Listowel’s very own St Patrick memorialised in wonderful concert at Tínteán

MUSICIANS, singers, dancers and their fans were out in force at the Tínteán Theatre in Ballybunion on Saturday for a concert in memory of a cultural powerhouse who made an immense contribution to community life in his time.

It’s a time of year when everyone in Listowel would naturally warm to their memories of the late Michael Dowling as he was synonymous with the national holiday, having led the St Patrick’s Day parade in the town dressed as Ireland’s patron saint for 30 years.

Michael sadly passed away in 2011, but he bequeathed a remarkably rich legacy – nowhere richer than in the reputation Listowel secured as the home of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

“Michael richly deserved this tribute as he gave his life to his local community,” Tíntéan Chairperson Jimmy Deenihan told The Kerryman.

“He was Chairperson of the Listowel Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Eireann for over 40 years and was responsible for the branch hosting 14 Fleadhana Ceoil in the town between 1970 and 2002.

“Michael was the founding member of Aras Mhuire Nursing Home with Mary Keane in 1970 and served as Chairperson for 41 years.

“And, of course, he played St. Patrick in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade for 30 years and served on the committees of many more organisations in the town over the years including St. John’s Theatre & Arts Centre, Kerry Writers’ Museum, Listowel Community Centre, the Harvest Festival and Listowel Emmets GAA Club,” Jimmy said.

Among the many friends of the late Michael who took to the stage before the full house were Bryan Murphy, Danny O’Mahony, Frances Kennedy, Karen Trench, Jonathan Kelliher, Jimmy Hickey, Lorraine Nash, Katie Galvin, John Kinsella, Sean Murphy and James Duggan in a fittingly fantastic lineup of top trad and folk talent.

“The huge audience was treated to a feast of entertainment and an evening to remember. One of the highlights of the evening was the performance by Jonathan Kelliher and Jimmy Hickey of ‘Footsteps’ which is a tribute to the Dance Master tradition of North Kerry and the unique form of traditional step dance which they preserved and passed on to the present generation,” Jimmy explained.

All proceeds from the concert will now be donated to the cost of providing a special sculpture memorialising Michael by local artist Darren Enright at Kerry Writers Museum in Listowel, set to beunveiled by Labhras Ó Murchú on Easter Monday, April 10.