECYCLE/REUSE/REDUCE: On our Facebook page Buds Ballyduff have a lot of articles and series of Aware Webinars on Mental Health and supports.

BALLYHEIGUE

GAA Lotto

Ballyheigue GAA lotto draw was held at the GAA Clubroom Tuesday evening . The winning numbers were 3, 15, 17 and 24. There was no winner of the jackpot. The winning tickets for the €25 prize drawn were Joan Carroll and Breda Cronin. The third ticket out was for Ann Kearney and will be entered into the special Christmas draw. The jackpot will be € 2,400 next week. Ballyheigue GAA lotto is now available online on PLAY.CLUBFORCE.COM. The online system will give the subscriber a number of play options. Thank you for your support.

Split the Bucket

The next draw will be in August. Entry envelopes are available in all Shops and Hair Salons. All funds collected are spent exclusively on juvenile teams. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the O’Halloran family on the passing of Nora O’Halloran (nee Lucid), 90 Marian Park, Ballyheigue, Tralee and late of Clahaneleesh, Ballyheigue unexpectedly on the 1st of August 2021 at Ocean View Nursing Home Camp. Predeceased by her husband Donie, parents Margaret and William Lucid and her brothers Tom Joe and John. Dearly loved mother of John, Joe (Killarney) and Donal (Listrim) and cherished grandmother of Colin, Kelly, Lisa, Carina and Marguerite. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons, grandchildren, sisters Bridie McNamara (Killaloe), Hannah Donoghue (Causeway) and Eileen Sommers (Tralee), sister-in-law Noreen, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Brassil’s Pharmacy

Covid vaccine is still available in Brassil’s Pharmacy. Ring (066) 7133112 to avail of an appointment .

Chiropody service

Chiropody service available at the Ballyheigue Community Centre on the 1st Tuesday of every month beginning Tuesday August 17th. Please contact Community Centre, 066 7133837 (Monday to Friday before 12 noon) for appointment

BALLYLONGFORD

CHURCH ARRANGEMENTS

As our Church services revert back to masses being celebrated with a congregation of 50 people, the attendance arrangements at both Saturday evening Vigil and Sunday morning Masses at St Michael the Archangel Church in Ballylongford for this coming Weekend are as follows: 7pm Vigil mass on Saturday night next 14th August an invitation is issued to the people from the townlands of: Group 2: Lenamore, Shrone, Gurteenacloona, Buneradee, Dromlivaune, Coolnagraigue, Lislaughtin, Gurtard, Martara, Killelton, Carrigafoyle, Carrig Island, Clounamon to attend mass. Saturday’s Vigil Mass will be offered for the Anniversaries of the late

Michael Heaphy Jnr., Lislaughtin, Betty Flavin, and Anne Healy, Tullahinell. May they Rest In Peace. Then on Sunday morning next 15th August at 10.30am an invitation is issued to the people from the townlands of: Group Group1: Main St., Well St., Quay St., Bridge St., Radharc na hAbhann, Rusheen, Rusheen Park, Ballyline, Ahanagran, Glounanee and Ballymackessy to attend. Sunday’s Mass will be offered for the late Patrick and Anne McDaniel, R.I.P. Castlebar. Masses in St Mary’s in Asdee has also returned to level 3 restrictions and masses with a congregation of 50 people will take place on Thursday morning at 10am and also week-end mass at 9.30am on Sunday mornings. So on next Sunday morning August 15th people of the townlands of: Group 2: Craughdarrig, Kilcolman, Littor, Sliss, Carrigane, Glanawillian, Ballynoneen are invited to attend. Sunday’s Mass is the Anniversary Mass being offered for the late Stephen and Nora Denihan, Littor Rd, R.I.P. The full details are posted on the Church Notice Boards in the Church Porch’s in St Michael’s in Ballylongford and in St Mary’s in Asdee or as per Church Newsletter. You are asked to please comply with any instructions given in the Church.

Sunday Obligation: Because of the restriction to 50, people you are please asked to be understanding, the dispensation from attending Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of obligation remain in place until further notice. One has the choice to watch Mass on Television, listen to it on the radio or on other forms of media. Those who are attending Mass can fulfil their Sunday obligation at any of the weekday Mass if they so wish. Let a weekday Mass be your Sunday worship, at least for the next few weeks. Please continue to be alert and open to this new way of attending Church.

People attending are required to sit 3 per seat. Family groups from the one household may sit together if they so wish but please maintain social distancing at all times. Funerals: Funerals remain private family events and the maximum number that may attend a funeral is 50 people, regardless of the size of the church. Weddings: The Irish government has said that from August 5, 100 people will be able to attend both wedding ceremonies and receptions. Parish Collections: Thank you for your contributions.

Parish envelopes and Priest Salary envelopes can be handed in to the parish office or dropped into the presbytery letterbox. Live Streaming of Masses: Masses are streamed live from St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on www.stmarystarbert.com Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 6pm and Sundays at 11.30am.

Weekend Masses are streamed live from Ballybunion - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday 11.30am.

BEREAVEMENT

On behalf of the Community, we extend our deepest sympathies to Jules and Paul O’Donoghue of Main Street, Ballylongford on the sad passing of Jules mom Margaret (Anne) Rahilly (née Chute) of Ballygologue Park, Listowel who passed from this life on Sunday August 8th. May She Rest In Peace.

ROAD CLOSURE

Kerry County Council has advised that in order to facilitate necessary road improvement works on the R551 stretch of road in Ballylongford Village from Callaghan’s Cross to the Bridge on Bridge Street, that this stretch of road will be closed from 9am on Monday 23rd August next until 20.00hrs on Tuesday night 24th August 2021.

INCLUSION OF ITEMS

If you wish to submit items for inclusion in the Weekly notes please note that all items must be submitted by 8pm on Sunday evening prior to publication anything later will not guarantee that such items will appear. Items for inclusion can be emailed to either estuaryprint43@gmail.com or estuarytrophies@gmail.com or contact Numbers (068) 43938 or 087 9528919.