Listowel Greenway trailhead approved for ‘temporary’ car-park and toilets

Fine Gael County Councillor Mike Kennelly is calling for camper van facilities in Listowel as a matter of urgency. Photo by Domnick Walsh

TRANSPORT Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has granted funding for a temporary car-park and toilet facilities at the old Neodata site on the Bridge Road.

The site will serve as the Listowel trailhead for the North Kerry Greenway when it finally opens in a matter of weeks.

But there had been real fears it might open without sufficient facilities for Greenway visitors to North Kerry.

Mayor of Listowel Aoife Thornton welcomed this week’s news from the TII – not least for its timeliness with the Greenway set to open by the end of the month.

“Opening the Greenway without basic car-parking and toilet facilities at the Neodata site would have led to so many issues so the TII funding for temporary surfacing for a car park and temporary toilet facilities is hugely welcome,” Cllr Thornton told The Kerryman.

She said she hoped that permanent facilities would be secured in the near future.

Cllr Mike Kennelly last week said he hoped the Council would have been in a position to open the Greenway by Race week, but welcomed news of the looming date.

“That was unfortunate but we’re not far now,” he said at a meeting of the Listowel Municipal District on Monday, September 12.

He meanwhile called on the Council to provide facilities for camper van tourists in the Listowel area. He described the passing camper van trade as a ‘mobile hotel’ in real economic terms.

“The amount of camper vans travelling our county, since I put this motion down everyday I see more going through the town.

“It would make you aware we have no camper van location in Listowel,” he said, urging the Council to create a specific site with the required amenities to handle camper vans.

“Because it is a mobile hotel passing through our area everyday. We have plenty of public land available, one location on the banks of the River could be beautiful..” he said.

Cllr Kennelly said he proposed the Neodata Greenway site for the camper van issue some years ago.

Kerry County Council said the Draft County Development Plan recognises the need for such facilities across the county, but it said the Neodata site is now solely earmarked for the Greenway.

“In specific reference to the Neodata site in Listowel, this site has been identified as a primary location for the planned Greenway public convenience facilities and Greenway parking.

“A national working group has convened, including Failte Ireland, with a view to developing a policy for the provision of campervan facilities,” Council management informed Cllr Kennelly at the meeting.

Cllr’s Kennelly’s FG colleague Cllr Michael Foley agreed with the pressing need for camper van facilities: “I agree. I met with a person involved in motor homes Ireland and they were in Listowel and they couldn’t believe there wasn’t a desingated area to park in Listowel.

“There are other areas in the county in need of such facilities too...For myself Carrigafoyle Castle, which is on the Wild Atlantic Way (WAW), on numerous occasions there’s at least four or five camper vans parked there...one morning I went down there were five parked there and three on the shore. I read of a person who recently hired a campervan and went on the WAW and the biggest problem they had was that there were no designated areas on the entire WAW...it’s vitally important because it is a mobile hotel passing through our area every day.”