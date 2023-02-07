Listowel councillor calls for safety audit on newly-completed road

SINN Féin Cllr Tom Barry is calling for a safety audit at the entrance to The Paddocks and Meadows estates on the Bridge Road.

Depsite the wholescale redesign of the road last year, the Cllr said that many pedestrians and motorists are still facing issues exiting, entering and crossing the roadway.

But Kerry County Council management insisted it could find no outstanding safety issues following an audit of the road it carried out on the completion of the scheme last year.

“Despite some measures having been put in place to make it safer for pedestrians to cross the public road at this location, more needs to be done,” Cllr Barry informed the authority at a recent meeting.

Council management replied: “The development of the safety improvement element of the project followed extensive liaison with the safety section of Transport Infrastructure Ireland to identify the optimum solution to address the identified safety problems on the street. The project has also been subject to a Stage 3 Road Safety Audit following the completion of the works which did not identify any findings in this regard.

“The works have resulted in a narrower road carriageway providing traffic calming and a reduced crossing distance.

“Uncontrolled crossing facilities are provided on the buildout which also improved sight lines for crossing pedestrians,” he was informed.