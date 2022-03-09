Around the Districts: Ballybunion to Ballyduff

The Benner family present a cheque for €25,200 to the Kerry Hospice on Friday in memory of the late Lesley Benner. L to r: Nicky, Simon and Claire Benner, Mary Shanahan, Secretary Kerry Hospice, Dr. Patricia Sheahan, Consultant Palliative Care, Stephen Benner and Tim Sheehan. Photo; John Cleary

BALLYBUNION

Irish Blood Transfusion Service

Calling all North Kerry Blood Donors the Clinic will be in Ballybunion Community Centre on Wednesday 9th & Thursday 10th March from 4.45-8pm.

Please call 061-306980 to make an appointment before you attend. To ensure good social distancing, we are keeping to larger central venues, and controlling the numbers with appointment-only clinics. New donors are always welcome.

Calendar of events

Ballybunion Tourist Office have started compiling a list of events for the upcoming months, If you have an event coming up please get in touch with the tourist office on 068-25555 email ballybuniontouristoffice@gmail.com or send a message on the Facebook page Ballybunion Tourist Office. This would be a great way to advertise your event and will be printed in the notice board going into Supervalu and on the Ladies beach.

Collection for Ukraine

You can still donate at Cullotys craft shop on Main Street Please donate between 1pm and 6pm daily. Blankets, sleeping bags, camping mats, towels, shampoos, soap, shower gel, toothpaste, toothbrushes, sanitary towels, wet wipes, pampers, toilet paper, dry food pasta, tinned fish meat vegetables, baby food, chocolate, tea, coffee, sugar. Men’s heavy clothing, hats, scarfs, gloves.

St John’s Church

Mass is celebrated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10.00am, while Mass on Saturday is at 7.00pm and on Sunday at 11.30am. St Patrick’s day mass will be celebrated at 10am.

Cashen Vale Boxing Club

Come along to our club in Sandhill Road Ballybunion every Saturday at 12 Noon, every Wednesday at 6-30 pm and every Friday at 7 pm. The classes are open to all young people aged 10+ who would like to learn the fundamentals of boxing, with or without the intention to eventually compete. For more information please phone Paddy on 087 764 7461.

Community Centre AGM

Ballybunion Community Centre are holding their AGM on Monday 14th March at 8pm upstairs in the Community Centre. New committee members are welcome, all are welcome to attend.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place this year, it will start from St. John’s Church, departing the carpark at 3.00pm sharp, the parade will head down Church Road and turn right at the Garda station down Main Street, and down towards the Sandhill Road and on to the Kit Ahern Road where it will then disperse. Anyone who wants to take part be sure to be in the church car park no later than 2.30pm on the 17th March.

Swim In Green

Swim in green with the Dippers, fundraiser for Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue on Sunday the 20th March on the Ladies Beach at 12 noon. There will be buckets available on the day to donate money (No specific amount as every little helps) all money raised will be going to the Ballybunion Sea and cliff rescue. You can also donate online at https://gofund.me/6a481821

Active Retirement

Ballybunion active retirement group meets every Wednesday at 2pm in the Convent, Doon Road. We are looking forward to welcoming back our members and new members are always welcome. The membership is just €15 per year you can contact Pat Buckley on 086 3561 615.

BALLYDONOGHUE LISSELTON

BBF dates

The 2022 Festival, which will run from Thursday, March 24th Sunday, March 27th.

Please note that the Workshop on Voice-coaching (Priscilla Donovan) at The Seanchaí Centre, Listowel, takes place on Saturday week, March 19th,

Workshops on Creative Writing (Kim Arnold), Poetry (Máire Holmes), The Brush Dance (Miriam Costello) and Music Masterclasses (Kevin O’Neill and visiting musicians) on Saturday, March 26th are proving to be very popular. Book your place as soon as possible, by contacting John McGrath on 087 625 7705 and for the Music by texting Kevin on 087 935 5824.

Mass on Thursday in St Theresa’s Church, dedicated to the aspirations of the young people of the parish, will kick off the proceedings, followed by a round table discussion on the famous Hedge Schools of the past, at The Old Bar at the Thatch.

Friday night will see the very popular Radio Kerry presenter, Joe McGill, MC the launch the 2022 Festival by Colette O’Connor and prize-giving, with a dazzling line-up of local talent at The Thatch Bar, 9.00pm sharp.

A free concert showcasing the immense talent in Ballydonoghue and surrounding area, at Tomáisin’s Function Room, on Saturday night, 7.30pm sharp, doors open 7.00pm, will give everybody the long-awaited post Covid boost to catch up with friends. Caife agus Cómhra wraps up the Festival on Sunday morning in the Old Bar at The Thatch, this gives everyone an opportunity to take part in an informal setting. The Open Mic session has proved to be very popular with festival-goers. Raffle tickets will be on sale at all events, Thursday Saturday, prizes include, Hotel Breaks at the Four-Star Alex Hotel, Dublin, the Radisson, Limerick, Three-month membership at Ballybunion Health and Leisure Centre, €100 Book Token- Woulfe’s Bookshop, Listowel, Boiler Service Daniel Riordan, Plumbing and Heating, Full Car Valet Daffy’s Car Sales, Lisselton, €50 Voucher The Thatch Lisselton, Fuel Voucher Goggin’s Fuels plus lots more.

If you would like to be associated with the 2022 Festival, Sponsors and Patrons are very welcome, Gold €100, Silver €50, Bronze €25, Patronage €10. Please contact Jim on 087 386 7336, Noelle on 086 845 1263 or any committee member as soon as possible to ensure inclusion on the Festival Programme. E-mail queries to ballydbardfest@gmail.com

BPM appeal

The Ballydonoghue Parish Magazine committee is endeavouring to mark the hundredth anniversary of An Garda Siochána in Ireland, please submit any details that you may have on the period 1922 1972. Entries for the Jonnie Bambury, Maurice Walsh, Marie Kennelly Photographic Competitions are also very welcome. Any information about the Civil War, pertaining to the parish is important to be documented this year. Young people who are making their homes in countries around the globe are asked to write an article about the pros and cons of their new lives. if you have any ideas on issues, such as environmental, social, etc please contact any member or e-mail magazine@ballydonoghue.net

Death

The death occurred on March 2nd of Fr John Lawlor PP, Ballydonoghue. Fr Lawlor, was born in Ardfert, and with the exception of time spent in Rome and the UK, Kilgarvan and Ballymacelligott, he ministered in various parishes in North Kerry. He was well-liked by his parishioners and as manager of the Primary Schools in the parish, his visits to Coolard and Lisselton were very popular with pupils and staff alike. He retired from parish duties last year due to ill-health. His popularity was evident at the large turnout as he lay in repose at Gleasure’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Friday evening and again at Mass in St Theresa’s Church on Saturday afternoon.

A Guard of Honour by Ballydonoghue GAA, Coolard and Lisselton Schools and parishioners was very well attended.

Sympathy is extended to his brother, Denis, sisters, Doreen and Rosemary, to their extended families, his neighbours and friends, Bishop Ray Brown and the Clergy of the Diocese. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr Jerry and Maria and his sister, Carmel. May he rest in peace.

BALLYDUFF

Lotto draw

The Ballyduff GAA Club Weekly Lotto draw for Tuesday March 1st are as follows; the numbers drawn were 8, 12, 16 and the bonus number was 4. There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €13,300 but the following shared the €400 prize for Match Three - John Ross, Rahela; Kevin Ross, Lacca and Anne Marie Corridan, Corbally.

The Lotto Draw takes place each Tuesday night at the GAA Clubrooms and tickets cost €2.50 each, with a minimum play of €5, and you must pick three numbers from 1 28 and a Bonus number from 1 10. The Jackpot starts at €10,000 and there is €100 added to it weekly if not won.

There is a weekly Match 3 prize of €400 for anyone that matches the first 3 numbers without the bonus number. This prize will be shared if there’s more than one Match 3 winner. For information on the Lotto please get in touch with any Ballyduff GAA Club Officer.

Please support and remember “if you are not in you can’t win’. You may also play the Lotto online at www.ballyduffgaa.com.

Church news

Masses for the week:

Wednesday 7.00pm: Neilie and Mike Murphy Thursday 10.00am: Special Intention Friday 7.00pm: Tom Browne 1st Anniversary Saturday 6.30pm: Mass in Causeway Sunday 11.00am: Tom Goggin, Bill O’Leary Reader: Sunday March 13th 11.00am Paul McCarthy Ministers of the Eucharist: Sunday March 6th 11.00am - Catherine O’Driscoll/Carmel Costello/Helen Dowling Divine Mercy Devotions: Every Sunday 3.00pm.

Eucharist Adoration: Every Thursday 10.30am - 11.30am Face Masks: We would ask you to please consider continuing wearing them for Church Services for a while longer. Stations of the Cross: every Friday after Mass during Lent

Clothes recycling drive

Sliabh a’ Mhadra N.S. is having a Clothes Recycling Drive on Thursday 10th March. Please donate all your old clothes, shoes, belts, handbags, bed linen, towels and curtains. No pillows or duvets. These bags of clothing can be placed in the school bicycle shelter on the evening of March 9th or from early morning to 10.00am on Thursday, March 10th. We would like to thank everyone who contributed to our last collection which was a great success.

Defibrillators

There are two defibrillators in the vicinity of Ballyduff with one outside the Ballyduff Pharmacy and the other one at Ballyduff GAA Grounds. It is hoped to train a number of people to use these defibrillators in the near future.

School enrolment

Sliabh a’ Mhadra N.S. is now accepting Enrolments for September 2022. Please contact the school on (066) 7131742 for the Enrolment Application Form.

Car draw

The countdown is on to the Ballyduff Hurling and Football Club Fundraising Draw for a 221 BMW 3 Series M Sports car. Tickets are available from local shops and businesses, club officers, players and coaches and online at www.ballydufgaa.com and cost €20 each. Ballyduff GAA has committed to donate 10% of all profits from this Fundraiser to the Kerry Hospice Foundation. The proceeds of the draw will go to the provision of a community walkway and upgrading of the main GAA pitch and lighting. The draw for the car will take place at Aherne’s Garage, Castleisland on Saturday March 19th and your continued support is much appreciated.

Good Friday Walk

The Kerry Hospice/Palliative Care annual Good Friday Walk will take place in Ballyduff on Friday April 15th from the Cashen. Sponsorship cards are available from Kay on (087)6363831.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The St. Patrick’s Day parade is back for 2022. It will depart from The Square at 12 noon. Please come out on the day to support the event. New faces with new ideas are very welcome to join the parade committee.

St. Brendan’s AC

St Brendan’s AC had 7 relay teams in action in the Munster juvenile relays in Nenagh on Saturday last. It was an invaluable day of experience for the athletes, most of whom had not competed in relays before. Rian Kenny O’Sullivan had a good performance in the U18 1500m with a new pb on the same day. Meanwhile in London also on Saturday, David Kissane got the gold medal in the British Masters indoor championships in the O65 3K walk, also with a new pb. Juvenile training: U8-U11 Preparation for the Sportshall Games (3rd April) continues this week in Ballyheigue for U8s and U9s from 6-7pm and 7-8pm for U10s and U11s. We will also travel to Castleisland on this Friday with the bus leaving the Medical Centre at 5.45pm and returning at 8.45pm. A fee will be charged. The U9-U11s can compete in the Munster competitions in Nenagh on 26th March so we will be picking events and relay teams over the coming weeks. U12+ training will take place in ARC on Monday 8-9pm and Wednesday 7-8pm in Banna. Senior training: This Saturday, March 12th, is the St. Brendan’s parkrun takeover so hopefully everyone who can will either run or volunteer for the event. This is the date the couch to 5k have been working towards so it promises to be a great occasion. This week training reverts to Mondays in Ardfert and Wednesdays in Tralee. The Couch to 5k group will meet at ARC at 7.30on Monday while the rest of the seniors/masters will have a speed/strength and conditioning session starting in ARC at 8pm. On Wednesday both groups will meet at MTU at pm. The county 5K road race is now scheduled for the 27th March in Castleisland and we hope to have a great turnout for this event too so mark it in your diary! Info re club on 087 7985557 and email stbrendansa.c.kerry@gmail.com

A Thought

‘Accept what is let go of what was and have faith in what will be.’