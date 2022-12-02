Local fear rising water levels in drainage near Listowel bypass

Images showing the high water level in the drainage by the Bypass construction site near the Forge Road beyond Greenville.

KERRY County Council is investigating water levels in drainage systems adjacent to the ongoing bypass works near the Forge Road beyond Greenville.

The investigation was prompted in part by local fears over an alarming rise in water levels at a dyke running alongside a house in the area that is closer than other home to the Bypass.

Forge Road resident Angela Moroney told The Kerryman she was very concerned about the surge in the water level near her property.

“It is an area that is prone to flooding. It’s never come into our house but there is more water in the dyke around our house than there ever was before,” she said.

Ms Moroney said that more and more people in the area fear flooding will occur once the bypass is complete.

Kerry County Council is satisfied that the Bypass design and construction will not lead to flooding – such outcomes having been assessed to the Council’s satisfaction in full as part of the planning process.

It should be noted that the water levels occured during a protracted period of exceptionally heavy rain over the last two months.

But with climate projections suggesting we can look forward to wetter winters in the years ahead, Ms Moroney said that people are understandably nervous.

She met with Cllr Mike Kennelly and Kerry County Council engineers on site recently, with the Council now investigating levels nearby.

The dyke in question runs through land Kerry County Council does not own.

“We haven’t heard anything from the Council engineers since.

“The dyke is all around by the side of our house and there’s more across the road. Apparently there’s no valve to let the water out when needed. When the road is finished they tell us everything will be fine but I don’t think it will be.”

Ms Moroney said she has yet to receive compensation for the CPO of land required for the Bypass.

A number of landowners are still in negotiation with the Authority, the Council confirmed recently.

But she said her fear now is that if she agrees in negotiation with the Council she will have little or no recourse if in 12 months her land does flood.

“I’m the worst affected by the road being the closest to it. We’re never going to have the peace we had with the noise of it. We had terrible noise all summer with the construction...the houses were even vibrating with the noise.

“We couldn’t even open the windows with the amount of dust. One of our neighbours had to ask the workers to spray the site with water to keep the dust down it got so bad.”

Ms Moroney ultimately feels the preferred bypass route was the wrong option: “It should never have been brought this way in the first place. They built the road on a swamp, nothing would persuade them otherwise.”

The route was selected aftera public consultation process amid concerns that the other options would have destroyed wooded areas along the Feale and/or taken traffic too far from the town centre.

Cllr Mike Kennelly raised the issue of rising water levels during an update on the bypass works at a recent meeting of the Listowel Municipal Council.

“Kerry County Council has agreed to look at the situation and they are currently investigating it.

“I met with residents and with Council engineers recently on site and was happy that the Council is going to investigate the matter.

“They will look to see if there is a need to carry out work in an area under the Council’s control that would alleviate matters in the dyke on the Forge Road that is causing concern.”

“I am satisfied that they are looking for a solution now.”

Kerry County Council said at the meeting that negotiations are continuing with landowners affected by the Bypass CPO meanwhile:

“...the land acquisition process is progressing, with consultation on land acquisition and accommodation works continuing between Kerry County Council, landowners and land agents as required in each case. Cases continue to be agreed, substantially through negotiation and land agreements are being processed.”