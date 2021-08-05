Around the Districts: Abbeydorney to Ballyduff

Sonny Egan Chairman of the Abbeydorney Community Hall makes a presentation of €6,500 to Michael Meehan, Lerrig, following his win in the Community Hall Lotto with Harry Laide who sold the winning ticket

ABBEYDORNEY

Lotto

Abbeydorney Parish Hall & Community Projects Members Lotto Results 27/07/2021; 1st Jackpot €10,000. Numbers Drawn: : 03,14,17,18 ; No Winner; 2nd Jackpot €1,100. Numbers Drawn: 05,20,22,27 No winner. Consolation Prizes; €25 Tim Fitzgerald, Abbeydorney; €25 Annette Donovan, Abbeydorney & €25 Michael Slattery, Lady’s Walk, Ballyduff.

Names Drawn For Mini Jackpot Draw; Mary O’Hara, Abbeydorney; Mairead Fitzmaurice, Tubrid & Brendan Healy, Killahan.

Next Lotto Jackpots: €10,000 & €1200. Tickets €2 each or 3 for €5. One €2 ticket covers both Jackpot Draws. Thank you for your continued support.

ARDFERT

CLUB LOTTO

With the current social restrictions St Brendan’s / Ardfert GAA would encourage players to avail of our online facility by logging in to clubforce.com where weekly, monthly and yearly tickets can be purchased.

Thank you for your continued support. It is greatly appreciated.

Jackpot of €8,800. Draw date: 26 July 2021

Numbers drawn: 14, 24, 27, 30. No winner.

Consolation Prizes:

€50 Anne Dowling, Knockenaugh.

€25 Conor and Aisling O’Halloran, Listowel. €25 Ann Clifford, Banna South.

Next lotto draw on Tuesday, 3 August @ 9.00p.m Jackpot is €9,000.

Tickets €2 or 3 for €5. Play Online - www.clubforce.com

ASDEE

Asdee Community Development Association

The Asdee Community Development Association would like to acknowledge the fantastic work done for our Village in Bloom project this summer.

The Village and approach roads are full of vibrant colour, with an array of flowers and the beautiful wild flowers at the turn for Littor.

There was also great work carried out to tidy the overgrown areas, exposing the stone walls at the bridge and reseeding an area at the top of Littor road.

We have also installed a decorative boat at the top of Littor road, with signage for Littor and Beale painted on it. Little improvements each year are helping to make our community as attractive as possible in the summer months.

A massive thanks to everyone for their work and time this summer, in no particular order: Ann and Eddie Collins, John and Aine Kennedy, Mary Teresa Concannon for the fabulous display along the bridge, Lorraine McElligott, Roisin Fogarty, Dave Griffin, Fergie O Connor, Martin Stack, Saoirse Stack, Mossie O Carroll, Donie O Keeffe, Joe Dee, Sean Hannon, Tom Kennedy, Kevin Mulvihill, Siobhan O Mahony, Maureen Walsh and Eoin Kennedy.

Also well done to the Tidy Towns for their work on the flower beds at the handball alley and the Asdee Village sign, while many people have made lovely improvements around their own houses .

SOUTHDOC IS BACK.

The local community will be glad to know that South Doc is back and working again at The Family Health Centre in Grenville beside the Presentation Convent.

It is open Monday to Friday 6pm to 10 pam.

Saturday 9am to 5pm

Sunday 9am to 1pm.

The number to call for South Doc is 1850 33 59 99

BALLYDONOGHUE LISSELTON

ST THERESA’S CHURCH REVISED MASS TIMES

With the retirement of Fr John Lawlor, the priests for Ballydonoghue Parish are Fr Michael Hussey and Fr Seán Hanafin. Fr Martin Hegarty will continue to be part of the team of priests as will Fr John O’Connor of Tarbert.

Each week there will be eight Masses celebrated in the four Parishes of the North Kerry pastoral area. The Mass times are as follows:

Saturday Vigils: 6pm Tarbert; 7pm. Ballylongford; 7pm Ballybunion.

Sunday Morning: 9.30 Asdee; 10.30 Ballylongford; 11.00 Ballydonoghue; 11.30 Ballybunion; 11.30 Tarbert

WEDDING

Congratulations to Angela Neville, Listowel and Cathal, son of Maurice and the late Anne O’Mahony, Glouria, who were married on Friday week last in St Mary’s Church, Listowel and celebrated afterwards with family and friends in the Listowel Arms Hotel.

IT’S NOW OR NEVER BOOK LAUNCH

Congratulations to Delia O’Sullivan on the publication of her first solo collection ‘It’s Now Or Never’. Delia, who is a winner of several awards for her contributions to Ballydonoghue Parish Magazine, Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival, Active Retirement Ireland, as well as numerous local anthologies, launched her book in glittering fashion at her son’s Liam’s residence on Saturday last. Delia’s writing friends, from Ballybunion Active Retirement Group, her friends and family all turned up to celebrate her huge achievement. The book was launched by her editor, friend and advisor, John McGrath, Moybella Press. Readings by her school pal and lifelong friend, Mary Dee, facilitator, Marian Relihan, fellow-writer, Barbara Derbyshire, as well as the author herself, completed a most enjoyable afternoon. The book is available at numerous local outlets, price €12.

BPM NEW WANNABEE WRITERS

The BPM committee intend featuring young people in the 2021 edition, who are helping out on the family farm, their ideas and aspirations on new farming methods, etc. The tradition of Hitching a Lift is now a distant memory for people of a certain age. It was not uncommon for young people to hitch a lift to and from Dublin, Limerick, Cork etc. You may have a story to tell about some of those journeys. The Magazine committee want to hear all about it. E-mail details to magazine@ballydonoghue.net or post to BPM, Lisselton Post Office. Photos, of all social occasions are urgently required for the 2021 edition. Include as much detail as possible, names, location, year and return address (for photo hard copies).

GAA LOTTO

The weekly lotto continues under strict Covid-19 regulation. Jackpot is €2,900 this week. Tickets available from club officials and online. Contact any officer or player.

LOCAL BUSINESS TRADING HOURS

Post Office: Mon - Fri 9.00AM 1PM AND 2 - 5.30PM. Sat 9.00am 1pm. One-for-All Gift Vouchers, Bill-pay, AIB and Ulster Banking, Prize Bonds, Western Union, etc all available in the office.

Ryan’s Mace: Mon Fri 7.00am 9.00pm. Sat 7.30am 9.00pm and Sun 8.00am 9.00pm. Home deliveries available on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Ring and collect is available every day. Phone 068 47126. There is also an ATM instore.

Behan’s Grocery and Butchers: Mon Sat 8.00am 8.00pm. Sun 9.00am 7.30pm

DEATH

The death occurred on Friday, July 16th of Maura O’Connor (Nee McElligott), Gunsboro. Maura could converse on any topic, with young and old, was a very popular member of the community. Maura was predeceased by her husband, Denis (Bud), O’Connor’s Newsagents, Listowel, her sister, Kathleen Hayes, her brothers, Ted and John. Sympathy is extended to her nieces, Norma and Brid, nephews, Timmy, Donal, Dick, John and Gerry. Her neighbours and friends turned out in large numbers to meet the funeral cortege as it arrived at St Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue on Monday, July 19th for the Requiem Mass and again as it left for internment in Gale Cemetery.

Sympathy is extended to Jennifer and Richard Kissane and family, Ahascra and Stevie Galvin and family, Ballyegan, on the death of Jennifer’s father and Stephen’s brother, Bill Galvin, Ballyeigh, Ballybunion.

May they rest in peace.

BALLYDUFF

LOTTO DRAW

The results of the Ballyduff GAA Club weekly Lotto draw for Tuesday July 27th are as follows: The numbers drawn were 1, 4 and 9 and the Bonus Number was 2. The Lotto Jackpot of €10,300 was not won and there was €100 added to the Jackpot. The new weekly Lotto Draw tickets cost €2.50 each and you must pick three numbers from 1 28 and a Bonus number from 1 10. The Jackpot starts at €10,000 and there is €100 added to it weekly if not won. There is a weekly match 3 prize of €400 for anyone that matches the first 3 numbers without the bonus number. This prize will be shared if there’s more than one match 3 winner. For information on the new Lotto please get in touch with any Ballyduff GAA Club Officer. Please support and remember “if you are not in you can’t win’. You may also play the Lotto online at www.ballyduffgaa.com.

CHURCH NEWS

Masses for the week: Wednesday 7.00pm: Olivia O’Carroll Month’s Mind Noel O’Carroll

Thursday 10.00am: Special Intention

Friday 7.30pm: Angela O’Carroll 1st Anniversary First Friday

Saturday 6.30pm: John Bookey Month’s Mind, Shane Crickard, John Wynne, Brendan and Kathleen O’Carroll; Noel, Jimmy, Madge and Thomas O’Carroll and deceased members of the family

Sunday 11.00am: Mass in Causeway

Reader: Saturday August 7th 6.30pm Eileen Dee

Divine Mercy Devotions: Every Sunday 3.00pm.

Ministers Of the Eucharist: Saturday August 7th 6.30pm Rita Goulding/Anthony Doyle Eucharist Adoration: Every Thursday 10.15am 11.30am

Parishioners: from Meadow Lane, Tower Drive, Hearthill, Lacca, Ballyhorgan, Sheepwalk, Leigh, Ayle, Derrico, Ardcullen, Clahane, Knopogue, Cashen, Kilmore, Ardoughter can attend next weekend’s Mass. PLEASE ONLY attend on the weekend of your Group. Communion Calls: this Thursday August 5th at the usual times. Diocesan Collection: This weekend, 7/8th August Pastoral Centres. Please put donation, if you so wish, in an envelope marked “Pastoral Centres” and put in the basket in the porches.

FLAG DAY

A Flag day will take place in Ballyduff, in aid of Árd Cúrham Fuchsia Alzheimer’s Centre in the hospital grounds, Listowel. Your support for this worthy cause is much appreciated.

DEATH

The death took place of Mary Lynch (née Gibbons), Kielduff Post Office, Tralee and formerly of Dromartin, Ballyduff. Mary’s Requiem Mass was celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott. Burial was in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Sympathy is extended to the family, relatives and friends of the above deceased.

BUDS F.R.C. NEWS:

Book Library in Bud’s: Please don’t throw out books you have finished. We here in Bud’s take in books in good condition. We have a library with donated books and people just come in and take any book free.

RECYCLE REUSE REDUCE: Bud’s Community Coast Road Cafe Reopening: We are delighted with the news of the reopening of indoor dining. Unfortunately, due to required maintenance works we will have to delay our opening for sit down until the following week. We want to ensure everything is in place for the safety of our customers and staff We look forward to welcoming back all our customers on the 3rd of August. Don’t forget our menu is still available for take away in the meantime. See you all real soon!

Meals on Wheels and Takeaway Service: Meals cooked fresh daily and delivered straight to your door! We offer a fantastic service to the surrounding community. Dinners can also be collected. Areas included are Ballyduff, Causeway, Abbeydorney, Lisselton , Ballybunion, Fingue, Lixnaw and Kilflynn

Bud’s wish to thank you for supporting many of our initiatives with donation items, clothes, furniture and food.

Bud’s IT Service’s Available: Printing, Photocopying, Laminating, Computer, Scanning, Faxing, Free Wi-fi, Fast BroadBand. Kerry Community Transport:

Check out TFI Local Link

Kerry Bus Services from Ballyduff to Tralee and Listowel, www.locallinkkerry.ie/ballyduff 066 7147002, Children Under 5 Travel Free