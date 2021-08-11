Around the Districts: Abbeydorney to Ballybunion

ABBEYDORNEY

LOTTO

Abbeydorney Parish Hall and Community Projects Members Lotto Results 03/08/2021; 1st Jackpot €10,000. Numbers Drawn: : 05,15,21,22 ; No Winner; 2nd Jackpot €1,200. Numbers Drawn: 07,16,20,23 No winner. Consolation Prizes; €25 -- Aaron McCabe, Kilmore, Ballyduff; €25-- Denis O’Connor, Dromcunnig, Abbeydorney and€25 -- Timmy Weir, Killahan. Names Drawn For Mini Jackpot Draw; Gillian Lucid c/o Harry Laide,; Timmy Nolan, Kilgulbin and Tim Fitzgerald, Aulane. Next Lotto Jackpots: €10,000 and €1300. Tickets €2 each or 3 for €5. One €2 ticket covers both Jackpot Draws.

ANNASCAUL

Happy 99th birthday

Best wishes to Josie Sayers, Main Street, Annasacaul, Co Kerry who celebrated her 99th birthday on the 10th August with family and friends.

Inch Beach Kite Fest Fun Fundraiser

Save the date for a fundraising event on Sunday, 12th September 12.30 - 2.30pm for Irish guide dogs for the blind, where everyone is invited to come along with a kite to beautiful Inch beach, and enter some fun competitions. On the day, a number of puppies-in-training will be present for all to admire. More details such as judging time and competitions to enter will follow, but for now why not save the date! Please keep all dogs on a leash.

COVID-19 guidelines adhered to. Car parking available at Inch beach.

Cancellation of Inch beach half marathon

Unfortunately we have to cancel this year’s event due to Covid 19. This decision was made reluctantly in the interest of health and safety to all participants and organisers. We will be opening registration at the beginning of 2022 hopefully and look forward to seeing all the participants who supported the event over the last number of years.

Many thanks and we will keep you posted through Annascaul Adventures Facebook page.

Local business

Delighted to see Annascaul Black Pudding Co included in Georgina Campbell’s @irelandguide 2021.

Covid vaccination

Annascaul Health Centre is delighted to inform you that they have started their COVID 19 Vaccination programme and hope to roll out our clinics for the specified age groups as outlined below however, they have been notified by the HSE that they may not receive sufficient supply of vaccines to carry out the first vaccination for the full list of patients in some of the age cohorts they are prioritising the 2nd vaccines for the older age cohorts .They will do their very best for all their patients but will be limited to the supply they receive. We would ask that you keep an eye on their website where they will do their best to keep you as up to date on the supply issue as they can. You can check out www.https://annascaulhealthcentre.com/ for further details.

Church news

Parish Masses: We welcome the return of congregations from Monday May 10th.

The Sunday obligation is lifted, therefore any Mass will fulfil your obligation. The following will apply in line with the Government guidelines: Please use hand sanitizer on entering and leaving the Church. You are asked to wear a face mask. Please sit in the designated spaces only. Communion can only be received in the hand at this time. No kneeling, just sit and stand only.

Please place your offering for the offertory collection in the baskets at doors of the churches as passing of baskets is not permitted. We ask that you observe social distancing at all times. Your cooperation is very much appreciated.

Baptism: Congratulations on the birth of your child. Baptisms are now permitted, if you wish to arrange a baptism in Annascaul, Camp or Inch, please contact the Annascaul Parish Office on 066-9157103.

Marriages: Those getting married in the parish are required to have the necessary paperwork completed at least 3 months before the marriage date. Couples must attend an approved Pre-Marriage Course only (Accord: 066-7122280/ 064-6632644) and complete Pre-Nuptial Enquiry form with their own Parish clergy.

Mass Cards: are available from the Parish Office. Ring 066-9157103 and we can arrange for you to call or they can be posted out to anyone who requires them. Rosary on webcam from St Mary’s Church, Dingle. You are welcome to join in each evening during May at 7pm for the rosary. Rosary sheets are available on the website.

TFI Local Link Kerry

Your NEW TFI Local Link Kerry Service is now available in the Annascaul/Lispole area into Dingle each Monday and Wednesday.

Allow TFI Local Link Kerry collect you from your door(where possible) and take you to and from the beautiful Dingle town.For further information, inclusive of timetables, www.locallinkkerry.ie/annascaul 066-7147002bookings@locallinkkerry.ie

Annascaul lotto

It’s great to see our Club Lotto backup and running. There was no winner last week, next week’s jackpot is €9,700. Congratulations to the €40 winners and thanks to everyone who supports the Lotto. Tickets can be purchased in local shops and the Annascaul Post Office. Annascaul GAA and Coiste na nÓg.

Our online shop at oneills.com has been updated with new lines added. https://www.oneills.com/.../gaa/ireland/annascaul-gaa.html

Cul Camps

Bookings are now open for the 2021 Kelloggs Cul Camps. This year the camp will be held in Annascaul from 26-30 July. Book your place now at https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/booking/online/

NOTES

If you would like anything included in the Annascaul Notes Contact Noel Spillane Ph. 087 2184757 or forward an email to info@annascaul.ie

ARDFERT

ST BRENDAN’S Golf Classic

1st Willie O’Leary, Eamon Feeley, Brendan Keehan and Niall Gilroy. 2nd Pa Lawlor, Conor Foley, Cianán Ferris and Niall Clifford. 3rd Dean Harris, Gerry Behan, Brendan Purcell and Robert Heffernan. 4th Colm Carroll, Mark Dillane, Conor Harty and Trevor McKenna. Garvey’s SHC RD2 v Ballyduff on Friday evening next @7pm Austin Stacks Park in a game where the winner takes all and the loser exits the competition. Best of Luck to our team and management.

Lotto

No winner of the jackpot of €9,000. The lucky dip winners were €50 Noreen Walsh Casements View, €25 Dylan O’Mahony Park View, €25 Brian Egan Snr Carrahane. Next week’s jackpot €9,200 thank you for your continued support.

FIXTURE

IHC Preliminary Rd v Tralee Parnell’s in Ardfert Tuesday 17th @7pm

St.Brendan’s Ac

The Club would like to thank everyone who supported their 5k & 10k event last Sunday morning 8th. With limited number of 200 entries was registered for the event which we were delighted with. As this was our first event in over a year it was great to have the running community atmosphere back again.

This year saw the Chris O Shea memorial trophy for the winner of the ladies 10k which was won by Susan Glennon. Chris O Shea who passed away over a year ago was a very important member of St.Brendan’s AC, a coach, registrar and treasurer, no job was ever to big for Chris. We would like to thank her family the O Shea’s and Jeffers for allowing us to remember Chris this way. Thank you also to Marshall’s, commitee members and Race Directors Moira Horgan and Andreas Weiss for organising the event.

BALLYBUNION

Horse Racing on Beach

Southern pony racing have confirmed a date for the Ballybunion Beach fixture for the 2021 season on Saturday September 11th. All meetings to be run under strict Covid 19 protocols.

Beach Yoga-Schedule For August

Outdoor classes are limited to 15 people, so it is advisable to book your space. These classes are beginner friendly and open to all ages, There is something very magical about being by the water, moving and breathing in rhythm with nature, releasing tension from your body and stimulating all of your senses to feel completely alive and content. I have created a Beach Yoga What’s App group so DM me your number to be the first to know of any changes to the schedule, as these classes are weather and tide dependent. These classes will be held on Wed 11th Aug - 7.30pm, Thurs 12th Aug - 7.45am, Sat. 14th Aug - 9.15am, Wed 18th Aug - 7.30pm, Thurs 19th Aug - 7.45am, Sat. 21st Aug - 9.15am: Aquarius Full Moon Practice on Wed 25th Aug - 7.30pm, Thurs 26th Aug - 7.45am, Sat. 28th Aug - 9.15am. Phone Sinead on 087 707 9941.

Bootcamps

Cathal Kearney has been living and working in Ballybunion for the past three years. He runs exercise boot camps on the beach during the summer months, Get in touch with Cathal on 085-735-2196

Cashen Vale Boxing Club

After a long difficult lockdown, the Cashen Vale Boxing Club has been finally allowed to open their doors for Indoor fitness, and boxing training for Children and Adults but excludes sparring or pad- work at present. Please note our new training times are as follows, Under 16’s from 12 noon to 1pm. And over 16’s from 1pm to 2pm.

The Cashen Vale Boxing Club is looking for Assistant Coaches. The role will focus on the following key areas:-Assisting the Head Coach with the following:-Traditional boxing training and coaching. Helping build up the club members. Be able to develop and deliver a range of different fitness training for different age groups. Any previous Boxing or Martial Arts experience would be an advantage. If interested contact Maurice Falvey at 083-0643104 or Email paddyfitzmau@gmail.com

Community Market

Ballybunion Community Market will be back again this Saturday, 10am to 1pm, Community Centre rear car park. We will have lots of stalls this week, from arts and crafts, organic body care, candles, knitted goods, jewelry, pottery, and of course baked goods and vegetables, so there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Arts Festival

Ballybunion’s first annual arts festival is taking place on 9th to 12th September. The Ballybunion Arts Festival will host a diverse programme of Theatre, Poetry, Performance Art, Music, Visual Art and workshops for artists and audiences. The website is ballybunionartsfestival.ie

Senior Citizens

Ballybunion Senior Citizen Committee would like to restart our winter programme from the first week in September. This is open to anybody, new members welcome. The Kerry Flyer will collect all interested people and bring them back home again. Please contact: Eileen 086 2234965 0r Con 087 4184241

Beach Boot Camp

Beach boot camp with Catherine Kennedy 7:15am every Wednesday on the ladies beach. Booking is essential and the course lasts through the summer. All ages are welcome. Please contact Catherine for details 087 702 9746

Summer Swim Camps

Summer swim camps will take place in Ballybunion health and Leisure centre up to the 20th August on a weekly basis. To book please contact reception on 068 28111

Junior Golf Camps

Ballybunion Golf Academy weekly junior golf camps 4 days a week, mon-Thurs for July and August. Cost €70 per child phone 087 233 8752

Beach Wheelchairs

Free Beach wheelchair service is continuing again this summer. The Beach Wheelchair is housed at Ballybunion Ladies Beach at the Lifeguards Hut. It can be used for up to 3 Hours depending on Bookings. Weekdays 12 Noon 7pm and weekends 11am 7pm Phone 0873748030 to Book.

Click the link below for more details and check Terms and Conditions at the bottom of the page. https://www.kerrycoco.ie/envir.../beaches/beach-wheelchairs/

Meals on Wheels

The Ballybunion meals on wheels service will be delivered 3 days a week, meals will be delivered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Anyone wishing to avail of delivery please contact Eileen Fogarty on 086 2234 965 or Con McCarthy on 087 418 4241.

The areas covered are Ballybunion, Lisselton, Asdee and Ballylongford. The dinner will be delivered to your door by one of the men at the cost of €6 per meal

St. John’s Church

Attending Mass Services: If you would like to attend one of the Masses in the coming week please phone 087 798 2190 which is a dedicated number exclusively for this purpose and the phone will be answered between 10.00am and 1.00pm each day, by Parish Volunteers. When you call please indicate which Mass you would like to attend and masses on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, are at 10.00am, while Mass on Saturday is at 7.00pm and on Sunday at 11.30am.

Parish Offie: The office is now open again on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesday between 10.00am and 1.00pm. Telephone 068-27102

Ballybunion Notes

