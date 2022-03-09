Around the Districts: Abbeydorney to Asdee

ABBEYDORNEY

Lotto

Abbeydorney Parish Hall and Community Projects Members Lotto Results 01/03/2022. 1st Jackpot €10,000. Numbers Drawn: 12,17,24,28 No Winner. Second Jackpot €4,100. Numbers Drawn: 09,16,24,28 No Winner. Consolation Prizes: €25 Michael O’Connor,Tarbert; €25 Jayo and Kieran Fealy, Abbeydorney and €25 -- Michael Fitzmaurice, Tubrid Names Drawn For Mini Jackpot Draw: Brian Mulvihill, Kilflynn; Francis O’Callaghan, Pallas and Tommy McCarthy, Ballylahive. Next Lotto Jackpots: €10,000 and €4,200 Tickets €2 each or 3 for €5 One €2 ticket covers both Jackpot Draws. Thank you for your continued support.

Active Retired

Abbeydorney Active Retired Group are meeting on Wednesday, 9th March from 10.30am to 1.30pm, in the Abbeydorney Parish Community Hall. A beautiful meal will be served. Please contact the Community Hall and leave a message if you have any enquiries on 066 7135831 New members are always welcome.

CE Scheme

The following vacancies are currently available on the Abbeydorney CE Scheme: Active Retired Facilitator and Laundry Assistant. Upcoming vacancies are: Environmental Workers, Laundry Assistant, Maintenance Worker and Receptionist. You must be in receipt of an Irish Social Welfare payment for 12+ months and over 21 years to be eligible for the CE Scheme, email your CV to abbeydevcom.ltd@gmail.com /telephone 066 7135831 or ask your LES/DSP officer to forward your details.

ANNASCAUL

Whist Drive

Results from the whist Drive on 2 March. Ladies joint 1st. Marcia Ganter and Noreen Walsh, interval Maeve Ferriter and Kathleen Hennessy. Gents. 1st George Finn, 2nd Pat Moore. 1st Interval. John McEnery and Joan Sayers.

The effort towards recruiting new players has proved very negative which reflects the social apathy that is apparently prevalent within the Annascaul community. We have an ageing population in need of increasing health and welfare caring and whist provides a step towards meeting that need. Given the current trend it will only be a matter of time before the whist drive will cease to be a viable proposition. It has been said that whist is only for old people. What defines old in a person can be old in attitude at 40, 50, 60. If old players enjoy whist why cant you.

Flowers

Hope everyone likes the flowers on the bridge, thanks to Annascaul Adventures and Kerry Co Co for the Community Support Fund

Annascaul ICA

Annascaul ICA has resumed new time, new day Monday at 7pm. 14 March No Meeting (Holiday), 21 March Cookery - Liz O’Leary, 28 March Craft Night - Ros Ward, 4 April -Annascaul Guild AGM.

Scór na nÓg

The Annascaul GAA/LGFA Scór na nÓg competition (u17 Inc. Primary School) deadline for entries is March, 1st 2022 at 5pm.

Application forms are available from Philomena Knightly annascaulscorofficer@gmail.com

Disciplines: * Rince Foirne / Figure Dancing* Amhránaíocht Aonair / Solo Singing* Aithriseoireacht / Scéalaíocht / Recitation / Storytelling* Bailéad Ghrúpa / Ballad Group* Nuachleas / Novelty Act* Ceol Uirlise / Instrumental Music* Rince Seit / Set Dancing* Sean Nós Dancing* Tráth na gCeisteanna / Table Quiz

West Kerry Agricultural Show

The West Kerry Agricultural Show has been fixed for July 2022 as this is the only date that does not clash with other shows in the South West region. So ladies and gentlemen it’s time to get the vegetable seeds ready for planting, the dogs, cats and ponies well groomed and the sheep dye before facing the judge again.

Annascaul lotto

There was no winner last week, next week’s jackpot is €3,450. Congratulations to the €40 winners and thanks to everyone who supports the Lotto. Tickets can be purchased in local shops and the Annascaul Post Office.

Workshops

Annascaul Café had a great drama workshop for children and teenagers /adults in the afternoon with Tim Landers from Game of Thrones fame. It was total success and we will run the classes again in early April. Feel free to contact Aidan at Ph.086 8035464 to reserve places. The cafe is available for booking and has ample space where its workshop rooms can be adapted for small and intimate gatherings and meetings. Great homemade food is available daily. Again contact Aidan at 0868035464 to check out facilities.

Parish Masses

If you are considering returning to Mass, now is a good time. You are welcome to attend either the weekday Mass or weekend Mass as the Sunday obligation is still lifted. We give thanks to God that we can physically gather as a faith community once again. Please join us. It would be great to see you back. Protective measures include. (1) You are asked to wear a face mask. (2) Come in good time.(3) We ask that you observe social distancing. (3) Hand sanitisation is advised. (4) You can place your offering for the offertory collection in the building fund boxes at the back of the churches as the passing of baskets is not permitted. Your cooperation is much appreciated. Mass Cards are available from the Parish Office 066 9157103

First Holy Communion

First Holy Communion will take place in Sacred Heart Church, Annasacaul on Saturday 14th May at 11am.

First confession for Scoil Bhreac Chluain first communicants will take place on Wednesday 16th March.

Notes

If you would like anything included in the Annascaul Notes Contact Noel Spillane Ph. 087 2184757 or forward an email to info@annascaul.ie

ARDFERT

Community Games

Ardfert Kilmoyley Community Games is delighted to announce that a committee has been formed for 2022 at the recent AGM.

The following is the committee: Chairperson John Lane; Secretary Linda O’Sullivan; Treasurer Siobhan O’Connor; Children’s Officer Anna Marie O’Flaherty

The new committee hopes that it will be able to help the children of Ardfert and Kilmoyley to compete in a variety of competitions this year. The programme will be announced shortly.

St Brendan’s AC

St Brendan’s AC had 7 relay teams in action in the Munster juvenile relays in Nenagh on Saturday last. It was an invaluable day of experience for the athletes, most of whom had not competed in relays before. Rian Kenny O’Sullivan had a good performance in the U18 1500m with a new pb on the same day. Meanwhile in London also on Saturday, David Kissane got the gold medal in the British Masters indoor championships in the O65 3K walk, also with a new pb.

Juvenile training: U8-U11 Preparation for the Sportshall Games (3rd April) continues this week in Ballyheigue for U8s and U9s from 6-7pm and 7-8pm for U10s and U11s. We will also travel to Castleisland on this Friday with the bus leaving the Medical Centre at 5.45pm and returning for 8.45pm. A fee will be charged. The U9-U11s can compete in the Munster competitions Nenagh on 26th March so we will be picking events and relay teams over the coming weeks.

U12+ training will take place in ARC on Monday 8-9pm and Wednesday 7-8pm in Banna.

Senior training: This Saturday, March 12th, is the St. Brendan’s parkrun takeover so hopefully everyone who can will either run or volunteer for the event. This is the date the couch to 5k have been working towards so it promises to be a great occasion.

This week training reverts to Mondays in Ardfert and Wednesdays in Tralee. The Couch to 5k group will meet at ARC at 7.30on Monday while the rest of the seniors/masters will have a speed/strength and conditioning session starting in ARC at 8pm. On Wednesday both groups will meet at MTU at pm. The county 5K road race is now scheduled for the 27th March in Castleisland and we hope to have a great turnout for this event too so mark it in your diary!

Info re club on 087 7985557 and email stbrendansa.c.kerry@gmail.com

ASDEE

Late Liam Carr

The local community were saddened at the news of the death of Liam Carr of Kilgarvan.

One of the great characters of the area he was known far and wide and was held in thew highest regard by everyone who knew him.

In his younger days he spent a number of years in London and he always had great tales to tell about his exploits in the English capital when he came home.

He was very well known on the local social scene and he enjoyed going out for a few pints and having a good chat with his friends and neighbours.

He was a regular at Jack J’s Bar in the village where he built up a legion of friends.

He enjoyed a good laugh and engaged in conversation with his friends he amused everyone with his straight talk and tales of years gone bye.

He was famous for his candid conversations and he always managed to get his point of view in and shot from the hip and was never apprehensive to get the last word.

He was as good as RTE’s Emily Hughes when it came to weather forecasting and loved to be first to have the latest news on impending bad weather.

The esteem in which he was held locally was demonstrated at the very large and widely representative congregations that turned out for the removal of his remains from Lynch’s Funeral Home in Ballylongford to Ballylongford Church and again at the Requiem Mass and internment to Lislaughtin Cemetery.

Deepest sympathy is extended to his wife Breda, son James, daughter Marie, sisters Mona and Delia and all other family members and relatives.

Roisin lands a highh profile job

Roisin O’Connor of Kilgarvan has moved up the culinary ladder at a rapid pace over the past decade and has got to the top of it now.

She always had a great interest in cooking and has worked as a chef in France at Gordan Ramsey’s Restaurant, Nevin Maguire’s in Aimsir and has being working at Cliff House in Ardmore in Waterford for the past 18 months.

Her dream came through recently when she was appointed Head Chef in the Michelin Star Restaurant.

This is a tremendous achievement for Roisin and is just reward for the dedication she gave to her job over the past 10 years.

She received more fantastic news at the weekend when she was named on the 100 Women’s list that changed Ireland 20221 to mark International Womens Day.

I am sure her parents Jim and Noreen are very proud of her achievement and everyone in the area extend their very best wished to her in her new post.

First Respondsers Quiz

The Asdee First Responders are holding a Fund raising Table Quiz Night in Jack Jay’s on Saturday March 19th 9.30.

The quizmaster for the night is the one and only Tom Gorman.

It is most important that the entire community should support this fund raiser with the First Responders doing a marvellous job when they are called upon.á

It promises to be a great night of fund and entertainment and everyone is welcome to attend.

Congratulations Oisin

Congratulations to Oisin Healy of Tullahinell who scored for Kerry in their 3 0 win over Limerick on Saturday afternoon in the opening roiund of the EA Sports Under 17 League.

Asdee Rovers

Asdee Rovers remain rooted at the nether end of Premier B after going down 2 1 to Killarney Celtic B at Craughdarrig Park on Sunday.

In a tight game there was not much between the sides but their opponents took the scoring chances they got and came away with a win.

Golden Goal: last week Golden Goal winners were, Colin Keane, Eric O Neill and Matthew O Hanlon

Next game will be Saturday12th of March with the Kerry v Mayo Allianz Football League game, RTE 7.30pm. Thank you for your support.

Membership: Membership of the Club is now open so anybody who would like to take out membership can do so by contacting Club Registrar, Kevin Mulvihill, Adults €20, Senior Citizens and Under Age €10. It is important to note that Membership of the Club will close on Sunday March 31st and this will be strictly adhered to.

Asdee reach the Final of the North Kerry League Division 2 by topping the league table. Date for the final, Sunday 27th of March.

Fixtures: Minor County League Rd.2 Milltown/Castlemaine v Northern Gaels 12th of March 2022. Senior County League kick off the weekend 20th of March, Rd 1 Glenflesk B v Asdee

Scór

The North Kerry Scór na nÓg Finals will go ahead on this Sunday March 13th.Venue will be the Community Centre Asdee at 5pm sharp. The County Final of Trath na gCeist is now a separate event and is scheduled for this Friday 11th March, pencilled in for the Centre of Excellence, Currans. Sunday 20th March has been set for Kerry Scór na nÓg finals, commencing at 4.30 pm at Glenbeigh/Glencar GAA Sports Hall. Where all winners at North Kerry will automatically go forward to the County Finals.