Liam gifts cash from painting raffle to local groups close to his art

Fr Jim Sheehy holds aloft a cheque for €1,622, donated by Liam O'Neill to support a naomhóg building project Eddie Hutch (right) is doing with Dingle Men's Shed at the moment. The donation was made in Liam's studio in the Colony last Thursday, where Micheál Ó Conchúir (left) of the Men's Shed joined the crew. Photo by Declan Malone

The lads in the Dingle Men’s Shed who are learning how to build a naomhóg and the people in Gairdín Mhuire who provide arts and crafts workshops for the elderly got a helping hand with their work this week from artist Liam O’Neill when he gave them all the money raised at a raffle he held during the Dingle Food Festival.

The raffle in aid of local charities has become a fixture of the food festival over the past eight years and, with one of Liam’s highly sought-after paintings as the top prize, it never fails to be a success. This year’s prize was a painting of Cuas, with a gallery price of about €6,500, which was won by Muiris Ferris, whose roots are not very far from Cuas.

The raffle raised €3,244, which Liam divided evenly between Dingle Men’s Shed and Gairdín Mhuire to help fund naomhóg building and arts and crafts projects – both of which are close to Liam’s heart and his art.

The Men’s Shed naomhóg building project is being done under the instruction and guidance of Eddie Hutch, who said the job is going well, the men are well able for the work and they should have a good, seaworthy boat to show for their efforts.